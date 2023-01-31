Read full article on original website
Joe Schoen: Giants start contract talks with 1 big-time pending free agent, but not the other
WFAN reports New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen talked to the media Wednesday at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. During that conversation, Schoen said “he had more talks with Saquon Barkley’s camp about a potential contract earlier this week, and the plan is to continue those talks next week.”
Doug Williams said he cried when he found out Mahomes and Hurts would play in Super Bowl | Said it was like Obama being elected
Black History Month is in full swing, and this month, we will witness two African-American quarterbacks facing off against one another for the first time in the Super Bowl. Doug Williams was the first African-American quarterback to start in a Super Bowl and win. If Hurts wins the Super Bowl...
Brendan Beaulieu, WR, Bemidji State | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Brendan Beaulieu the touchdown machine from Bemidji State recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. The Bemidji State wide receiver has great hands and is one of the most underrated prospects in the country. Check out this exclusive Zoom Interview only on Draft Diamonds YouTube Channel.
Chiefs could be without Key Weapons for the Superbowl
Last Sundays Big win didn’t come without its blows. While the Kansas City Chiefs were able to get out of the game with a win, they also came out with several injuries. JuJu Smith-Shuster, Kadarius Toney, and Mecole Hardman all got knocked out of last week’s game due to injuries and have yet to practice this week.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants’ Daniel Jones’ new toy; Jets get QB help; Eagles reload defense in latest 1st-round mock
The rich are set to get richer. The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl after beating the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. The Eagles also own the No. 10 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft thanks to general manager Howie Roseman’s trade last year with the New Orleans Saints.
NFL Transactions for February 3, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Ravens conducted a second interview with Vikings passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio. Ravens set up an interview with Justin Otten for their OC vaccancy. Ravens interviewed Alabama OC Todd Monken for his second interview. Ravens signed OL David Sharpe to a futures deal. Denver Broncos. Broncos requested an interview with...
Lindsey Scott Jr. Scouting Report | University of Incarnate Word QB | 2023 NFL Draft
Lindsey Scott Jr.’s road to the 2023 NFL Draft is as long and complex as any player in the class, regardless of position. As the 2015 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year and 3-Star dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2016 out of Zachary, LA, Scott chose to attend nearby LSU to begin his collegiate career.
Bryce Young Scouting Report: Is Bryce Young the favorite to be selected first overall?
Headed into draft season, Bryce Young looks like the favorite to be the number one overall pick. We break down his skillset here. Bryce Young has been one of the best players in college football over his last two seasons as the quarterback of Alabama. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2021 and followed that up with another spectacular season in 2022.
Nick Saban is now targeting Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees to be his new Offensive Coordinator
There have been rumors swirling that Nick Saban and Alabama were locked in on Ryan Grubb of Washington to be their new offensive coordinator, but that changed when Grubb turned down the Crimson Tide. Several thought Saban would turn to Jeff Lebby at Oklahoma or even Freddie Kitchens the former...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Tavarian McCullum, S, Alcorn State University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I’m long, physical, and fast. I have the ability to make plays on any special teams. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. I would say around the age of...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Keenan Reid, DB, Rutgers University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. At a young age I started playing for my hometown, Franklin Warrior Pop Warner program. I actually came right in and started playing quarterback/DB and enjoyed that whole journey starting my chapter of playing football. We went on to win many championships. The feeling of winning and being apart of a true brotherhood while having as much fun as we did made me know this game is for me.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Sidney Wells, OL, University of Alabama Birmingham
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I’m a top prospect as an offensive lineman due to my versatility and my willingness and desire to learn and fight for whatever team picks me up. At what age were you first interested in...
Travis Kelce warns Chiefs fans to stay away from Rocky Balboa statue in Philly | Rocky Statue Curse?
This week on the “New Heights” podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce issued a request to fans of the team before the matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles to leave Philly’s iconic Rocky Balboa statue alone. There is a reason behind it too!. There is...
Arena Football League is BACK!!! The AFL will return in 2024 after shutting down in 2019
The AFL made a huge announcement yesterday and in great fashion mimicking Michael Jordan’s return. The AFL will return in 2024 after a being shut down since 2019. I started in the Arena Football League as an intern back in the day with the Orlando Predators so this is a great platform.
Broncos request interview with former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores
The current Pittsburgh Steelers Linebackers coach has been requested for an interview with the Denver Broncos for their Defensive Coordinator opening. Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Flores has been one of the most respected defensive minds in the game today but also comes with some controversy after his ousting in Miami. Following his firing, after the 2021 season Flores filed a Lawsuit against the NFL and the Dolphins that lead to information coming out that cost the Dolphins a 1st and 3rd-round draft pick.
49ers make their decision on Jimmy Garoppolo | The Niners do not see him returning in 2023
Jimmy Garoppolo is going to be available in free agency, and there are several needed teams right now at the quarterback position. The Niners are a perfect example that you cannot have enough solid quarterbacks on your roster. The 49ers were down to their fourth quarterback in the NFC Championship game last week.
Exit Tom Brady, Enter Lamar Jackson?
With the Tom Brady deciding to call it a career, what will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers do?. If I am GM Jason Licht I’m doing whatever it to strike a deal to get Lamar Jackson in a Tampa Bay uniform. The Bucs have all the pieces to win now...
Leave Kirk Cousins Alone | He is not the problem, but he is expensive
For whatever reason, everyone loves to hate on QB Kirk Cousins. Whenever the Minnesota Vikings lose all the blame is placed on Kirk Cousins. The wild card game against the Giants was just even more proof that he might be the most hated player in the NFL. It was 4th and 8 with the game on the line, Kirk Cousins drops back to pass and throws a check-down to put an end to the Viking’s season. Look at this picture, if you can watch a video of that play, please watch it.
Dolphins fire their Offensive Line Coach | 10 coaches in just 9 seasons?
The Miami Dolphins offensive line coach maybe the most dreaded job in all of football. The Dolphins have gone through 10 different coaches in 9 seasons. You cannot make this up. The Dolphins are currently looking for a new offensive line coach. According to Outkick.com, the Dolphins are relieving Matt...
NFL Wives are furious with Make Up Star Jeffree Star and his “NFL Boo” drama because their husbands are linked to him
You have to love the internet. It is undefeated for real. Jeffree Star has been causing quite a stir with his NFL Boo drama on social media, and a lot of NFL wives are sick of the drama too. The reason the NFL wives are pissed, is because everyone is...
