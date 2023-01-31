After a 13-year run, Flathead County Animal Shelter Director Cliff Bennett is ready to put his paws up for a rest. Having reached a point in his life he describes as “on the wrong side of 70,” Bennett announced in November that he intended to retire from the shelter after his replacement is found. A few months later, Bennett is still waiting to go home for good. To his credit, however, Bennett isn’t overtly perturbed about the situation, even if he is thinking about a retired life of travel plans and visits to see his kids. Of course, patience and accepting that life doesn’t always match up with one’s immediate plans is part of how the shelter’s human inhabitants keep up with a job in which established routines can be disrupted at any moment.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO