'The Snow Girl's' Completely Original Story Is Captivating Viewers on Netflix
As Squid Game and a variety of other hugely popular foreign language series have shown us, Netflix is not just for English-language content anymore. The latest foreign-language series to become a massive hit on Netflix is The Snow Girl, or La Chica De Nieve in the original Spanish. The show's massive success has left some wondering whether its riveting crime story is based on a true story or not.
M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin' Doesn't Really Tease a Sequel
In an age dominated by superhero movies, many viewers have grown accustomed to sticking around after the credits to see whether there are any teasers for future installments. While that's still incredibly common in the superhero universe, post-credits scenes in other movies aren't as consistent. Some people are wondering whether...
M. Night Shyamalan Is the King of Suspense — Is 'Knock at the Cabin' Scary?
Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Knock at the Cabin. There are plenty of exceptional filmmakers for us to obsess over, but one we always come back to is M. Night Shyamalan. In our humble opinion, he's the unofficial king of suspense; his ability to create tension and generate fear in audiences through different elements is unmatched. With that said, can fans expect this energy in Night's new film, Knock at the Cabin?
M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin' Filmed Primarily in This One State
M. Night Shyamalan is back and better than ever, thanks to Knock at the Cabin. Based on Paul Tremblay's 2018 novel The Cabin at the End of the World, the apocalyptic psychological horror film follows a young girl (Kristen Cui) and her dads (Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge) vacationing at a remote cabin. While there, things quickly take a dark turn once four strangers hold the family hostage and demand they sacrifice one of their own to prevent the apocalypse.
Annie Wersching, 24, Bosch and Timeless Actress, Dead at 45
Annie Wersching, the actress who starred in 24, Bosch and Timeless among others, died Sunday. She was 45. Wersching passed away of cancer after being diagnosed in 2020, our sister site Deadline first reported. She continued working with recurring roles in both Star Trek: Picard and The Rookie right up until her death. Her husband, actor Stephen Full, confirmed the news in a statement. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today,” he said. “But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught...
Derek's Past on 'Love After Lockup' Might Jeopardize His Future With Monique (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
All of the couples on Love After Lockup endure challenges when they take their relationship to a more serious level on the outside. And in an exclusive clip ahead of the Feb. 3 episode, we see how true that is for Derek and Monique. They've shared a lot throughout their...
CNET
HBO Max: The 23 Absolute Best Movies to Watch
Skimming through HBO Max for what to watch tonight?. Despite the Warner Bros. Discovery TV and movie cull of 2022, there's still a superlative collection of titles to catch. It helps that HBO, Warner Bros. and DC Comics all live under the HBO Max roof. Plus, check out what's coming to the streamer each month.
Paramount+ Removes 9 Shows Ahead of Showtime Merger — Have These 5 Original Series Been Cancelled?
The great streaming purge continues. Ahead of a planned merger with Showtime, Paramount+ has removed nine original series from its platform, including The Real World: Homecoming, comedies Guilty Party (starring Kate Beckinsale), No Activity (starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows) and Players, and the live-action children’s show The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — none of which have been formally cancelled as of press time. In addition, Paramount+ has scrubbed previously axed series Coyote (starring Michael Chiklis), The Harper House, Interrogation (starring Peter Sarsgaard) and The Twilight Zone (2019). TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment. The news comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set...
‘Reboot’ Canceled After One Season at Hulu
Hulu has canceled the comedy series “Reboot” after just one season, Variety has learned. The first and only season of the series consisted of eight episodes and debuted on the streamer on Sept. 20, 2022. The lot of the show began with Hulu deciding to reboot a popular 2000s sitcom called “Step Right Up,” forcing the cast to reunite and confront their unresolved issues. The series starred Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, and Calum Worthy as the show’s original cast members, Rachel Bloom as the millennial writer looking to reboot the show, Paul Reiser as the show’s original creator,...
A Cancellation Bloodbath Is Coming To The CW And That Could Mean Bad News For Shows Like Walker And The Winchesters
The CW has a huge cancellation bloodbath in the works, which could spell disaster for fans of Walker and The Winchesters.
The 50 best movies streaming on Netflix (February 2023)
It’s a new month, so it’s time for some new movies! And we here at For The Win have a bunch of viewing recommendations if you’re looking for something good to watch on Netflix. The streaming service has lost a lot of movies recently, but it added...
We’ve “Cracked” the Identity of the Most Dangerous Greendale Prankster
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Community. For those who have just started binging Community now that it’s on Netflix in order to prepare for the upcoming movie, the Ass Crack Bandit is a mainstay through its six seasons. However, their identity stays a mystery, even through the series finale, leaving viewers to continue wondering who the culprit behind the Ass Crack Bandit moniker really is.
CNET
Want Something New to Watch? Try Netflix's Hidden Codes
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. If Netflix's looming account-sharing fees are on your mind, you may be thinking about cramming in a few binge sessions ahead of the big change. But before you kick off your next streaming marathon, remember that scrolling through the same list of Netflix's TV show and movie recommendations aren't the best ways to find something new to watch. They're also not great to find other niche genres you might be interested in.
Where to Find the Secret Door In 'Disney Dreamlight Valley' and Complete Mickey's Quests
While there are plenty of tasks to keep you busy in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Friendship Quests are without a doubt one of the most popular aspects of the game. And if you’re trying to complete Mickey’s Friendship Quests, you’ll need to hunt down the Secret Door. The lovable mouse doesn’t give you much guidance as to where you’ll find this elusive object – but with a bit of help, you’ll be able to locate it in just a few minutes.
Milo Ventimiglia Is a Con Man Who Unexpectedly Finds Love with a CIA Agent in New Series The Company You Keep
The Company You Keep sees Milo Ventimiglia as a con man whose life becomes complicated when he falls in love with a CIA agent Milo Ventimiglia has something to hide in an all-new drama from ABC. The actor, 45, stars as con man Charlie in The Company You Keep, which sees his love life get in the way of his work when he meets Emma, an undercover CIA agent played by Catherine Haena Kim. As the trailer begins, what seems like a secretive and high-stakes exchange between Ventimiglia and a mysterious group of...
How Is 'Freeridge' Connected to 'On My Block'? Breaking Down the Link Between the Shows
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Netflix series Freeridge. The opening shots of the newest Netflix series Freeridge doesn't throw any punches — well actually, a few are thrown, by Inez (Bryana Salaz) and Gloria (Keyla Monterroso Mejia) in the courtyard at their high school in the fictional town of Freeridge, LA. Did we mention that Inez and Gloria are sisters?
Harrison Ford's Character on 'Shrinking' Has Parkinson's — but Does the Actor?
Even though he's now 80 years old, Harrison Ford has continued to work at an almost relentless pace. He starred in both 1923 and Shrinking in 2023, and he's also set to star in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. His relentless attitude towards work has given us plenty of the actor to chew on, but following his performance on Shrinking, some are concerned that the actor may be sick.
Looks Like 'Gold Rush: White Water' Is Slowing Down for a Bit — What's Going On?
Journalist Fareed Zakaria has been all over the world and has reported on numerous stories. He's the kind of person whose opinion feels like it's deeply rooted in as much truth as one can possess. That being said, this is what he once said about the Last Frontier: "Alaska itself is an unusual state." What makes the 49th state so interesting? Is it the rough wilderness and the fascinating wildlife that give Alaska its unique reputation? Perhaps it's the residents.
Dave Bautista Has a Considerable List of Past Marriages — Who Has He Been Married To?
From being a bouncer to a career in professional wrestling to an MMA stint to a starring role in a comic book flick that kicked off his acting career, Dave Bautista has worn many hats throughout his life. The 54-year-old bodybuilder was active within WWE for more than 17 years...
