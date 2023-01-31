Read full article on original website
Dana White Refuses To Hail Fedor Emelianenko As Heavyweight GOAT: ‘He Never Got To Test Himself Over Here’
UFC president Dana White explained why he still thinks Fedor Emelianenko is not MMA’s heavyweight GOAT. “The Last Emperor” has announced his retirement after a TKO loss to Ryan Bader. MMA pioneer Fedor Emelianenko has often been widely regarded as the greatest heavyweight fighter of all time. UFC...
Luke Rockhold Vows To Retire If He Doesn’t Knock Out Logan Paul: ‘I Gurantee it’
Luke Rockhold has officially called out Logan Paul for a boxing match. Rockhold is looking for a high-profile boxing opponent after parting ways with the UFC. He initially called out Jake Paul, but he’s now turning his focus to the older Paul brother. After attending Bellator 290, the former UFC champion was approached in the parking lot for a quick interview with InsideFighting.
Sean O’Malley Announces His New Eight-Fight Deal With The UFC
UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is sticking around for a while. Over the past few years, Sean O’Malley has been one of the fastest-rising fighters in the UFC. He went from out of the top ten to number one in just about a year’s time and now is waiting on his title shot. O’Malley set himself up in the number one spot on the rankings by defeating former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. He knows he has earned a title shot but was waiting to negotiate with the UFC before signing on to that fight. It seems that now there is nothing standing in his way.
Conor McGregor Drops Massive €1,000,000 Donation To Crumlin Boxing Club
Conor McGregor continues to give back to his community after having established himself as one of the biggest combat sports stars of all time. The Irishman swiftly gained notoriety with a legendary stint in the UFC, elevating himself to superstardom and participating in some of the largest PPV events in the promotion’s history.
Exclusive: Diego Sanchez Wants ‘Legend Fight’ After Austin Trout, Eyes Diaz Brothers And Mike Perry
Diego Sanchez has a few options laid out following his upcoming BKFC debut. The first-ever ‘TUF’ winner will be facing off against former boxing champion Austin Trout on Feb. 17. While beating Trout remains Sanchez’s main focus, he has also been thinking about his hit-list of potential opponents after their fight concludes.
Islam Makhachev Hints That Dana White Should Have Done More To Promote UFC 284
Islam Makhachev thinks more could have been done to get the word out about his first-ever UFC lightweight title defense. Just around the corner is one of the biggest champion vs. champion fights the UFC has ever seen. On February 11, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will be taking on the featherweight champion and pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski. This huge title fight will serve as the main event of UFC 284 in Perth, Australia. This is the first time that UFC has returned to Australia since before the pandemic began.
Henry Cejudo Questions Why ‘Super Fight’ Makhachev vs. Volkanovski Isn’t Receiving The Hype It Deserves
Henry Cejudo doesn’t think that the upcoming clash between UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is getting the hype it deserves. The pair will headline the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) from Australia. Volkanovksi will attempt to capture a second division title simultaneously, while Makhachev...
Dana White Predicts Makhachev vs. Volkanovski Could Break Conor McGregor’s UFC All-Time PPV Buys Record
Dana White said UFC 284 could possibly break the promotion’s current all-time record in PPV buys. The UFC boss said the numbers have been showing overwhelming results as early as now. UFC president Dana White has successfully organized and promoted numerous high-grossing pay-per-view events. He expresses great optimism that...
Dustin Poirier Mocks Conor McGregor v Michael Chandler Fight Booking & Coaching ‘TUF’
Dustin Poirier shared his reaction to the news of Conor McGregor returning against Michael Chandler as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter before a fight. The Louisiana bruiser was last seen inside the cage opposite Chandler at UFC 281 three months ago. Chandler started off strong and appeared to get the better of Poirier early in the bout. Poirier recovered quickly and dispatched Chandler in the third round with a rear-naked choke to get back in the winning column.
Exclusive: Diego Sanchez Plans To ‘Slaughter’ And ‘Retire’ Austin Trout At Knuckle Mania
Diego Sanchez details his dreams and nightmares he has for next opponent. The UFC star makes his highly-anticipated BKFC debut against former boxing champion Austin Trout on Feb. 17. Ahead of this big bare-knuckle fight, Sanchez looks to add another staple to his fighting legacy. “I’m prepared and ready to...
Chandler Predicts Second-Round KO Over McGregor, Vows To ‘Bring The Worst’ Out Of ‘Notorious’
Michael Chandler is certain he could knock Conor McGregor out in two rounds. “Iron” Mike will rely on a big shot to finish “The Notorious”. Michael Chandler sure knows how to promote his highly-anticipated head-to-head clash with Conor McGregor as coaches in the upcoming The Ultimate Fighter Season 31. They haven’t started filming yet but “Iron” Mike has already predicted a second-round KO win over “The Notorious.”
