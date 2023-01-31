Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Veteran Texas Chiropractor Talks About Deploying to Rescue Navy SEAL Marcus LuttrellDr. Rob GarciaConroe, TX
Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threatsAsh JurbergConroe, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
Related
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Conroe in Texas?
Over the years, the Lake Conroe region, located 45 miles from Houston city, has become one of the best destination centers for jet skiing and other outdoor activities. Exquisite hotels, comfortable condominiums, great weather, and mushrooming neighborhoods (such as the Grand Harbor, Corinthian Point, and Del Lago) are some of the reasons visitors keep coming back.
List: Brazos Valley schools, organizations closed due to severe weather ahead of winter storms
BRAZOS, Texas — Ahead of the wintery weather set to hit Central Texas and the Brazos Valley late Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31, a number of school districts, organizations, and. Here is a list of confirmed closings and delays:. Madisonville ISD: two-hour delay on Tuesday and Wednesday,...
KBTX.com
College Station residents charged after pursuit through Grimes, Washington Counties
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two suspects from College Station were charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Grimes and Washington Counties. Just after midnight, Navasota police spotted a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop as the car drove towards FM 375, but the car fled towards Highway 105 West and continued into Washington County.
kwhi.com
CAR CHASE INVOLVING STOLEN VEHICLE ENDS IN BRENHAM
Two suspects are charged after a high-speed chase with a stolen vehicle came through Grimes and Washington counties early Tuesday morning. Shortly after midnight, Navasota police located a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Police attempted to stop the vehicle as it drove toward FM 379, but it fled toward Highway 105 West and traveled into Washington County.
KBTX.com
Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Highway 6 Monday evening. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090. Police say two people in a vehicle were injured in the shooting and the suspect...
Suspect wanted for allegedly taking more than $800 in wine bottles from H-E-B in Montgomery County
While the current incident happened at the H-E-B on Rayford Road, authorities said the suspect is believed to have been involved in similar thefts throughout the Houston and Austin areas.
thevindicator.com
Pct. 4 Constable makes another bust in Liberty
The Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable's Office conducted an investigation regarding. the sale of marijuana from a residence located on Maryland Street in Liberty after receiving information from an anonymous source. Pct. 4 Investigators were able to establish probable cause for a search warrant issued by Liberty County 253rd Judicial...
UPDATE: Missing Tomball teen last seen leaving school found safe, police say
TOMBALL, Texas — 5 A.M. UPDATE: Tomball police said a missing 14-year-old was found safe and is back home late Monday. Tomball police said they're searching for a missing teen. The teen was last seen Monday when he was leaving school. Police said the teen was wearing a gray...
KBTX.com
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck crashed into a house early Tuesday morning in southwest College Station near Dowling and Hopes Creek Rd. The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. Police said Grayson Williams, 20, of Jasper, sped through a stop sign on North Dowling Road, then crashed into...
KBTX.com
Grimes County deputies investigating shooting near Bedias
BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon near Bedias. Deputies were notified of the shooting at 3:16 p.m. by a resident in the 3000 block of County Road 117 north of Bedias near highway 90. The caller reported that a man came to her door who claimed to have been shot and seeking help.
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County hunting show picked up for second season
“DNA Outdoors,” a hunting and outdoor adventures television show featuring Liberty County residents and country music artist Jason Allen, and produced by Allen, JD Dudley of Tarkington and Mike Melancon of Beaumont, has been renewed for a second season on the Pursuit Channel. Filming is already underway and the second season will begin airing in September 2023.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates Shooting Incident in Conroe, Makes Multiple Arrests
On January 20, 2023, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Sanctuary at Jacobs Reserve at 165 Carriage Hills Blvd, Conroe TX 77384 regarding a call reporting a shooting. Upon arrival, MCTXSheriff Deputies located one male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The male was transported to an area hospital and treated for this non-life-threatening injury. While Deputies were en route to the location, multiple witnesses gave a description of a potential suspect vehicle fleeing the scene. Other responding Deputies observed a vehicle matching the description leaving the area at a high rate of speed and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to yield and began fleeing at high rates of speed. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted as the vehicle was pursued into Waller County where the vehicle broke down and the two male occupants were detained.
Navasota Examiner
Hunter accused of shooting roommate
BEDIAS – A Bedias man is in custody charged with shooting his roommate twice. Grimes County Sheriff’s Office received a call Jan. 30, at 3:16 p.m. from a resident in the 3000 block of CR 117, north of Bedias. The caller stated a male came to her door...
Motorcyclist killed in apparent road rage in Spring was husband and father of 3, his mother says
Jesse Metzger, 32, was a husband and father of three and has a fourth child on the way, his mother said. Officials said his friends found him shot to death in a Home Depot parking lot.
Adults, students involved in fights at Atascocita High School last week, principal says
HUMBLE, Texas — An adult and three students were charged in connection with a fight at a Houston-area high school last week. Another adult was issued a disorderly conduct citation, according to the school district. It happened at Atascocita High School last Friday. According to Humble Independent School District...
Parent accused of carrying weapon during fight involving 5 students at Atascocita HS
Two Humble ISD parents are accused of pulling a gun in the middle of a big high school campus fight. The adults talk only to 13 about why.
Comments / 0