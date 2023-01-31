Read full article on original website
NHL
Sergei Ovechkin poses with big-name fans during All Star weekend
Son of Alex Ovechkin was the most popular guy in Fort Lauderdale. It's never too early to start taking photos with fans. Sergei Ovechkin, 4, son of Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, took some time Friday to grab a photo with two of his fans -- his dad, and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid -- during the 2023 Honda NHL All Star Weekend.
NHL
'I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings'
So for the Red Wings captain, who will represent Detroit at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend on Friday and Saturday at FLA Live Arena, being referred to as a three-time All Star is an absolute honor. "I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings," said Larkin,...
NHL
Makar, Rantanen win Splash Shot at All-Star Skills
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen won the Enterprise NHL Splash Shot, a special outdoor event filmed Thursday for the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday. The Colorado Avalanche teammates defeated New York Rangers teammates Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin in the final....
NHL
Hey Heika: Has the Stars' window for a cup already opened?
Dallas is working hard to develop their players, navigate the cap, and earn points in the process. Howdy folks. The bye week seems like a good time for a Hey Heika, so let's dig in and see what's on your mind. Mike Heika: I've never been able to grow facial...
NHL
Hughes Tackles Second All-Star Experience | FEATURE
FT. LAUDERDALE, FL - The New Jersey Devils are having a heck of a season. At the NHL All-Star break, the club sits in second place in the Metropolitan division with a record of 32-13-4. They wouldn't be there without some stellar play from their star players. Jack Hughes is...
NHL
Flyers All-Star Game Firsts
The distinction of being the Flyers' oldest NHL All-Star first-timer has an asterisk attached to it: At the 1995-96 All-Star Game, 37-year-old center Craig MacTavish was added to the Eastern Conference All-Star team as a "Commissioner's Selection" for Mac-T's lone appearance in the event. Here are some other notable "firsts"...
NHL
CHL notebook: Predators prospect L'Heureux thriving after hernia surgery
Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League. Zachary L'Heureux lost a chance to compete for a spot...
NHL
B's Enter Break on High Note After Defeating Leafs
TORONTO - Pavel Zacha scored twice and the B's snapped their three-game losing streak in a big way with a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night. "It was about us getting back to our standard and our team identity," said coach Jim Montgomery. "That's a really good hockey team that we were able to beat on the road."
NHL
'It never gets old': Luongo gets warm reception at NHL All-Star Skills
Former Florida Panthers goaltender and Hockey Hall of Famer Roberto Luongo talks about returning to the net for the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills. Between the pipes for the first time since retired from the NHL, the former Florida Panthers goaltender received a warm reception during NHL All-Star Skills at FLA Live Arena on Friday.
NHL
Pettersson wins Hardest Shot at 103.2 mph at All-Star Skills
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Alex Ovechkin looked across the interview room inside FLA Live Arena at Elias Pettersson and began to frown. Pettersson, a forward with the Vancouver Canucks, had defeated Ovechkin and three other players in the GEICO NHL Hardest Shot event at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook with a blast of 103.2 mph Friday.
NHL
Canucks to Celebrate Black History Month in February
"The Vancouver Canucks take an enormous amount of pride in trying to make the game of hockey a more diverse, inclusive and safe space," said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. "Black History month gives us a tremendous opportunity to showcase and highlight hockey's ability to bring people together, to educate, enlighten and more importantly to inspire our fans to see the good in the game. We look forward to some incredible storytelling this month to raise awareness and support, spark discussion and initiate some important conversations."
NHL
Suzuki wins Pitch 'n Puck at 2023 NHL All-Star Skills
PLANTATION, Fla. -- Nick Suzuki won the Chipotle NHL Pitch 'n Puck at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook at Plantation Preserve Golf Course and Club on Wednesday. The Montreal Canadiens forward had the lowest score (-1) in the event, which used a combination of hockey and...
NHL
'Gren' wins EA SPORTS NHL 23 All-Star Open
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Matthew "Gren" Grenier was back in the winner's circle after the EA SPORTS NHL 23 NHL All-Star Open, held at the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach on Thursday. Grenier, who represented the Dallas Stars, defeated Ben "uninsta1l" Thomson 2-0 in...
NHL
Ilya Sorokin vs Ovi Jr. at Skills Competition
Ilya Sorokin faced off against Ovi Jr. at the Skills Competition. Ilya Sorokin is used to facing off against Alex Ovechkin, but on Friday night, he got acquainted with the next generation of Ovechkin. Sergei Ovechkin, aka Ovi Jr., led the Metropolitan Division All-Stars out for warmups ahead of the...
NHL
'He's Unreal': Central Division All-Stars Weigh in on Juuse Saros
To say that Juuse Saros is valuable to the Nashville Predators is an understatement; in fact, his own teammates have described him as "the best player on our team." The 27-year-old goaltender will be representing the Predators on the Central Division roster at the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Sunrise, Fla., and it's safe to say that his habitual opponents are happy to have him on their team for a change.
NHL
Worrell, Booth net hat tricks for Panthers during All-Star Alumni Game
Hear from Panthers alumni Brian Boyle, Roberto Luongo, Bryan McCabe, Keith Yandle, and Peter Worrell following the Alumni Game at the IceDen. As part of the "Coral Springs Hockey Festival," alumni from the NHL secured a 15-11 win over alumni from the Florida Panthers. "It was great," said Hall of...
NHL
Laval ready to host 2023 AHL All-Star Classic
Place Bell site for skills competition, All-Star Classic, extending league's reach in Quebec. Laval, the Montreal Canadiens' affiliate, will host the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic at Place Bell, beginning with the AHL Skills Competition on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN, RDS), followed by the AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN, RDS).
NHL
BLOG: Seth Jones Heads to All-Star Weekend
Find out when Jones will be in action and how to watch full coverage from the 2023 All-Star Weekend. Seth Jones is heading to Sunrise, Florida and ready to take in all the action from his fourth NHL All-Star Game. Festivities begin on Friday starting with the skills competition followed...
NHL
Pathway to Hockey Summit inspires, educates those looking to work in NHL
SUNRISE, Fla -- Gina Galasso said all she knew about hockey a decade ago was Wayne Gretzky. Today, she's steeped in the sport as executive vice president & chief human resources officer for the Anaheim Ducks. "For me, not an athlete … I'm a Latina from East L.A., I never...
NHL
Nurse goes full 'Forsberg' during NHL All-Star Skills competition
Canadian women's hockey star shows she's got plenty of tricks in bag. Sarah Nurse pulls out "The Forsberg" move to score against Igor Shesterkin in the Discover NHL Tendy Tandem. 00:47 •. Canadian women's hockey star Sarah Nurse was wearing an NHL All-Star jersey during the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills...
