Richardson, TX

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Some local schools to remain closed Friday, others plan delayed opening

Two school districts serving southern Denton County will remain closed Friday, while the other two are planning to open on a delay. The National Weather Service forecast calls for temperatures to dip below the freezing point again Thursday night, likely leading to refreezing of water and slush on roads and sidewalks, potentially causing hazardous travel conditions (black ice) early Friday morning. Drivers are urged to use caution when driving until the ice melts Friday. The forecast calls for drier and warmer weather for the next several days. Generally, primary roadways are in better shape than side streets and neighborhoods.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Focus Daily News

No School Friday: DFW Area School Closures/Delays On February 3

We’ve begun to thaw out from this week’s winter weather event as the temperatures are rising. But, with some lingering precipitation, a few area power outages and roads still hazardous in some areas, some local school districts have decided to remain closed tomorrow. We will continue to update this story as we receive official word from local districts.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas ISD to reopen schools Friday on 2-hour delay, other school districts remain closed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas ISD announced late Thursday afternoon that its schools will reopen Friday, but with a two-hour delay.That means buses will operate two hours later than normal.Denton ISD also announced it's schools will start Friday two hours later than its regular schedule.But Fort Worth ISD, Arlington ISD, Irving ISD, Duncanville ISD, and Mansfield ISD are among the districts announced their schools will be closed Friday.There are a lot of factors considered before school districts decide whether to reopen.In Dallas ISD Thursday, the Chief of Operations David Bates told CBS 11 they inspected its 250 school campuses, inside and...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

DFW Area Thursday School Cancellations

It seems like winter break just ended, but Mother Nature has given kids the gift of three ‘snow’ days this week as more schools are canceling classes for Thursday but hopeful the kids can return to the classrooms on Friday. We’ll continue to update as more schools announce their plans.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Some Schools Getting Close to Running Out of ‘Snow Days'

Most schools across the area remain closed to the winter weather through Thursday. It doesn’t take long for parents and even the kids to get tired of a snow day but the games around the kitchen table are a much better choice than playing them on the playground these days.
LEWISVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

School’s out again Thursday

Northwest ISD on Wednesday morning was the first school district serving southern Denton County to announce that it has canceled school on Thursday, and several more soon followed. All Argyle ISD, Denton ISD, Lewisville ISD and Northwest ISD schools and facilities will remain closed Thursday, and all after-school activities are...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

