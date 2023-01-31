Read full article on original website
Does your face get red while drinking? Diabetes drug may prevent heart disease linked to ‘Asian flush’
STANFORD, Calif. — Does your face turn red while drinking alcohol? For millions of Asians, a genetic variant that inhibits their ability to metabolize alcohol. Commonly referred to as the “Asian flush,” a new study warns that this somewhat embarrassing condition can have deadly consequences. Researchers at Stanford say this genetic variant puts the 540 million people who carry it at a significantly higher risk for coronary artery disease.
Some antidepressants do nothing at all for patients dealing with chronic pain, study reveals
COVENTRY, United Kingdom — Do antidepressants really help people dealing with chronic pain? A new study says the answer isn’t as clear as many patients would like. However, the results do show that there are many types of these prescription drugs which do almost nothing at all for someone’s pain.
New anti-obesity pill on the horizon after major immune system discovery
MADRID, Spain — A new anti-obesity pill could be on the horizon after a major breakthrough by scientists. Researchers in Spain say this new therapy would target immune cells called macrophages — which can regulate a person’s metabolism according to the organ they reside in. In experiments with mice, the compound prevented the animals from gaining weight, despite eating a high-fat diet.
Need a hand? Bioengineers create way to grow skin in the shape of complex body parts
NEW YORK — Bioengineers in New York are working on a game-changing method to grow skin in the shape of complex body parts — like a hand. The innovation would help surgeons grafting artificial skin onto injured patients. Researchers at Columbia University say engineered skin typically comes in flat pieces. Like wrapping paper, this makes it difficult and time-consuming to stitch it together around an irregularly-shaped limbs. The new method solves this problem by growing engineered skin in complex, three-dimensional shapes ahead of time.
Once robots make mistakes, humans kick them out of the ‘circle of trust’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Everybody makes mistakes, even machines! When our robotic friends make an error, however, researchers from the University of Michigan find people tend to be much less forgiving than if a fellow human messed up. Moreover, once a robot loses a human’s trust, it’s very difficult to rebuild the robotic relationship.
Want to stop drinking alcohol? All you may need is a greater sense of purpose
PHILADELPHIA — Instead of completely banning alcohol from their lives, binge drinkers may just need to find a sense of purpose to keep themselves in check. Neurologists from the University of Pennsylvania say that reevaluating your life’s purpose could curb the overwhelming craving for alcohol. The findings open up new non-pharmaceutical strategies to reduce binge drinking among young adults.
‘Quantum light’ breakthrough could revolutionize science at the atomic level
CAMBRDIGE, United Kingdom — “Quantum light” may sound like something out of a Marvel movie, but scientists say it may hold the real-world key to revolutionizing science as we know it. An international team says generating this high-energy light and controlling it can unlock a whole new realm in quantum computing.
‘Food swamps’ may be sending older adults to an early grave
DALLAS — It’s no secret that poor access to healthy food can lead to people making unhealthy dieting choices. With that in mind, a new study finds adults over 50 who live in so-called “food swamps” are more likely to suffer a life-threatening stroke. Simply put, areas where fast food chains and convenience stores selling unhealthy snacks are everywhere could be sending many older adults to an early grave.
