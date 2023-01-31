NEW YORK — Bioengineers in New York are working on a game-changing method to grow skin in the shape of complex body parts — like a hand. The innovation would help surgeons grafting artificial skin onto injured patients. Researchers at Columbia University say engineered skin typically comes in flat pieces. Like wrapping paper, this makes it difficult and time-consuming to stitch it together around an irregularly-shaped limbs. The new method solves this problem by growing engineered skin in complex, three-dimensional shapes ahead of time.

