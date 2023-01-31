Read full article on original website
Charlotte Flair Edited Line Out Of Her WWE Raw XXX Promo
On Wednesday, Fox Sports released the latest episode of "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," with this week's guest being current "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Satin asked her what changes she has to make to her character when switching from heel to babyface or vice versa, as she just returned as a babyface after leaving as a heel in an injury angle seven months earlier.
Jey Uso's Actions Cast Doubt Over Upcoming WWE SmackDown Tag Title Match
Braun Strowman & Ricochet defeated Imperium in the finals of the "SmackDown" Tag Title Contender's Tournament on the "2/3 WWE SmackDown," earning a shot at The Usos' blue brand titles for next week's show. However, Jey Uso was conspicuous by his absence Friday, which has cast serious doubt over The Usos' upcoming title defense.
Keith Lee Reportedly Off AEW TV Selling Injury
We have not seen Keith Lee on AEW programming since December when his former Swerve In Our Glory partner Swerve Strickland stomped a cinderblock into his chest on "AEW Dynamite." According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lee has remained out of action through all this time as part of the storyline, selling his injury, while Strickland accepts a mini-feud with Brian Pillman Jr. But when the call is made for his return, he'll be out to exact revenge on Strickland and his Mogul Affiliates group, which is made up of Parker Boudreaux and the tattooed mystery Trench.
Triple H Recently Had Sit-Down With Former Big Name WWE Star
Though he's been adamant about his retirement from the squared circle, Dave Bautista, known as Batista in the ring, still enjoys visiting his wrestling home whenever he has a chance. On December 30, "The Animal" returned to WWE for the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022. There, he caught up with old friend and current Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, backstage.
Update On Timeline For Possible WWE Sale
WWE held an earnings call Thursday afternoon and released the full-year results for all four fiscal quarters of 2022. As reported earlier, the company saw an 18 percent increase in overall revenue, bringing in $1.3 billion, which is the highest in the company's history. WWE CEO Nick Khan, Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and WWE CFO Frank Riddick were all present for the earnings call.
The Godfather Hopes To Apologize To WWE Star For Bullying Them
During WWE's Attitude Era, Charles Wright, who went by the ring name The Godfather, was accompanied to the ring by his lady escorts, who were referred to as the "Ho-Train," and his catchphrase "Pimpin' Ain't Easy" was passionately recited by live crowds every week. While speaking with "The Universal Wrestling...
Saraya Appears To Rib WWE Star Ahead Of AEW Dynamite
Saraya isn't typically one for subtlety. After all, following her AEW debut in October, the former "NXT" Women's Champion cut her first live promo with the promotion and took a shot at her previous boss, Vince McMahon, in the process. Now, ahead of tonight's "AEW Dynamite," she appears to be taking another shot at specific WWE personnel — this time, a current superstar. On Twitter this afternoon, Saraya revealed an all-black getup that included a "Prison Mike" t-shirt in an obvious nod to "The Office" — and perhaps current Judgement Day member Dominik Mysterio, as well.
John Cena Match Reportedly Among Planned WWE WrestleMania 39 Matches
WWE is in the midst of the Road to WrestleMania, and that brings a lot of speculation as to what matches fans can expect to see. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are currently five locked in, one of which features John Cena. The 16-time world champion hasn't competed at WrestleMania since his Firefly Funhouse match against Bray Wyatt, and you have to go back to 2018 for the last time he performed in front of a live crowd at the event. Cena is reportedly locked in for a match against Austin Theory, although there is no word on whether that will be for the United States Championship, which Theory will defend inside the Elimination Chamber at the upcoming premium live event.
Michelle McCool Reflects On Slowly Starting To Hate Pro Wrestling
Women's wrestling has changed for the better in recent years, but it hasn't been easy. A big part of WWE's Divas era was Michelle McCool, who made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Royal Rumble — one that evidently came together fairly last minute — before ultimately lasting 14 minutes. Her full-time in-ring career came to a close in 2011, but appearing on "Busted Open Radio," McCool reflected on why she had already started to sour on professional wrestling beforehand.
Piper Niven Opens Up About Battling COVID, William Regal's WWE Return, A WrestleMania Dream Match With NXT Star, & More - Exclusive
This past Saturday in WWE's Women's Royal Rumble match, Piper Niven made her triumphant return to action. Perhaps the most surprising aspect of it was her ring name, which she's never used on the WWE main roster. She made her debut under the Niven name and used it in the Mae Young Classic and "WWE NXT UK," but for the last several years, Niven has been known to the WWE universe as Doudrop, the fun-loving former sidekick of Eva Marie who became a Bane-esque supervillain alongside Nikki A.S.H. in 2022. Since her debut as Doudrop on the main roster, many fans have rolled their eyes at her inconstant and often haphazard booking, and there was much rejoicing in the Alamodome when Niven returned to her roots at the Rumble.
Kurt Angle Names Current WWE Star He'd Most Like To Wrestle
Kurt Angle has not competed inside a pro wrestling ring since Baron Corbin defeated him at WrestleMania 35. Despite not wrestling in nearly four years, Angle has had conversations about stepping into the ring again, however, those talks have not seen anything come to fruition. While speaking on "The Kurt...
New Potential Buyers Said To Be Interested In WWE Media Rights
WWE held an earnings call on Thursday, where executives announced annual revenue of $1.3 billion, the highest in the company's history. With media rights deals expiring in 2024 and negotiations set to begin later in the year, WWE CEO Nick Khan answered a question regarding U.S. media rights and revealed that there are more interested buyers now than there were in the last round when WWE only had two potential buyers.
Backstage Note About WWE's SmackDown Plans For Sami Zayn
Fans attending tonight's "WWE SmackDown" live in Greenville, SC are set to experience the next installment in The Bloodline saga, as Sami Zayn is reportedly set to appear on the show. According to Fightful Select, WWE creative had planned for Zayn to "appear wearing a hoodie to hide his identity" as of Thursday night, similar to the look he sported on the "SmackDown" before the Royal Rumble, where he drew Roman Reigns' ire by defying him.
'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Chooses WWE Hall Of Famer As Favorite Opponent
"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan had a legendary career in pro wrestling, being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 without ever holding a single title in the company. Duggan also competed in promotions such as WCW and Mid-South Wrestling, where he made a name for himself before becoming a national star. Over the years, Duggan has shared the ring with greats like Shawn Michaels, William Regal, The Undertaker, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, and countless more. During a recent AdFreeShows live stream, Duggan revealed which opponent he counts as his favorite to enter the ring against.
Dana Brooke Discusses WWE Trashing 24/7 Title, Possibly Wrestling In NJPW, The Bella Twins's Raw XXX Criticism, & More! - Exclusive
There is only one woman who can say she has been in every women's WWE Royal Rumble match ever, and that woman is Dana Brooke. While she may have come up short, yet again, in 2023, the determined WWE star never lets a loss stand in her way. Brooke has...
WWE SmackDown Preview (2/3): Royal Rumble Fallout, Charlotte Flair Vs. Sonya Deville For The SmackDown Women's Title, More
The next chapter of The Bloodline's storyline with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will be penned on tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" from Greenville, South Carolina. A dramatic twist followed the Roman Reigns-Kevin Owens main event at the Royal Rumble as Zayn smashed a steel chair into the back of the "Tribal Chief" after being tasked to finish the job on an already beaten and handcuffed Owens. As a result, Jey Uso, who had called the "Honorary Uce" his "brother" just days earlier, was left shaken, exiting the scene alone and turning his back on his family — both literally and figuratively. Who might appear this evening in the aftermath of the Rumble remains to be seen, but one can only assume that there are some uncomfortable conversations to be had moving ahead.
AEW Star Creeps Out Kenny Omega On Dynamite
Is Isiah Kassidy morphing into a Goldust-type character?. The Private Party member managed to creep out Kenny Omega on the February 1 "AEW Dynamite" where he, Ethan Page, and Matt Hardy challenged the AEW World Trios Champions to a match on Friday's "AEW Rampage." Shortly after Omega and The Young...
Edge's TV Commitments Reportedly Affected WWE Royal Rumble Plans
Edge may have returned to the ring last weekend at the Royal Rumble, but that may not have been the initial plan. Originally, a much bigger match had been discussed between Edge and The Judgment Day's Finn Balor. However, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, some of Edge's outside commitments stood in the way of making that happen.
Seth Rollins On Why Cody Rhodes Is Selfish
Upon returning to WWE in April 2022, Cody Rhodes immediately entered into a feud with Seth Rollins, defeating him on his first night back in the company. The two men would go to war at the two subsequent Premium Live Events, with Rhodes walking away victorious all three times. Despite the multiple hard-fought battles between the two, there still appears to be no love lost.
Mark Briscoe Shares Message Following AEW's Jay Briscoe Tribute Match
It has been an unimaginable two weeks for Mark Briscoe. He saw his brother and tag team partner, Jay Briscoe, pass away, leading to a chain of events that found Mark headlining "AEW Dynamite" last week against Jay Lethal. Through it all, Mark has been the embodiment of perseverance, inspiring others with his outlook and words.
