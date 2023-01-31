Read full article on original website
DeSantis feud with Disney enters new phase as Florida lawmakers announce special session next week
Florida lawmakers will return to the state Capitol in Tallahassee next week to finalize their efforts to strip the Walt Disney Company of its special governing powers, the latest round of the yearlong feud between Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the entertainment giant. In addition to settling Disney's future, lawmakers...
Local School Districts React to Hochul's Proposed Budget
While the budget is a draft right now and still has to pass the assembly and senate, Maine-Endwell Superintendent Jason Van Fossen has some ideas for what the increase in their budget would go toward. “We always are looking at, you know, what is what's in the best interest of...
Warming Shelters Open as Power Outages Occur in Town of Chenango
According to NYSEG, 1,539 customers in Broome County are without power. Due to the outage, Broome County officials announce that warming shelters are being opened as a result of a widespread power outage in the Town of Chenango. Below is a list of locations for warming shelters:. First United Methodist...
