Since the Tarte influencer Dubai trip took over TikTok mid-January, there has been much speculation on the social media app that it wasn’t successful. Some users have even pointed to job ads to suggest that there had been layoffs due to the lack of success of the trip. Those claims appear to be false. While Tarte declined to comment on the rumors or its impact on sales, a source told Beauty Inc that those positions — senior marketing coordinator and director of brand marketing — have been open for some time and that there were no layoffs due to the trip.More...

2 DAYS AGO