practicalhorsemanmag.com
EHM Outbreak in Montana
Three horses in Flathead County, Montana, tested positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), and two additional cases are suspected. The horses are spread across three different barns and developed neurological signs. So far, four of the confirmed and suspected cases have been euthanized due to the severity of disease. The fifth is displaying mild clinical signs and is under quarantine. Exposed horses from the affected premises are also subject to quarantine for 21 days beyond the last date of potential exposure.
Missoula now Montana’s 2nd busiest airport, Billings falls to 4th
Missoula airport officials say while Bozeman remains the state's busiest airport Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth.
Flathead Beacon
The ‘Potent Medicine’ of a Yogi Life
Though she’s been a Montana girl her whole life, Holly Purdy will be the first to admit that she hates the cold. Purdy is the owner of Love Yoga, a hot yoga and barre studio with locations in Whitefish and Kalispell. As the days get shorter and snowpack begins to accumulate, the teacher and small business owner offered insight into finding warmth through yoga and the community she’s built around it.
Mechanical issue prompts ski lift evacuation at Whitefish Mountain Resort
Chair 4 at Whitefish Mountain Resort had to be stopped due to a mechanical issue on Wednesday, forcing riders to be evacuated by rope.
This Amazing Montana Brewery Is Forced To Temporarily Close
If there is one thing you don't want to happen to a business in the winter, it's this problem. If there is one industry the people of Montana love more than others, it has to be the craft brewery scene. Montana has incredible breweries that can be found in large cities or small towns. The Gallatin Valley alone has over ten breweries you can check out daily, and each one offers a variety of beers to enjoy.
Flathead Beacon
Mechanical Issues Prompt Evacuation of New Chairlift on Big Mountain
Skiers on Big Mountain were evacuated from Chair 4, the Snow Ghost Express, over the course of three hours on Wednesday morning after the chairlift experienced mechanical issues, according to communications from managers at Whitefish Mountain Resort. Chair 4, the mountain’s newest lift, opened for the season on Dec. 30....
MT Dept. of Livestock recommends cancellation of Flathead County horse events
The recommendation is based on the involvement of horses on three premises that attended events at two or more event centers in the area.
ecitybeat.com
‘Empower The Homeless’ In Flathead Co.? Great Falls 3rd Most Dangerous In MT?
Our weekly feature highlighting a few of the latest and most interesting local and national news items from various sources. Several significant development projects underway in Great Falls, from KRTV:. Great Falls highest property crime rate and 3rd most dangerous place to live in Montana? From KMON:. Bill to allow...
Western Montana school delays - Feb. 1, 2023
With winter weather impacting road conditions, some Western Montana schools will delay start times today.
montanarightnow.com
Kalispell police trying to ID person
KALISPELL. Mont. - The Kalispell Police Department is trying to help identify a person photographed. The Kalispell City Government said in a Facebook post anyone who can help with with information is asked to Detective Sergeant Karen Webster at 406-758-7794.
Flathead Beacon
One Paw Out the Door
After a 13-year run, Flathead County Animal Shelter Director Cliff Bennett is ready to put his paws up for a rest. Having reached a point in his life he describes as “on the wrong side of 70,” Bennett announced in November that he intended to retire from the shelter after his replacement is found. A few months later, Bennett is still waiting to go home for good. To his credit, however, Bennett isn’t overtly perturbed about the situation, even if he is thinking about a retired life of travel plans and visits to see his kids. Of course, patience and accepting that life doesn’t always match up with one’s immediate plans is part of how the shelter’s human inhabitants keep up with a job in which established routines can be disrupted at any moment.
Flathead Beacon
Students Disciplined as Glacier High School Hazing Investigation Continues
Two members of the Glacier High School wrestling team have been suspended from extracurricular activities for the remainder of the school year, and one other student has received disciplinary action that has not been made publicly available, following allegations of hazing and sexual assault received by the Kalispell Public Schools on Jan. 9. The two students who have been suspended from the wrestling team will be allowed to return to extracurricular activities after the completion of a program at the Center for Restorative Youth Justice (CRYJ), a Kalispell-based nonprofit organization that works to divert local teenagers from the criminal justice system through restorative justice workshops.
Flathead Beacon
Market Trends: Flathead County Quarterly Residential Home Sales Quantities
Looking back six years, at quarterly sales quantities of Flathead County residences, you can see the boom starting in the third quarter of 2020. The pull-back really started in the first quarter of 2022, and continued throughout the year (over prior years’ quantities). Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier...
Trailer home destroyed in Hungry Horse fire
Crews contended with frigid temperatures as they battled a weekend trailer fire in Northwest Montana.
Flathead Beacon
Hungry Horse Painter Gets Deferred Sentence in Shower-Shock Case
A 60-year-old Hungry Horse man who pleaded guilty last year to a felony count of criminal endangerment after trying to electrocute his ex-partner in her shower last summer was sentenced Jan. 25 to a five-year deferred term in the Montana State Prison. As part of the sentence, local landscape artist...
