Kansas man arrested after components of methamphetamine lab found in home
A Kansas man was arrested on Monday, January 30, after components of a methamphetamine lab were found in his home in July of 2022.
Hays PD Activity Report, Jan. 22-28, 2023
The Hays Police Department responded to 75 calls from Jan. 22-28, 2023 according to the HPD Activity Log.
KHP: Baby thrown from vehicle and dies following crash
According to the KHP, a baby was thrown from a vehicle and died after a crash late Saturday night in Mankato.
Two Kansas men dead, woman seriously injured after vehicle collision Saturday evening
The crash happened just before 7 p.m.
Child dies after SUV crash in north-central Kansas
JEWELL COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before midnight Saturday in Jewell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Toyota 4-Runner driven by Elliott Phillip Whiteside, 18, Tryon, North Carolina, was southbound at 101 North McRoberts Street in Mankato. The SUV traveled off the right side...
Russell city public transportation not in service Friday or Saturday
RUSSELL - The City of Russell Public Transportation bus will not be in service this Friday or Saturday, due to staffing issues. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
Optometrist Heather Robben now only seeing patients in WaKeeney
Dr. Heather Robben, optometrist, has been practicing with Dr. Dan Schmidt since she graduated from optometry school in 2006. Her first day of seeing patients in Hays was over 16 years ago. During this time, she was also seeing patients in WaKeeney. In November 2009, she purchased that practice from...
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High vs Dodge City
The Hays High Indians return home for a Western Kansas Athletic Conference matchup Friday night. The girls game will tipoff at approximately 6:00 with the boys to follow from Hays High School. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the Team1Sports app...
kcur.org
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
HAYS, Kansas — Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
🎙 Post Podcast: Grow Hays director discusses grant funding
On this episode of the Post Podcast Grow Hays executive director Doug Williams shares information about grant funding.
🎙 Remodel, expansion plans discussed during Ellis County Historical Society annual meeting
During their annual meeting Monday, the Ellis County Historical Society’s board of directors and trustees heard an update from executive director Amanda Rupp. After officaly taking the reigns of the society last summer, Rupp said the staff and volunteers had made significant strides in an ongoing effort to reorganize the society’s collection and increase community involvement.
🎙 Hays Chamber’s Legislative Coffee series returns for 2023
Area residents will once again have the opportunity to hear directly from their local legislators during the Hays Chamber’s 2023 Legislative Coffee Series. The first of the three Saturday morning events is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Feb. 4 at the Hays Public Library, 1205 Main. “This is...
⚾ Big 8th inning carries Tigers to split with Adams State
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Fort Hays State baseball team split the second double header of their series with Adams State on Saturday. Day two held a similar pattern as day one did offensively for both teams as they combined for 42 runs across both contests. After a tough loss in game one, the Tigers used a massive rally to claim the second game and clinch a series split.
🎥 Moran at Hays town hall: 'We can't continue doing what we're doing'
More than 70 people attended last week's town hall meeting with U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., at BriefSpace in downtown Hays. Earlier in the afternoon, Moran was a guest speaker at the Camber Children's Mental Health ribbon cutting for its new youth acute and residential mental health treatment facility near the Hays Regional Airport.
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Thomas More Prep-Marian v Smith Center
The TMP-Marian Monarchs are on the road Friday for a Mid-Continent League matchup with Smith Center. The girls game is scheduled to tipoff at 6:00 p.m. with the boys to follow at approximately 7:30 p.m. Our coverage begins at 5:40 p.m. with the Hertz Rental Car Pregame Show on 99.5...
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger men face No. 6/4 Bronchos Saturday in Edmond
Edmond, Okla. - Hamilton Field House. Fort Hays State men's basketball team will play an NABC Top 25 ranked opponent for the fifth time this season when they take on Central Oklahoma in Edmond on Saturday. The Tigers enter the game at 15-7 overall, 10-6 in the MIAA. The No. 6/4 ranked Bronchos enter at 20-2 overall, 14-2 in the MIAA. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Hamilton Field House.
Hays High cheer squad places 4th at nationals
The Hays High School cheerleading squad recently placed fourth at the national cheerleading competition. This is the first year the squad has competed at nationals. "I'm just proud of our team overall for being able to make it to nationals," Lily Biggs, senior, said. "Our team has just worked so hard to achieve what we've got."
⚾ Tigers rally for split in season opener vs. Adams State
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Fort Hays State baseball team traded punches and split the season opening doubleheader with Adams State Friday, with the teams combining to score 50 runs across 14 innings. After falling 14-11 in game one, Justin Wichert snagged his first win as FHSU head coach thanks to an Isiah Ural walk-off in game two.
Fort Hays State releases fall 2022 Dean’s Honor Roll
A total of 1,624 students earned places on the Dean’s Honor Roll at Fort Hays State University for the fall 2022 semester. The Dean’s Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Online students are eligible.
🏀 Tiger women use 3-pointers to bury Bronchos
EDMOND, Okla. – Fort Hays State continued its strong play on the road this season with a 91-62 win at Central Oklahoma on Saturday at Hamilton Fieldhouse. The 91 points was a season high for the Tigers, and they drained 12 3-point field goals to match a season high. Megan Earney spearheaded the effort from long range with a career-high 21 points on seven 3-point field goals made. FHSU improved to 18-7 overall, 13-4 in the MIAA, while UCO went to 7-14 overall, 4-13 in the MIAA.