Alexander Volkanovski Plans To Stay True To His Promise And Defend Both Belts After UFC 284
Alexander Volkanovski sees no trouble in floating between featherweight and lightweight when he wins the belt at UFC 284. Alexander Volkanovski has been the champion in the UFC featherweight division for three years. During that time he has defended the belt four times and has proven himself to be one of the best to have ever competed at 145 pounds. Now he will be trying to make history by moving up in weight and holding both the 145-pound and 155-pound belts simultaneously. Standing in his way is the newly crowned lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. These two will be battling it out for the lightweight title and the number one pound-for-pound spot when they meet in the main event of UFC 284 on February 11.
Laura Sanko Breaks Down Alexander Volkanovski’s Path To Victory Against Islam Makhachev
Laura Sanko has detailed how Alexander Volkanovski can defeat Islam Makahchev at UFC 284. There has been plenty of discussions about how Makhachev can retain the UFC lightweight championship. On the contrary, Volkanovski has been questioned more than defended for his paths to victory. During an interview with Submission Radio,...
Alex Pereira Would Welcome Jamahal Hill at LHW If Israel Adesanya Fight Falls Through
Alex Pereira is leaving an opening to face new light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill. Alex Pereira is getting ready for his very first UFC title defense later this year. Pereira burst onto the scene in the UFC back in November 2021 after a very successful kickboxing career. The most notable fact about him when he joined the UFC was that he held two kickboxing wins over the middleweight champion at the time, Israel Adesanya. Pereira began to win and looked as if he was on a crash course with Adesanya.
Liam Neeson Takes A Shot At The UFC And ‘Little Leprechaun’ Conor McGregor
Action movie star Liam Neeson is expressing his disdain for the UFC and for Conor McGregor. The UFC is not everyone’s cup of tea. Over the past twenty years, mixed martial arts has evolved from a no-holds-barred, no-rules fighting spectacle to the MMA that we see today. It is one of the most popular sports in the world and the athletes in the UFC and other MMA organizations are increasingly growing in popularity. The most popular MMA fighter at this time is Conor McGregor and people seem to either love him or hate him.
Marcin Tybura Scores Unanimous Decision Win over Blagoy Ivanov – UFC Vegas 68 Results (Highlights)
Grizzled MMA veteran Marcin Tybura was looking to extend his winning run against Blagoy Ivanov on the main card of UFC Vegas 68. Tybura starts with a kick-heavy plan. He gets a body kick. Tybura with more feints before landing a 1-2. Low kick from Tybura. Ivanov counters back. Low kick by Tybura and Ivanov hits a left. Tybura with a strong right to rock Imavov. He returns fire but eats one to the body.
Neiman Gracie Dominates Dante Schiro on Way to Unanimous Decision Win – Bellator 290 Results (Highlights)
Neiman Gracie competed in the featured postlim during Saturday’s Bellator 290 event. Emanating from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Cali, Gracie was determined to get back into the win column after dropping three of his last four bouts under the Bellator banner. Standing in his way was American fighter Dante Schiro. With a record of 1-2 inside the Bellator cage, Schiro was looking to pick up some momentum after a second-round submission loss to Luca Poclit in September.
Robert Whittaker On Being Left In “Limbo” Following Fight Cancellation
Robert Whittaker is being kept in the dark when it comes to plans for his next fight. The UFC middleweight division seems to be rolling on without former champion Robert Whittaker. The upcoming event to be held in Perth, Australia was supposed to be a huge homecoming for the Aussie, but unfortunately, the bout he had scheduled for that card fell through. This is the first time the UFC will be heading down under since before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the plan was to bring all the local fighters to the event.
Cris Cyborg Pays Respect to Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290 Press Conference
Cris Cyborg personally wished Fedor Emelianenko all the best in the next chapter of his life. “The Last Emperor” retired after his TKO loss to Ryan Bader at Bellator 290. Reigning Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg took the opportunity to tell her idol Fedor Emelianenko that she wished him all the best now that he has decided to retire from MMA. The Russian MMA legend called it quits after losing to Ryan Bader in his farewell fight at Bellator 290.
Diana Avsaragova Scores Split Decision Over Alejandra Lara, Remains Undefeated – Bellator 290 Results (Highlights)
Undefeated flyweight Diana Avsaragova stepped into the cage as part of a packed Bellator 290 card on Saturday night. The Russian prospect looked to keep her ‘O’ intact against Colombian-born Alejandra Lara. Desperate for a win after dropping her last three fights inside the Bellator cage, Lara squared off with Avsaragova during the preliminary portion of the promotion’s event at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Cali.
