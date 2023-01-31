Read full article on original website
Polygon
Can we talk about how the DCU reboot is starting with Frankenstein’s actual monster
Strange but true: The new DC Comics cinematic universe will begin with Frankenstein. According to James Gunn himself, the first installment of the new interconnected franchise of films, television, animation, and video games based on DC Comics characters will be Creature Commandos. And smack in the middle of our first look at the animated series is a familiar figure that looks a lot like Frankenstein’s monster.
Essence
Kerry Washington Announces New Memoir, 'Thicker Than Water,' On Her 45th Birthday
The actress announced her "most deeply personal project" to fans and supporters on Tuesday, giving a rare perspective into her private life. Kerry Washington is celebrating a milestone birthday in a major way. Just as the Golden Globe Award-winning actress hit her 45th year, she announced her first-ever memoir, set...
ETOnline.com
Ron Howard Mourns 'American Graffiti' Co-Star Cindy Williams' Death (Exclusive)
Ron Howard is remembering his longtime co-star and friend, Cindy Williams. Speaking to ET Monday, Howard said that the news of his American Graffiti co-star's death came as a shock. "It was a shocker to hear of Cindy’s passing. I remember her life spark and her energy," the Thirteen Lives...
Legendary Actor and Stuntman George P. Wilbur Has Passed Away at 81
Actor and stuntman George P. Wilbur, best known for portraying Michael Myers in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, has passed away. He was 81 years old. Article continues below advertisement. George is also known for being a stand-in for John Wayne...
Matthew McConaughey Says A Fortuneteller Told Him To Take This Smash-Hit Movie Role
"It is going to be a blast ... and it is going to make a bunch of money," the clairvoyant purportedly said.
Polygon
Cult-favorite horror series Birdemic is getting a special Blu-ray box set that includes new third film
One of the strangest and most oddly subversive horror franchises ever is getting a special new Blu-ray release. Wings of Disaster: the Birdemic Trilogy, a new box set from Severin Films, includes all three of writer and director James Nguyen’s Birdemic movies as well as 13 hours of special features.
Polygon
Knock at the Cabin’s original ending was much darker
M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin fits neatly into the pattern of his past movies, particularly his religious-themed alien-invasion thriller Signs. At its heart, Signs grapples with religious faith and doubt, and what it means to experience a life-changing conviction that other people don’t share. Knock at the Cabin takes those ideas in grim directions, funneling them through a home invasion thriller that pits a quartet of true believers against a terrified family who sees them as violent, delusional fanatics.
Polygon
The Last of Us’ Nick Offerman’s video game obsession ended with Banjo-Kazooie
Nick Offerman, best known for his role as the gruff parks department head in Parks and Rec, most recently starred as Bill in last week’s episode of The Last of Us. The surprisingly poignant love story told in the third episode of the HBO zombie survival series is a departure from Bill and Frank’s original storyline in the game. Offerman sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday to talk about the role and about singing a Linda Ronstandt song for his performance.
Polygon
Knock at the Cabin’s ending has the perfect M. Night Shyamalan twist
Few things in film over the last two decades are as synonymous as M. Night Shyamalan and twist endings. Even as the director has moved away from the earth-shattering, movie-defining twists that shaped his early films like The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, and The Village, he couldn’t entirely resist a few eleventh-hour swings in movies like 2016’s Split or 2021’s Old. But in his latest movie, Knock at the Cabin, Shyamalan finds one of his smartest and best twists yet by engaging with his own reputation.
Polygon
The Legend of Vox Machina made one of Critical Role’s biggest moments even better
[Ed. note: This post contains spoilers for episodes 1-8 of season 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina, and episode 60 of season 1 of Critical Role.]. Home and family have loomed large over the second season of The Legend of Vox Machina. That’s no surprise — at the top of the season, Vox Machina is forced to abandon the home they have cultivated outside of Emon, pushed out by the rise of the Chroma Conclave. In episode 5, “Pass Through Fire,” Keyleth reunites with her father and her people, and is reminded of her mother’s legacy. Episode 8, “Echo Tree,” explores the many ways that home and family can shape people — in particular, the way going home affects Laura Bailey’s character, Vex’ahlia.
