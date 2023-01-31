ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

1 Dividend Stock to Buy With Incredible Long-Term Potential

Tractor Supply’s net sales and earnings rocketed higher during the fourth quarter. The company pairs a market-matching dividend with high growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ

Enterprise (EPD) Beats Earnings Estimates in Q4, Revenues Miss

Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 65 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s 52 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $13,650 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Motley Fool

10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
NASDAQ

Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights United Parcel Service, FedEx and Air Transport Services

Chicago, IL – February 2, 2023 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses United Parcel Service UPS, FedEx FDX and Air Transport Services Group ATSG. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2047651/3-stocks-to-watch-from-a-bouyant-air-freight-cargo-industry. Prospects of participants of the Zacks Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry are being hit by uncertainties related to slowing global...
Motley Fool

3 Juicy Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio to Buy in February

Ares Capital offers an ultra-high dividend yield funded by lending to midsize companies. Enbridge is a midstream energy leader with predictable cash flow and an exceptional dividend. AbbVie is a Dividend King with an attractive dividend and solid long-term growth prospects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
NASDAQ

Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Lockheed Martin, Airbus and General Dynamics

Chicago, IL – February 1, 2023 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Lockheed Martin LMT, Airbus Group EADSY and General Dynamics GD. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2046840/3-aerospace-defense-stocks-to-watch-as-air-traffic-prospects-look-bright. Impressive projections for airline revenues, as stated by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), bode well for aerospace-defense stocks that are engaged in commercial...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in Porch Group (PRCH)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.45MM shares of Porch Group Inc (PRCH). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.12MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023

U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
NASDAQ

A.O. Smith (AOS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

A.O. Smith (AOS) reported $936.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $912.34 million, representing a surprise of +2.61%....
NASDAQ

BlackRock Cuts Stake in James Hardie Industries (JHX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 27.66MM shares of James Hardie Industries plc (JHX). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 30.69MM shares and 6.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ

Westfield Capital Management Co Increases Position in Innoviva (INVA)

Fintel reports that Westfield Capital Management Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.11MM shares of Innoviva Inc (INVA). This represents 5.88% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.68MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in...

