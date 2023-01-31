Read full article on original website
Richardson ISD closed Feb. 3 due to winter weather
Richardson ISD canceled all classes for Feb. 3 due to severe weather. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) Richardson ISD schools and offices will be closed Feb. 3 due to campus and travel conditions related to this week’s winter storms. While conditions on many main roads within RISD have improved, conditions on...
Dallas ISD to resume operations with a two-hour delay Feb. 3 following winter storm
Dallas ISD will reopen all schools and offices Feb. 3. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Dallas ISD will reopen all schools and offices Feb. 3 due to the winter weather subsiding. All schools and offices will open two hours later than their normal schedule, the district announced on social media. Dallas ISD...
With winter storm passing, school districts expect to open Feb. 6
Highways in Denton County remained frozen early Feb. 3, but temperatures are expected to rise throughout the day. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) The winter storm that arrived in North Texas last week is passing, but local school districts decided to remain closed on Feb. 3. Officials plan for school doors to...
Some local schools to remain closed Friday, others plan delayed opening
Two school districts serving southern Denton County will remain closed Friday, while the other two are planning to open on a delay. The National Weather Service forecast calls for temperatures to dip below the freezing point again Thursday night, likely leading to refreezing of water and slush on roads and sidewalks, potentially causing hazardous travel conditions (black ice) early Friday morning. Drivers are urged to use caution when driving until the ice melts Friday. The forecast calls for drier and warmer weather for the next several days. Generally, primary roadways are in better shape than side streets and neighborhoods.
Dallas ISD cancels classes Feb. 3 due to winter storm
Dallas ISD will reopen all schools and offices Feb. 3. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Dallas ISD will remain closed Feb. 3 due to the winter weather, with district office staff working remotely. Late Feb. 2, the district announced that all schools and offices will open two hours later than their normal...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Parents Get Kids Out of the House as School Leaders Grapple With Depleted Snow Days
The bright sunshine and warmer temperature are so far overdue for so many North Texans, especially parents, who had to entertain and supervise children while trying to work. It was pretty at first, a fun break for family time, but eventually, we had our fill. "We've read every book, played...
No School Friday: DFW Area School Closures/Delays On February 3
We’ve begun to thaw out from this week’s winter weather event as the temperatures are rising. But, with some lingering precipitation, a few area power outages and roads still hazardous in some areas, some local school districts have decided to remain closed tomorrow. We will continue to update this story as we receive official word from local districts.
Dallas ISD to reopen schools Friday on 2-hour delay, other school districts remain closed
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas ISD announced late Thursday afternoon that its schools will reopen Friday, but with a two-hour delay.That means buses will operate two hours later than normal.Denton ISD also announced it's schools will start Friday two hours later than its regular schedule.But Fort Worth ISD, Arlington ISD, Irving ISD, Duncanville ISD, and Mansfield ISD are among the districts announced their schools will be closed Friday.There are a lot of factors considered before school districts decide whether to reopen.In Dallas ISD Thursday, the Chief of Operations David Bates told CBS 11 they inspected its 250 school campuses, inside and...
Plano announces altered trash collection plan for Feb. 2-4 due to icy weather
The public works department's goal is to be caught up by the end of Thursday, Feb. 2. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Despite icy roads, Plano residents may not have to wait much longer for trash and recycling pickups. The city of Plano has issued an update outlining the public works department’s...
Parts of southbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Dallas shut down due to icy roads, officials say
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 over Clarendon Drive were shut down for several hours due to icy conditions that have caused major traffic issues on roadways Friday. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office tweeted that all lanes were shut down due to the highway being...
Argyle Town Hall closed through Feb. 2 as winter weather continues in Denton County
Icy conditions have forced officials to keep Argyle Town Hall closed through Feb. 2. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Argyle Town Hall will remain closed until at least Feb. 2 due to the winter storm sitting over Denton County, per the town's official website. Officials are hoping to reopen town hall at...
Blue Ridge ISD Superintendent Matt Kimball announces school closure with skiing video
School is canceled again today in the Blue Ridge district where Superintendent Matt Kimball is getting a lot of love on his Facebook page where he’s posting unusual videos announcing his decisions about school closings.
WFAA
DFW weather: One more freeze tonight
More clouds moving in. Areas of fog develop after midnight. Freezing fog possible.
DFW Area Thursday School Cancellations
It seems like winter break just ended, but Mother Nature has given kids the gift of three ‘snow’ days this week as more schools are canceling classes for Thursday but hopeful the kids can return to the classrooms on Friday. We’ll continue to update as more schools announce their plans.
Trash collection rescheduled for southern Denton County towns
One of the delays caused by this week’s ice storm has been trash and recycling pickup, and the different collection service providers are handling the delays differently. The following is the latest information provided by each town about when their trash/recycling service providers will collect waste this week. In...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Some Schools Getting Close to Running Out of ‘Snow Days'
Most schools across the area remain closed to the winter weather through Thursday. It doesn’t take long for parents and even the kids to get tired of a snow day but the games around the kitchen table are a much better choice than playing them on the playground these days.
School’s out again Thursday
Northwest ISD on Wednesday morning was the first school district serving southern Denton County to announce that it has canceled school on Thursday, and several more soon followed. All Argyle ISD, Denton ISD, Lewisville ISD and Northwest ISD schools and facilities will remain closed Thursday, and all after-school activities are...
fox4news.com
Watch: North Texas superintendent gets creative when canceling classes
BLUE RIDGE, Texas - Most North Texas students got another day off Thursday because of the weather. The superintendent for the Blue Ridge Independent School District came up with some creative ways to tell families to stay home from school again. "Well Blue Ridge parents, students and staff, it’s still...
Richardson ISD cancels after-school activities during winter weather advisory
Richardson ISD canceled all after-school events, activities and games for Jan. 30 due to a forecast of inclement winter weather, according to a press release. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Richardson ISD canceled all after-school events, activities and games for Jan. 30 due to a forecast of inclement winter weather, according to...
Dallas preparing to resume normal operations Feb. 3
Snow and ice begin to melt on White Rock Creek Trail in Dallas. (Cecilia Lenzen/Community Impact) Dallas officials said the city is preparing to resume normal operations Feb. 3 as extreme winter weather in the city begins to subside. Public Works Director Ali Hatefi said street conditions were improving “very...
