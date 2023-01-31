February 3, 2023 - The University of Texas at Tyler announced the students who were named to the fall 2022 Dean's List and four those recognized were from Shelby County. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have completed 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit in the awarding semester with a grade point average of at least 3.75. To be considered for this recognition, a student must qualify as a matriculated student pursuing a first bachelor's degree. This recognition is made in fall and spring semesters.

