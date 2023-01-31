Garth Brooks’ Weight Loss Photos: What to Know About His Fitness Journey and Health

Country superstar Garth Brooks has undergone a noticeable weight loss transformation. The “Friends in Low Places” singer candidly revealed the real reason why he decided to make a big change to his health and fitness regimen.

In September 2022, Garth was gearing up to perform five shows at Croke Park in Dublin and debuted his dramatic 50-pound weight loss. Speaking to the press before the event, he shared that he was motivated to shed pounds after seeing how great some of his fellow musicians looked.

“What happened was, weirdly, at the 25th anniversary of Croke Park and Central Park, and I was sitting there looking at it thinking everyone looks the same… what is wrong with your fat ass, here we go,” he said, per the Irish Daily Mirror. “But try to remember, this is one of the things I’m going to give myself credit for. For 16 years, I was a soccer dad. Last on the list.”

The Grammy winner and his ex-wife, Sandy Mahl, share three children together, Taylor Brooks, August Brooks and Allie Brooks. Garth admitted that prioritizing his own health did not take precedence over caring for his girls. Now that the kids are all grown up, he has changed his habits.

The “Rodeo” crooner, who is now a doting grandpa, was very focused on getting back into shape ahead of the big shows. He now weighs the same as his 35-year-old self when he first played at the venue in 1997.

“You want to try to be as fit as you can,” he added. “Because my job is to get to everyone in that stadium. And we have two and a half hours to get it done. So, we will be moving a lot. And physically I wanted to not have that as an obstacle.”

Though his approach to health has become more series, the hitmaker did joke around about his fitness regimen and how he keeps his energy up.

“Man, I wish I knew … my vitamins?” Garth said when posed with questions about his workout routine during an interview with CultureMap Houston in August 2022. “This is real important: the peanut butter M&M’s are the best. And then the best power drink is Dr. Pepper, hands down. So those are my two things. And then the rest of it is just [to] have fun.”

All jokes aside, Garth’s wife, Trisha Yearwood, opened up about cooking healthier meals at home.

“I was raised on a farm with a garden, and we ate a lot of fresh vegetables, but you just get away from that when you’re touring,” the songstress shared during a March 2021 interview with Parade. “You have to remind yourself that you really love this food and put the effort into making it.”

