Enzo Fernandez, Pedro Porro and Jorginho are at the centre of a frantic transfer deadline day, with late big-money deals still being completed up and down the country: The top 10 deals which could STILL happen today

LIVERPOOL -- James Tarkowski's 60th minute goal secured an opening game 1-0 win for new Everton manager Sean Dyche and inflicted a damaging blow to Arsenal's title hopes. The league leaders hadn't lost in the Premier League since a 3-2 defeat at Manchester United in September, but they failed to match Everton for fight or commitment at Goodison Park. And Tarkowski's header was enough to consign Arsenal to a fourth defeat in their last five games away to Everton.

1 DAY AGO