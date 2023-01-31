For whatever reason, everyone loves to hate on QB Kirk Cousins. Whenever the Minnesota Vikings lose all the blame is placed on Kirk Cousins. The wild card game against the Giants was just even more proof that he might be the most hated player in the NFL. It was 4th and 8 with the game on the line, Kirk Cousins drops back to pass and throws a check-down to put an end to the Viking’s season. Look at this picture, if you can watch a video of that play, please watch it.

