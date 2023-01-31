ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Chief: Fatal shooting at LA home was 'targeted assault'

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sbkbY_0kXoY2Yp00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A weekend shooting in which three women were killed at a short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood was a targeted attack, the city's police chief said Tuesday as investigators continued to search for suspects.

Four other people were wounded, two critically, when gunfire erupted around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the property in the Beverly Crest area, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Chief Michel Moore said detectives believe the shooting was "not in pursuit of a robbery, or some random act, but instead a targeted assault and … a vicious expression of violence and a terrible loss of life.”

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office on Sunday identified those killed as Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago; Nenah Davis, 29, of Bolingbrook, Illinois; and Destiny Sims, 26, of Buckeye, Arizona.

Police officials said the three victims were inside a vehicle when they were fatally shot.

Moore said Davis was a single mother with three young children — an 8-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl. He said Sims also had three young children under the age of six. And Hutton was an aspiring actress, rap artist and music promoter, the chief said.

Investigators were trying to determine if there was a party at the rental home or what type of gathering was occurring, officials said.

The ages and genders of the wounded victims were not released and their conditions were not known Tuesday.

The chief said the shooting “shattered a sense of calm and peace in that neighborhood,” where large and expensive houses are nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains. The home, estimated at $3 million, is on a cul-de-sac and described in online real estate platforms as modern and private with a pool and outdoor shower.

The shooting followed a Jan. 21 massacre at a dance hall in a Los Angeles suburb that left 11 dead and nine wounded, and shootings at two Half Moon Bay farms on Jan. 23 that left seven dead and one wounded.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

California bicyclist struck by Lexus and then fatally stabbed by driver

A driver was arrested for allegedly running into a bicyclist and then fatally stabbing him on a Southern California roadway, authorities said. Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, of Long Beach was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of murder for the attack Wednesday in Dana Point."When deputies arrived, Smith was being detained by bystanders" before he was arrested, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a  news release.He remained jailed without bail on Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.Michael John Mammone, 58, was in a bike lane on the Pacific Coast Highway...
DANA POINT, CA
KTLA

Man critically wounded in possible road rage shooting in Riverside

A driver was hospitalized in critical condition Friday evening after he was shot in a possible road rage incident in Riverside with a woman and two children also inside the vehicle. The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. in front of a construction equipment company at 656 East La Cadena Drive, where the vehicle collided […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Potential mass shooting thwarted in Hollywood; man arrested, ‘high-powered’ weapons seized

Los Angeles police officers seized several high-powered weapons from a man accused of making criminal threats Tuesday, averting what authorities believe could have been a mass shooting in the planning stages. Police say Braxton Johnson, 25, was arrested in Hollywood after officers responded to a report of a possible man with mental illness acting erratically. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man arrested for trespassing on Crescenta Valley High School campus arrested again for making criminal threats

The man arrested on Wednesday for trespassing on the Crescenta Valley High School campus has again been taken into custody, after allegedly making criminal threats. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says that Friday's arrest is unrelated to the school trespassing incident.Deputies said that while they were investigating Wednesday's incident, "new information came to light on a matter unrelated to the school. The new evidence gave detectives probable cause to arrest the suspect for felony criminal threats."The man, 41-year-old Brandon Santora, was seen walking through the high school Wednesday afternoon, carrying a large duffel bag and dressed in dark-colored clothing. His presence...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

The Anaheim Police arrested a gang member for the fatal shooting of Jonathan Romero

Anaheim homicide detectives have arrested Miguel Rodriguez, a 20-year-old Anaheim man, for the fatal shooting of Jonathan Romero. On November 25, 2021, at about 5:33 p.m., Anaheim PD officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Placentia Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, they located Romero in the alleyway suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Romero was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

Man fights for life after Beverly Crest mass shooting

A victim of a mass shooting that left three people dead and four others wounded in Beverly Crest remains hospitalized on Wednesday night, fighting to pick up the pieces of their life. Preston Campbell, 26, remains hospitalized after being shot seven times during the deadly incident — in the stomach, chest and calf area.  Campbell’s […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
147K+
Followers
155K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy