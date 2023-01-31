Read full article on original website
Manteo Planning and Zoning Board approves permit for new health center
The planned federally qualified health center in Manteo moved closer to reality when the Manteo Special Planning and Zoning Board approved a change of use permit on Jan. 31 to allow the facility to operate at 402 Budleigh Street. The impetus for the project stems from what has been described as a healthcare crisis brought on by a shortage of health care providers on the Outer Banks.
Dare County Land Transfers
Nolfi Thomas from Andrzejewski Jason/013794000—Lot 163 Sec 4 Hatt Colony/$858,000/Improved Residential. Turek Faith Marie from Turek Eve T/019963000—Lot 77 Sec N Col Harbour/$165,000/Family Deed. London Robert F Sr from Stovall John R/020225000—Lot 63 Sec Q Col Harbour/$85,000/Vacant Residential. Duck. Hala-Mark LLC from Truitt Andrea Bosnich Ttee/010219035—Lot 35...
Miss Katie arrives in Hatteras for her first Hatteras Inlet dredging
Dare County’s own dredge, the Miss Katie, arrived in Hatteras village on Thursday, Jan. 26, to conduct a maintenance dredging event in Hatteras Inlet’s Connector Channel over the next few days. “The dredge is there, and it’s supposed to start working this morning,” said Dare County Waterways Commission...
3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area in Nash County, sheriff says
A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach.
2023 State of the County sees over 200 attendees; 5 important issues discussed
Dare County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robert L. “Bob” Woodard Sr. delivered the annual State of the County presentation at Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant in Kill Devil Hills on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The event—which was able to be held in person rather than virtually for the...
ENC stores fined for overcharging customers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
Victim identified after deadly crash on I-264 in Norfolk: Troopers
Gray was the only person in the vehicle when the crash occurred. Prior to crashing, he was “traveling at a high rate of speed”
The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group is now Outer Banks Health
Reflecting over two decades of purposeful growth and innovation, The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group announces that it will be united under the newly refreshed brand name Outer Banks Health. “It is our honor and privilege to strive to meet the health needs of Dare County residents and visitors,”...
North Carolina charter boat captain fires shots at deputies before fleeing into woods: reports
A Wanchese, North Carolina fishing captain led Currituck County Sheriff's Office deputies on a nearly 20-mile pursuit before crashing and firing a rifle toward the officers.
No one hurt but residents displaced following Virginia Beach house fire
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A house fire is under investigation in Virginia Beach, the fire department said. Crews were called out to the 500 block of Longfellow Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Monday, which is in the Aragona Village section of the city. Arriving firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the residence, and fire began showing through the roof shortly afterward.
Woman sought in Pea Ridge murder
An Edenton woman with previous felony weapons’ convictions is the subject of an arrest warrant for a Washington County murder last week on Ferris Drive — a short street near the Albemarle Sound and the intersection of Routes 32 and 94 east of Roper. As of 1 p.m.,...
Kitty Hawk Police Chief Johnson retires on Feb. 1, search on for successor
As of today, Feb. 1, Kitty Hawk Police Chief Joel Johnson will be retiring from that post and the town is conducting a search for his successor. Back in October, Kitty Hawk broke ground on a new police station at the former site of the Sentara Medical Center. Here is...
Decade after 'Good Friday miracle' jet crash, Virginia Beach firefighters grapple with cancer diagnoses
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Watch the special report tonight on 13News Now at 11 p.m. At age 44, there are days when Virginia Beach Fire Captain Matt Chiaverotti doesn't have the energy to pick himself up from his recliner that sits by his living room window. Cancer is making...
William Mark Cartwright, Sr of Elizabeth City, January 27
William Mark Cartwright, age 67, of Elizabeth City, NC, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023. He was born on December 21, 1955 to Alma Trueblood Cartwright and the late John C. Cartwright. Mark retired from the Department of Defense where he held the position of Chief Test Engineer. He thoroughly enjoyed fishing the shores of the Outer Banks and hunting. Mark had an affinity for sports and always looked forward to watching the North Carolina Tar Heels play ball. Some called Mark “Blindman”; he was considered an all-around good guy and well-liked by all who knew him.
Critics of Currituck’s occupancy tax spending bolster N.C. Appeals Court case
Critics of Currituck County's use of occupancy tax money submitted their final written arguments Monday to the N.C. Court of Appeals. Opponents say the county has been using the money for items other than permitted "tourism-related" expenses. A three-judge Appeals Court panel will hear oral arguments Feb. 8. Opponents of...
Man arrested after foot pursuit, 'hands on event:' Currituck County deputies
Currituck County deputies are searching for 29-year-old Preston Mertes after they say he fired shots in the area of 5812 Caratoke Highway.
Events honoring Black History Month on OBX
Feb. 1 marked the start of Black History Month, and the Outer Banks has no shortage of stories rich with the survival and courage of generations of Black locals in the community. From being the first stop on the Underground Railroad in North Carolina, to becoming a safe haven for enslaved people who were freed with the Freedmen’s Colony on Roanoke Island, to the many accomplishments of the nation’s first all-Black lifesaving crew, there is a wide array of events across the community this month highlighting the achievements and contributions the Black community has made on the Outer Banks community and its surrounding areas.
Three suspects in Manteo theft also charged with Nags Head larceny
The three suspects charged with theft from a Manteo ABC store on the night of Jan. 27 are also facing charges involving larceny from the Ulta store in Nags Head as part of a reported spree that included a high- speed getaway attempt, responses from multiple law enforcement agencies and, ultimately, their being taken into custody around the OBX Bowling Center in Nags Head, according to police sources.
Wanted man accused of firing at Currituck deputies now in custody
The Currituck County Sheriff's Office says Preston Mertes is now in custody.
Missing armed suspect now in custody
Update: We are continuing the search this morning and following up on leads. We do not believe there is any threat to the schools, however, we will have extra patrol in the the elementary schools throughout the day. Thank you for all the assistance and patience. *****. Update: At about...
