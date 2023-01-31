ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Brendan Beaulieu, WR, Bemidji State | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview

Brendan Beaulieu the touchdown machine from Bemidji State recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. The Bemidji State wide receiver has great hands and is one of the most underrated prospects in the country. Check out this exclusive Zoom Interview only on Draft Diamonds YouTube Channel.
Chiefs could be without Key Weapons for the Superbowl

Last Sundays Big win didn’t come without its blows. While the Kansas City Chiefs were able to get out of the game with a win, they also came out with several injuries. JuJu Smith-Shuster, Kadarius Toney, and Mecole Hardman all got knocked out of last week’s game due to injuries and have yet to practice this week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL Transactions for February 3, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl

Ravens conducted a second interview with Vikings passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio. Ravens set up an interview with Justin Otten for their OC vaccancy. Ravens interviewed Alabama OC Todd Monken for his second interview. Ravens signed OL David Sharpe to a futures deal. Denver Broncos. Broncos requested an interview with...
ALABAMA STATE
Bryce Young Scouting Report: Is Bryce Young the favorite to be selected first overall?

Headed into draft season, Bryce Young looks like the favorite to be the number one overall pick. We break down his skillset here. Bryce Young has been one of the best players in college football over his last two seasons as the quarterback of Alabama. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2021 and followed that up with another spectacular season in 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Keenan Reid, DB, Rutgers University

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. At a young age I started playing for my hometown, Franklin Warrior Pop Warner program. I actually came right in and started playing quarterback/DB and enjoyed that whole journey starting my chapter of playing football. We went on to win many championships. The feeling of winning and being apart of a true brotherhood while having as much fun as we did made me know this game is for me.
Broncos request interview with former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores

The current Pittsburgh Steelers Linebackers coach has been requested for an interview with the Denver Broncos for their Defensive Coordinator opening. Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Flores has been one of the most respected defensive minds in the game today but also comes with some controversy after his ousting in Miami. Following his firing, after the 2021 season Flores filed a Lawsuit against the NFL and the Dolphins that lead to information coming out that cost the Dolphins a 1st and 3rd-round draft pick.
DENVER, CO
Exit Tom Brady, Enter Lamar Jackson?

With the Tom Brady deciding to call it a career, what will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers do?. If I am GM Jason Licht I’m doing whatever it to strike a deal to get Lamar Jackson in a Tampa Bay uniform. The Bucs have all the pieces to win now...
TAMPA, FL
Leave Kirk Cousins Alone | He is not the problem, but he is expensive

For whatever reason, everyone loves to hate on QB Kirk Cousins. Whenever the Minnesota Vikings lose all the blame is placed on Kirk Cousins. The wild card game against the Giants was just even more proof that he might be the most hated player in the NFL. It was 4th and 8 with the game on the line, Kirk Cousins drops back to pass and throws a check-down to put an end to the Viking’s season. Look at this picture, if you can watch a video of that play, please watch it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Dolphins fire their Offensive Line Coach | 10 coaches in just 9 seasons?

The Miami Dolphins offensive line coach maybe the most dreaded job in all of football. The Dolphins have gone through 10 different coaches in 9 seasons. You cannot make this up. The Dolphins are currently looking for a new offensive line coach. According to Outkick.com, the Dolphins are relieving Matt...

