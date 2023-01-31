ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fishstripes.com

Offishial news, 2/4/23: FanFest Caravan; Jake Eder interview

Both Luis Arraez ($6.1 million salary) and Jesús Luzardo ($2.45 million salary) triumphed over the Marlins in their arbitration hearings this week. Jon Berti is the final arb-eligible Marlin who’s scheduled to go to a hearing. Jake Eder joined Fish Stripes Unfiltered to describe his rehab from Tommy...
MIAMI, FL
fishstripes.com

Where are they now? Tracking down every player from the 2022 Marlins

Would you believe that 56 different players made regular season appearances for the 2022 Miami Marlins?! Many of them were forgettable. Some had stints that were so brief, they may have gone completely unnoticed by you (six Marlins played in three games or fewer). The Marlins front office operated at...
MIAMI, FL
fishstripes.com

Fish Stripes Unfiltered Episode 34: Interview with Marlins LHP Jake Eder

Jake Eder took the MLB prospect universe by storm in 2021. He’s fully “ready to go” after missing last season due to Tommy John surgery rehab. Isaac Azout, Kevin Barral and Ely Sussman give their quick thoughts on recent Miami Marlins news, then interview Eder (9:45) about the following topics:
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy