MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Jake Paul reacts to brother’s UFC sponsorship deal: ‘I hope UFC will share the revenue with its fighters’
UFC has gotten into the Paul brother business. It’s not, however, in the manner some may have predicted, as neither Jake nor Logan Paul will be walking into the UFC Octagon to compete anytime soon. Instead, Logan Paul and UFC have announced PRIME as the official sports drink of UFC, a deal which nixes the traditionally named red and blue corners in favor of the “PRIME Hydration Recovery Zone.”
UFC star claims Conor McGregor turned down huge super-fight ahead of MMA return
UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal claims that Conor McGregor has “shot down” a huge super-fight with him ahead of the Irishman’s return to MMA. McGregor has been sidelined for nearly two years after suffering a nasty ankle injury in his second loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021.
dexerto.com
Jake Paul called out for fight by boxing world champ: “It’s an easy fight for me”
Jake Paul has been called out by boxing world champion Artur Beterbiev, as the light-heavyweight king urged the influencer to call his promoter. Even though Jake Paul has a fight scheduled with Tommy Fury for the end of February, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is confident he’ll get the job done and move on to bigger things.
Exclusive: Randy Couture On Francis Ngannou Leaving The UFC: ‘Francis Is Doing What He Thinks Is Best For His Career’
What does the future look like for Francis Ngannou?. Nobody knows for sure what the former UFC Heavyweight Champion will end up doing after his departure from MMA’s premier organization earlier this month. Boxing? PFL? Bellator? BKFC? There’s a lot of different routes that Ngannou in this next chapter of his career, which leaves Randy Couture to believe the possibilities are endless for the hot free agent.
Ryan Bader believes Cain Velasquez was the “best” heavyweight not Bellator 290 opponent Fedor Emelianenko
Ryan Bader thinks Cain Velasquez is the best heavyweight ever. The heavyweight GOAT is one many have no clear-cut answer on, as some think it is Velasquez while others lean towards Fedor Emelianenko or even Stipe Miocic. Yet Bader believes Emelianenko’s resume is the best out of anyone but he thinks Velasquez was the most skilled.
Fedor Emelianenko reveals he has no regrets about never fighting in the UFC: “I fought many UFC champions and I was beating them all”
Days away from ending his career, Fedor Emelianenko has no regrets. ‘The Last Emperor’ is set to make the final walk this Saturday night at Bellator 290. In the main event, the Russian will look to avenge his defeat to Ryan Bader. ‘Darth’ knocked out Emelianenko in round one in the finals of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix in 2019.
Jamahal Hill eyeing future superfight with Jon Jones at heavyweight: “It’s never stopped crossing my mind”
UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill is eyeing a future superfight with Jon Jones. ‘Sweet Dreams’ is fresh off his showdown with Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 earlier this month. Despite heading into the Brazilian’s home country, Hill dominated in his first title shot. He wound up claiming the vacant 205-pound gold by a lopsided unanimous decision.
theScore
Thiago Santos, Marlon Moraes featured in PFL's opening 2023 slate
The PFL is coming out swinging in 2023. The promotion will kick off its season with three events on April 1, 7, and 14 in Las Vegas, it announced Thursday. All six reigning champions will be featured in the main and co-main event slots. Featherweight champ Brendan Loughnane will meet...
MMAmania.com
No excuses! Alex Volkanovski doesn’t want Khabib asterisk from Makhachev mourners at UFC 284
Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski plans to steamroll current UFC lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev in the UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) main event later this month in Perth, Western Australia, and when he does, “The Great” doesn’t want fans to blame it on the disappearing act from Makhachev mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Watch: Tyson Fury Catches Jake Paul Trashing His Father John Fury
Jake Paul almost took his trash-talking too far when Tyson Fury walked in on him bashing his dad. Jake Paul has weaseled his way into the boxing world over the past few years. He has done such a great job in promoting himself that he has made millions off of his “celebrity boxing” matches and can now find himself in the company of some of the best boxers in the world. Paul has used his trash-talking to get fights with some of the best in mixed martial arts and his skills inside the ring to gain the attention of fans around the world. Recently Paul found himself in a sticky situation when he ran his mouth in front of the wrong person.
