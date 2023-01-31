ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

MM86
3d ago

let that man go. he was just growing plants. last i checked farming wasn't a crime

Lauren
3d ago

Aren’t there more violent crimes out there to solve?

Lindsay Hampton
3d ago

York County will sell it and pocket the money 💴

cn2.com

York County detectives investigate first homicide of 2023

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office says its investigating its first homicide of 2023 after a person was found stabbed in Fort Mill. According to officials, deputies were called to a home on Thursday, February 2nd in the Beacon Knoll Villas, which is a gated community off of Pleasant Road in Fort Mill, to assist emergency medical personnel with a person who was unconscious and not breathing.
YORK COUNTY, SC
860wacb.com

Burke County Man Gets 10 Years For Trafficking Meth

On Wednesday, February 1, U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell sentenced 29-year-old Sebastian Bronson Lee Lefevers of Connelly Springs to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for trafficking methamphetamine. According to filed court documents and court proceedings, as early as February 2018, law enforcement began...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Kannapolis 14-year-old charged in death of another teen

The 17-year-old crashed into a vacant house after the shooting. The victim knew the shooter, and police announced the charges on Thursday. Authorities don't know yet if the shooter faces shooting charges as an adult. Kannapolis 14-year-old charged in death of another …. The 17-year-old crashed into a vacant house...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

First York County homicide of 2023 reported

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - York County detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year, which happened Feb. 2 off Merion Lane in Fort Mill, S.C. Deputies say they responded to a home in the Beacon Knoll Villas gated community. When they arrived, they found one person with multiple...
YORK COUNTY, SC
860wacb.com

Conover Police Arrest Alleged Drug Trafficker

Conover Police Officers arrested 28-year old Darschae Jamahl Nichols of Claremont on Thursday. He’s charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Nichols is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $300,000 with a first court appearance scheduled for Monday, February 6th in Newton.
CONOVER, NC
860wacb.com

Iredell County Deputies Arrest Alleged Drug Trafficker

29-year-old Randell Damar Myricks of Mooresville has been arrested by Iredell County Sheriff’s Officers on felony counts of trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by transport, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, and fleeing to elude arrest. He was also charged with aggravated misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor careless & reckless driving.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Family and friends remember motorcyclist hit and killed by Charlotte fire truck

BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal. BayHaven cited construction costs and a changing economic climate as reasons. No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport. Updated: 9 hours ago. Investigators said the 'hard landing' happened on Friday afternoon, and did not result...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WITN

FBI: Two substation shootings not believed connected; rewards offered

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI in Charlotte says two recent electrical substation shootings in North Carolina are not believed to be connected. In December, someone fired multiple shots at two Duke Energy substations that left some 45,000 people without power for up to five days. Then on January 17th, an EnergyUnited substation in Thomasville was also fired upon.
THOMASVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Car hits pedestrian on I-77 South in York County, deputies say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 have reopened near Gold Hill in York County after a car struck a pedestrian Thursday afternoon, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were helping with traffic control in the area of...
YORK COUNTY, SC

