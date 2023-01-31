6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America

Photo: Getty Images

Depending on where you live, you might experience more or less pollution than other cities around the country, from pristine beach towns to trash littered along highways stretching the length of the country.

LawnStarter compiled a list of 152 of the biggest U.S. cities, comparing them to each other using four categories: pollution, living conditions, infrastructure and consumer satisfaction. These factors were then evaluated using relevant metrics, including air quality index, greenhouse-gas emissions, population density, share of overcrowded homes, share of homes with mold, tons of waste in landfills per 100,000 residents, number of junk yards, share of residents of find city dirty and untidy and share of residents dissatisfied with pollution, among others.

These are the North Carolina cities that earned a spot among the dirtiest in the country:

No. 83: Raleigh

No. 100: Durham

No. 119: Fayetteville

No. 141: Charlotte

No. 144: Greensboro

No. 146: Winston-Salem

North Carolina fared pretty well compared to other states on the list, with its six cities ranking either at the bottom of the list or in the latter half. Raleigh, deemed the "dirtiest," ranked No. 30 in terms of living conditions while Winston-Salem, the least dirty, ranked No. 133 in the same category.

Here are the Top 20 dirtiest cities in America, according to the report:

Houston, Texas Newark, New Jersey San Bernardino, California Detroit, Michigan Jersey City, New Jersey Bakersfield, California San Antonio, Texas Fresno, California Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Yonkers, New York Shreveport, Louisiana New York, New York Birmingham, Alabama Ontario, California Los Angeles, California Modesto, California Palmdale, California Hollywood, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Check out LawnStarter to see its full list of the dirtiest cities around the country.