Daniel Cormier questions the timing of recent Pereira vs Adesanya booking for UFC 287: “It just didn’t feel like this was in the works before”
Daniel Cormier is questioning the timing of the recent Pereira vs Adesanya booking for UFC 287. UFC 287 takes place on Saturday, April 8th at a time and location yet to be announced. Headlining the event will be a UFC middleweight championship rematch between current champion Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) and former champion Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA).
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Fedor Emelianenko, Alexander Volkanovski, Scott Coker, and Eddie Hearn in studio
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: A preview of this weekend’s upcoming events including Bellator 290 and UFC Vegas 68.
Sporting News
Fedor Emelianenko and the best MMA fighters to never compete in the UFC
Over the years, the UFC has brought in some of the top fighters on the planet to compete on its roster. From Eddie Alvarez, Ben Askren, Cris Cyborg, and Michael Chandler, several stars from other promotions have made their way over to the Dana White-led company. However, there are still...
Former UFC Fighter Yoshihiro Akiyama Appears on Squid Games-Inspired Reality Series
Yoshihiro Akiyama is returning to reality television. ‘Sexyama’ has appeared on several reality TV shows, including 2 Days & 1 Night and Now, Follow Me. The former UFC fighter is adding to his filmography resume by competing in a new Netflix show, Physical: 100. The South Korean competition is...
Fedor Emelianenko Names His Favorite Fight Of His Career And Has No Regrets On Not Fighting In The UFC
The long and successful career of a mixed martial arts legend is coming to an end. Fedor Emelianenko will be making his last walk to the cage on Saturday at Bellator 290. In many circles, Emelianenko is said to be the best heavyweight of all time. He has had 47 professional fights spanning over twenty years in multiple different fight promotions. Now at 46 years old, Emelianenko is ready to hang his gloves up for good.
CBS Sports
Fedor Emelianenko ready to wrap up Hall of Fame-worthy career in main event of Bellator 290
The legendary Fedor Emelianenko will step into the Bellator cage for the final fight of his storied career on Saturday night. Emelianenko has the potential to end his career on a high note when he faces Ryan Bader for the heavyweight championship in the main event of Bellator 290. While...
PFL announces main and co-main events for first three regular-season fight cards including the debuts of Shane Burgos and Thiago Santos
The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced its main and co-main events for its first three regular-season fight cards of 2023. PFL will be returning on April 1 with the other two events being on April 7 and 14, with all three fight cards taking place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. Along with announcing its first three fight cards, PFL announced the main and co-main events for the upcoming events.
Teddy Atlas Draws Comparisons Between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather
Teddy Atlas thinks there are similarities between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather. When ‘The Problem Child’ began boxing, nobody could have imagined a legendary boxing trainer like Atlas would eventually compare him to Mayweather. With that said, the 66-year-old believes there are similar traits, outside of the ring, of course. During an episode of The Fight with Teddy Atlas, the boxing Guru had this to say about Paul:
411mania.com
Kota Ibushi Reportedly Offered RIZIN Match Against Manny Pacquiao
Tokyo Sports reports that RIZIN has approached Kota Ibushi and offered him a match with boxer Manny Pacquiao at an upcoming event. It would be Pacquiao’s debut for the promotion. RIZIN is an MMA company but according to the report, they want to expand into professional wrestling. It’s unclear what the rules would be for Ibushi vs. Pacquiao, if it happened.
Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen moves to headline UFC San Antonio
Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen will not be fighting in two weeks. Vera and Sandhagen were supposed to headline a Fight Night card on February 18 at the UFC Apex. However, the promotion has shifted plans as according to Sports Illustrated, Vera vs. Sandhagen will now headline UFC San Antonio on March 25.
MiddleEasy