Polygon
How two D&D adventures connect to the Dungeons & Dragons movie
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves arrives in theaters on March 31, hopefully clearing the extremely low bar set by previous D&D-themed movies. While fans of the seminal role-playing game are still a little bent out of shape by Hasbro’s recent spate of unforced errors, the non-gaming public seems pleasantly surprised by Sophia Lillis’ owlbear costume and Michelle Rodriguez’s flaming axe. Now, with less than two months until the premiere, we finally know which officially licensed adventure books will tie in to the Chris Pine vehicle — Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden and the soon-to-be released anthology Keys from the Golden Vault, due out beginning Feb. 7.
Polygon
Trigun Stampede had to completely transform Trigun to be faithful to Trigun
If you had told me before last year a new Trigun anime was coming out in 2023, I wouldn’t have believed you. That’s the impression I sensed from most longtime Trigun fans I talked to in the wake of the announcement that Orange, the anime studio behind such lauded 3D CG animation like 2017’s Land of the Lustrous and 2019’s Beastars, would be creating a new anime based on Yasuhiro Nightow’s space Western action manga: a complicated mix of unvarnished enthusiasm, incredulous curiosity, and guarded expectation. And it’s got the fan base split.
Polygon
The James Gunn DCU plans do what Marvel can’t anymore: adapt comics
We’ve been here before: A film studio, eyeing Marvel Studios’ ridiculous track record of success, announces a similarly ambitious plan with the aim of going from zero to The Avengers and beyond in the next five to 10 years. This is how the Dark Universe was born. It was the impetus behind a Bloodshot movie that was once supposed to lead to more, and a similarly DOA Hasbro universe that thus far has only led to Snake Eyes. This week, a new milestone was hit, as Marvel’s Distinguished Competition became the first company to boldly outline a cinematic universe twice.
Polygon
Undertale’s creator conducted an interview with a cult-hit RPG dev, and it’s bizarre
Toby Fox adds a certain playful twist to nearly all of his work. Now, we know his articles are no different. In his most recent installment of his monthly column for Famitsu, “Toby Fox’s Secret Base,” the creator did a games journalism first and interviewed the elusive creator of the indie cult-hit Yume Nikki, Kikiyama. The interview is equal parts bizarre and delightful — Fox only asked yes or no questions — and is definitely worth a quick read for anyone that wants a good chuckle.
Polygon
How to get the Dead Space remake’s alternate ending
A big change in the Dead Space remake is the addition of an alternate ending. To see it, you’ll have to play the game (at least) twice and find some collectibles. Our Dead Space remake alternate ending guide explains what you need to do to trigger the new ending, and then explains what you’ll see and how it fits into the larger Dead Space lore.
Polygon
Where did Pokémon: Detective Pikachu 2 go?
Pokémon: Detective Pikachu did the thing. Those heralding HBO’s The Last of Us as finally lifting the “video game adaptation curse” must forget Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. Pictures’ 2019 release, which brought the Pokémon game franchise to live-action for the first time, and to the tune of positive reviews and $430 million worldwide. (Though in fairness to the critics, most things before March 2020 are a bit of a blur.) Overflowing with Pokémon of every type, director Rob Letterman’s movie would seem like an obvious candidate for a bigger, battle-heavier sequel in the vein of the games — the ending’s Ryan Reynolds twist be damned.
Beyoncé Announces ‘Renaissance’ World Tour Beginning in May
The singer shared the exciting news on Instagram on Feb. 1.
Polygon
All of my internet converges with TikTok’s ‘Harder, Better, Faster, Whopper’
Breaking down a meme can feel like peeling back layer upon layer of references, or like staring right at corporate bullshit. And sometimes, if we’re in hell, it’s both. Such is the case with the awful but catchy viral TikTok audio clip: “Harder, Better, Faster, Whopper.” The song, which combines Daft Punk’s “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” with sound bites from Burger King ads, has become an absolute force on the app. Since it was published on Jan. 22, it’s been used in over 74,000 posts. It’s a bona fide earworm that somehow incorporates every part of the internet, from the Undertale fandom to a 2007 viral YouTube hand-dancing video.
