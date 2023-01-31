ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Manteo Planning and Zoning Board approves permit for new health center

The planned federally qualified health center in Manteo moved closer to reality when the Manteo Special Planning and Zoning Board approved a change of use permit on Jan. 31 to allow the facility to operate at 402 Budleigh Street. The impetus for the project stems from what has been described as a healthcare crisis brought on by a shortage of health care providers on the Outer Banks.
MANTEO, NC
Dare County Land Transfers

Nolfi Thomas from Andrzejewski Jason/013794000—Lot 163 Sec 4 Hatt Colony/$858,000/Improved Residential. Turek Faith Marie from Turek Eve T/019963000—Lot 77 Sec N Col Harbour/$165,000/Family Deed. London Robert F Sr from Stovall John R/020225000—Lot 63 Sec Q Col Harbour/$85,000/Vacant Residential. Duck. Hala-Mark LLC from Truitt Andrea Bosnich Ttee/010219035—Lot 35...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Miss Katie arrives in Hatteras for her first Hatteras Inlet dredging

Dare County’s own dredge, the Miss Katie, arrived in Hatteras village on Thursday, Jan. 26, to conduct a maintenance dredging event in Hatteras Inlet’s Connector Channel over the next few days. “The dredge is there, and it’s supposed to start working this morning,” said Dare County Waterways Commission...
DARE COUNTY, NC
ENC stores fined for overcharging customers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
RALEIGH, NC
The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group is now Outer Banks Health

Reflecting over two decades of purposeful growth and innovation, The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group announces that it will be united under the newly refreshed brand name Outer Banks Health. “It is our honor and privilege to strive to meet the health needs of Dare County residents and visitors,”...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Woman sought in Pea Ridge murder

An Edenton woman with previous felony weapons’ convictions is the subject of an arrest warrant for a Washington County murder last week on Ferris Drive — a short street near the Albemarle Sound and the intersection of Routes 32 and 94 east of Roper. As of 1 p.m.,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
William Mark Cartwright, Sr of Elizabeth City, January 27

William Mark Cartwright, age 67, of Elizabeth City, NC, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023. He was born on December 21, 1955 to Alma Trueblood Cartwright and the late John C. Cartwright. Mark retired from the Department of Defense where he held the position of Chief Test Engineer. He thoroughly enjoyed fishing the shores of the Outer Banks and hunting. Mark had an affinity for sports and always looked forward to watching the North Carolina Tar Heels play ball. Some called Mark “Blindman”; he was considered an all-around good guy and well-liked by all who knew him.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Events honoring Black History Month on OBX

Feb. 1 marked the start of Black History Month, and the Outer Banks has no shortage of stories rich with the survival and courage of generations of Black locals in the community. From being the first stop on the Underground Railroad in North Carolina, to becoming a safe haven for enslaved people who were freed with the Freedmen’s Colony on Roanoke Island, to the many accomplishments of the nation’s first all-Black lifesaving crew, there is a wide array of events across the community this month highlighting the achievements and contributions the Black community has made on the Outer Banks community and its surrounding areas.
MANTEO, NC
Three suspects in Manteo theft also charged with Nags Head larceny

The three suspects charged with theft from a Manteo ABC store on the night of Jan. 27 are also facing charges involving larceny from the Ulta store in Nags Head as part of a reported spree that included a high- speed getaway attempt, responses from multiple law enforcement agencies and, ultimately, their being taken into custody around the OBX Bowling Center in Nags Head, according to police sources.
NAGS HEAD, NC
Missing armed suspect now in custody

Update: We are continuing the search this morning and following up on leads. We do not believe there is any threat to the schools, however, we will have extra patrol in the the elementary schools throughout the day. Thank you for all the assistance and patience. *****. Update: At about...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC

