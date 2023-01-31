Bills' assistant O-line coach Ryan Wendell to interview with Patriots

The New England Patriots might take a piece from the Buffalo Bills’ coaching staff.

According to MMQB’s Albert Breer, the Patriots are set to interview the Bills’ assistant offensive line coach Ryan Wendell. He will get a look at their lead offensive line coaching position.

Wendell, 36, has been an assistant on Buffalo’s coaching staff since March 2019.

The tie in with the Patriots is clear for Wendell. He played for the team and head coach Bill Belichick from 2009 to 2015. Wendell was also a team captain.

Wendell’s final season in the pros was a brief 2016 stint with the Carolina Panthers. That’s where a Bills connection is made as that was the final year Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott were with the Panthers before joining the Bills.

Aaron Kromer was named as Buffalo’s offensive line coach last offseason. Wendell kept his assistant role after Kromer was hired.