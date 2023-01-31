Alexander Volkanovski sees no trouble in floating between featherweight and lightweight when he wins the belt at UFC 284. Alexander Volkanovski has been the champion in the UFC featherweight division for three years. During that time he has defended the belt four times and has proven himself to be one of the best to have ever competed at 145 pounds. Now he will be trying to make history by moving up in weight and holding both the 145-pound and 155-pound belts simultaneously. Standing in his way is the newly crowned lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. These two will be battling it out for the lightweight title and the number one pound-for-pound spot when they meet in the main event of UFC 284 on February 11.

