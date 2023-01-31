ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills' assistant O-line coach Ryan Wendell to interview with Patriots

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z6Q3Q_0kXoSxYt00

The New England Patriots might take a piece from the Buffalo Bills’ coaching staff.

According to MMQB’s Albert Breer, the Patriots are set to interview the Bills’ assistant offensive line coach Ryan Wendell. He will get a look at their lead offensive line coaching position.

Wendell, 36, has been an assistant on Buffalo’s coaching staff since March 2019.

The tie in with the Patriots is clear for Wendell. He played for the team and head coach Bill Belichick from 2009 to 2015. Wendell was also a team captain.

Wendell’s final season in the pros was a brief 2016 stint with the Carolina Panthers. That’s where a Bills connection is made as that was the final year Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott were with the Panthers before joining the Bills.

Aaron Kromer was named as Buffalo’s offensive line coach last offseason. Wendell kept his assistant role after Kromer was hired.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, shows off strong arm at the Pro Bowl

Look out, the next great Manning quarterback might be on the way. Marshall Manning, the son of five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning, is 11 years old now and has been growing up on the sidelines of NFL games. He’s been coached by his dad — and some of Peyton’s former teammates — in flag football for several years now, and Marshall has developed quite the arm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Power 93.7 WBLK

Could You Live In The Old Buffalo Bills Stadium?

You may think that the current Buffalo Bills stadium will just become a parking ground once the new stadium is complete, but what if Highmark Stadium turns into something more?. Many people in Western New York are secretly hoping that this is a possibility to recreate in Orchard Park. Because...
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: All signs point to potential 49ers defensive coordinator candidate landing with Vikings

One potential candidate for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator job appears to be heading to the Minnesota Vikings. Mike Klis, of 9News in Denver, reported the Broncos have released defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from his contract despite their efforts to keep him in Denver. Klis also reported “all signs point to Evero as (Vikings’) DC.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 93.7 WBLK

Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House

UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas fans react to Alabama OC hire Tommy Rees

The Alabama Crimson Tide finally hired an offensive coordinator. Tommy Rees leaves Notre Dame to become Bill O’Brien’s replacement in Tuscaloosa. Frankly, the move is a surprising one given he has merely had relatively moderate success at the college level. Rees has coordinated the Notre Dame offense since 2020. In those three seasons, the team only once eclipsed 35 points per game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Parsons ejected, Romo under heavy fire, Jerry likes local QB

Tony Romo’s performance in the CBS booth seems to have dropped off in the past season or two, and his employers have apparently noticed. One report says the network has stepped in to coach up the ex-QB, but CBS brass is pushing back on how the interaction has been characterized. Romo, meanwhile, is still smarting over never making it to a Super Bowl and had some surprising thoughts on his former boss in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated list of Colts' head coach finalists

The Indianapolis Colts continue their search for a new head coach and as they consider a third round of interviews, one candidate was taken off the board Sunday. Former Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who was let out of his contract with the team over the weekend, agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers to be their new defensive coordinator. He is expected to join the staff under former Colts head coach Frank Reich.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN predicts Colts make several offseason changes at QB

While the talk of the Circle City remains with the head coach search for the Indianapolis Colts, the next topic of conversation includes the quarterback position. Without knowing who the next head coach will be, it’s incredibly difficult to suggest which way the Colts will lean at the quarterback position. Given the wide variety of head coach candidates, there are certain quarterback combinations that will work better than others.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

212K+
Followers
264K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy