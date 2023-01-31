Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
WOWK
WVU to Begin Two-Game Road Swing at Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team begins a two-game road swing with a contest at No. 20/17 Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Feb. 4. Tipoff inside the Lloyd Noble Center is tabbed for 3 p.m. ET. The contest against the Sooners will be...
WOWK
WVU aims to start late season run vs. Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Time is limited, but there’s plenty of opportunity for West Virginia to make a push into the postseason. The Mountaineers hope to spark this push to the NCAA Tournament with a win in its clash on Saturday with Oklahoma. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will be shown on ESPN2 (after starting on ESPNews.).
WOWK
Oklahoma, West Virginia seek rare Big 12 win
Consistency within the Big 12 has been an issue for Oklahoma and West Virginia this season. However, the visiting Sooners will look for an eighth consecutive victory over the Mountaineers on Saturday in Morgantown, W.Va. Oklahoma (12-10, 2-7 Big 12) and West Virginia (13-9, 2-7) share the same dismal league...
WOWK
WVU diving welcomes PSU
The West Virginia University men’s and women’s diving teams return to action on Saturday, Feb. 4, as they play host to Penn State at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown. Action is set to begin at 12 p.m. ET. Live results for this weekend’s meet can...
WOWK
WVU competes at Scarlet and White Invite
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University track and field team competes in the Bruce Lehane Scarlet and White Invite on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4, hosted by Boston University at the BU Track and Tennis Center in Boston. The Mountaineers are running in the Distance Medley...
WOWK
WVU men’s soccer releases 2023 spring schedule
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Highlighted by two matches at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium, the West Virginia men’s soccer team’s 2023 spring schedule has been released. The Mountaineers are set to play five total exhibition matches, including three against 2022 NCAA Tournament participants. WVU will kick off the spring with a contest at Wright State on Saturday, March 25, in Dayton, Ohio, before coming home to host Wake Forest on Saturday, April 1, in Morgantown. The Mountaineers will then play two more games on the road against Maryland on April 6, and VCU on Saturday, April 15, before concluding the spring at home on April 22, against Navy.
WOWK
Oklahoma at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s men’s basketball team fell a few points shy of completing a regular-season series sweep on the road Tuesday. But the Mountaineers have returned home looking to thwart their next opponent’s plans of bringing out the brooms on WVU’s home court.
WOWK
D1Baseball picks Wetherholt as 34th-best second baseman
MORGANTOWN, W.Va — JJ Wetherholt was one of WVU’s surprising gems in his freshman season, and the expectations are mounting for 2023. D1Baseball.com ranked Wetherholt as the 34th-best second baseman in college baseball on Thursday ahead of his sophomore season. He is the second Mountaineer to earn a ranking from the outlet after catcher Dayne Leonard.
WOWK
Morris, Harmon help No. 24 Texas top West Virginia 69-56
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP)Sonya Morris scored 17 points, Rori Harmon scored nine of her 14 in the fourth quarter and No. 24 Texas turned back West Virginia 69-56 on Wednesday night to stay on top of the Big 12 Conference standings. The Longhorns led from the start, running their stretch...
WOWK
Jordan Brewster signs with Sweden’s Kristianstads DFF
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sweden’s Kristianstads DFF officially signed Jordan Brewster to a professional contract on Saturday, the club announced Wednesday. Brewster is one of two Mountaineers to go pro after the 2022 season. Her defensive partner, Gabrielle Robinson, was selected by the Kansas City Current with the 15th overall pick in the NWSL Draft in January.
Comments / 0