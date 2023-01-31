Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza DayMarilyn JohnsonRockledge, PA
5 of Our Favorite Taco Spots in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL Hall Of Fame Legend Dies
One of the biggest legends of the National Football League's history passed away. The death of National Football League legend and Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard has been announced today, two days after the 86-year-old died due to a lengthy illness.
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms
The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
NFL fans stunned by ‘insane’ Super Bowl ticket prices with Chiefs vs Eagles set to smash records
NFL fans can't believe the cheapest Super Bowl LVII tickets cost over $5,000. The average ticket price is nearing $10,000 less than two weeks before the 2022 NFL season finale between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona. As of Tuesday evening, the least expensive ticket for...
CNET
Watch 2023 Super Bowl Ads Before the Big Game: Everything Released So Far
The Super Bowl is about more than just football. It's a huge showcase for companies to trot out their newest, wildest innovations, and for ad agencies to try to sell viewers those products and services in short ads that are more like mini-movies. So far, we're seeing a lot of beer company commercials.
Here's where you can find Eagles' Jalen Hurts mural in Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Super Bowl fever has taken over Philadelphia as Eagles fans prepare for the big game. One local bar painted an Eagles mural, featuring Jalen Hurts, on its outside patio wall -- right next to the Phillies NL Champs mural. The Rook in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood first caught out attention back in October when the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series to secure a World Series berth. Now, they are showing their support for the Eagles. Drew Montemayor, a local artist who is the graphic designer for The Rook, spent Wednesday working on a mural of Hurts with the Eagles' logo behind him.The Eagles will head to Arizona to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
Super Bowl 57 tickets cost more than past years. Here are the cheapest and what to know about buying them
Ticket prices for Super Bowl 57 in Arizona are not as expensive as last year, but face value tickets are gone and resale prices start near $4,000.
Super Bowl turf is grown locally specifically for the big game
The countdown to Super Bowl LVII is underway and so is the work both outside and inside State Farm Stadium!
First Coast News
Yes, 2 Black starting quarterbacks in the Superbowl is a big deal
For the first time in Super Bowl history, two Black starting quarterbacks will compete against each other. Patrick Mahomes and and Jalen Hurts.
We now know the Eagles' Super Bowl LVII jerseys
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles have revealed what jerseys they'll wear in Super Bowl LVII versus the Kansas City Chiefs.On Tuesday, the Eagles tweeted they'll wear midnight green against the Chiefs in the big game.A video showed patches being sewn on to the jerseys. The last time the Birds were in the Super Bowl in 2018, they also rocked the midnight night green jerseys. The Eagles and their fans are hoping for a repeat in the jerseys. In 2018, the Eagles topped the New England Patriots, 41-33, to win the team's first Super Bowl in franchise history. The Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs will take place on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium.
The cost for Chiefs fans to attend the Super Bowl
KSNF/KODE — The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in the United States and a bucket list experience for many football fans. Unfortunately, it’s also one of the most expensive to attend, pricing many diehard fans out. Bookies.com calculated the lowest average cost to attend Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and […]
Budweiser, Pepsi step aside: One advertiser is pushing Super Bowl commercials into new era
USA TODAY's Ad Meter made its debut the last time the Bengals reached the Super Bowl. Like the game, Ad Meter's results have gone through many eras.
How to Watch Every 2023 Super Bowl Ad — Including Super Bowl Commercials Before the Big Game
Find out how to watch all of the 2023 Super Bowl commercials, including how to watch some of the ads before the game airs.
Beer Wars: As Budweiser's exclusive hold on Super Bowl ends, rivals gear up for shot at big game
Viewers won’t be limited to just the Bud Bowl, the Clydesdales or well-toned Michelob Ultra drinkers warding off a midlife crisis this Super Sunday.
NFL Players Vote on Top 5 Quarterbacks in the League Revealed
The collective NFL player body has voted on the top five quarterbacks in the league. As expected, Kansas City Chiefs... The post NFL Players Vote on Top 5 Quarterbacks in the League Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Super Bowl 57 ticket prices: How much does it cost to get into Chiefs vs. Eagles game?
The demand for tickets for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game is on the rise, as is the price of tickets on resale sites. Here's a look at how much it currently costs to get into the NFL Championship at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (as of Wednesday night).
Comments / 0