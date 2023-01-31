Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Jordan Spieth says his cliff shot at Pebble could have been worse ... but not for the reason you think
PEBBLE BEACH — He is most comfortable when he’s uncomfortable. Jordan Spieth’s words, not ours, about himself and his game, although the man took that motto to the extreme in Monterey last season. For those who missed it—and if you have, we direct you to the video—Spieth defied science and gravity and mortality in hitting an approach off a bluff at Pebble Beach’s eighth hole, a sentence that may be wild to the uninitiated, yet perfectly encapsulates the experience of watching Spieth play golf.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods' incredible 'high ripper' chip shot, explained
All right, so listen, I have an obligation to tell you that if you're serious about getting better around the greens this season, you should probably leave any attempts at hitting this shot. Go for a safe and no-nonsense shot, like a bump-and-run. But if you're looking for something that...
I want to build muscle. A dietitian said to sleep more and keep eating plenty of protein.
Registered dietitian Kara Mockler advises that regularly sleeping more and eating plenty of protein throughout the day will help build muscle.
Golf.com
2023 drivers buying guide: 5 drivers for every golfer type
Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for a new driver, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking down some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to...
Golf Digest
Rules Review: What exactly is an embedded ball?
Pardon the pun, but when it comes to determining what is and isn't an embedded ball, the Rules of Golf has gone soft and mushy. What we mean is the applicable rule regarding such situations was revised a few years ago to make it more user friendly. Before we get...
Prevention
How to Avoid Age-Related Weight Gain, According to Doctors
Slow, subtle weight gain is common as we age, influenced by a number of factors including genetics, poor sleep, stress, and the loss of muscle mass that typically occurs with every decade. “Most of us do tend to gain weight as we get older,” says Lawrence Cheskin, M.D., professor and chair of the department of nutrition and food studies at George Mason University and coauthor of Weight Loss for Life: The Proven Plan for Success. “But forget about how much you weighed years ago. The question is, what’s a reasonable weight for you now?”
Paige Spiranac roasts Phil Mickelson in golf’s clothing controversy: ‘I feel sorry for his wife’
Paige Spiranac hit Phil Mickelson with a low blow. The golf influencer took a savage jab at the LIV Golf player over his tweet ripping Sam Ryder’s outfit at the Farmers Insurance Open last week — and Phil’s wife, Amy Mickelson, was collateral damage. “The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this week’s leader to wear joggers with ankle socks?” Mickelson tweeted Saturday about the PGA Tour event, which took place in San Diego. “Showing 4 inches of ankle? I’m no fashion guy, never will be, but there are some things I won’t ever understand.” Spiranac admittedly did not see...
Longtime MLB Announcer Reveals He's Battling Cancer
One of the most beloved announcers in all of baseball is has reportedly been battling for his life over the past year. Per the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Howie Rose, the longtime radio voice of the Mets, has been fighting off bladder cancer since noticing blood in his urine during spring ...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Publicly Airs Grievances After Not Being Used For Months
A WWE star has aired their grievances after months of not being used in a series of now-deleted posts on social media. After signing with WWE in 2015, Aliyah made her main-roster debut in November 2021, joining the SmackDown brand. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion revealed that she...
Golf.com
4 new players’ distance irons with maximum forgiveness | ClubTest 2023
Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for new irons, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to highlight clubs...
Tennis Superstar Suffers Significant Injury
Many times in sports we hear of great triumphs over significant hurdles, whether they be injury-related or mental, earning praise from all of those around the sport. However, it is rare to see an athlete overcome a significant injury to win at the highest level, but that is exactly what Nova Djokovic was able to do at the Australian Open.
Golf Digest
The field for the 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur is loaded
The Augusta National Women’s Amateur will have the strongest field in its four-year history. Rose Zhang, No. 1 in the world, and 2022 champion Anna Davis are among the top-45-ranked female amateurs to accept invitations. Zhang, a Stanford sophomore, will be competing for the fourth time. She finished T-3 in 2021 and T-12 last year. Davis, 16, shot a final-round 69 in 2022 to win by a shot. She’s the first champion to attempt to defend her title.
The PGA Tour Banned Members Who Left for LIV Golf, Now Non-Members Can Be Banned, Too
In the wake of the Saudi-backed league's launch, the PGA Tour put in a new rule barring non-members for a year if they play in 'unauthorized tournaments.'
Golf Digest
The Pebble Beach Pro-Am continues to struggle with weak fields. So where does the tournament go from here?
PEBBLE BEACH — It was a nice day until it wasn’t, whipping winds off the Pacific arriving late and bending the flagsticks that once looked so inviting into yoga poses. If that sounds dramatic, talk to Will Gordon, who owned a share of the lead at eight under in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am when the gales arrived Thursday. Gordon did his best to get to the clubhouse with his card intact, but you can only do so much against forces beyond your control, and he finished bogey, bogey, triple. Even for a tournament infamous for its fickle weather, Gordon’s fate seemed cruel, a reminder that good things can get sticky, and in a hurry.
How to build strength and muscle mass with the bare minimum amount of exercise
Exercises like lat pull-downs, squat jumps, and plank push-ups are great for building muscle without needing to put in a lot of time.
Golf Digest
Tour pro out-Hideki's Hideki, drops club after impact and shot ends up inside 10 feet
Growing up as a golfer in Japan, it's fair to assume that Hideki Matsuyama was Ryo Hisatsune's idol. After seeing this highlight of the 20-year-old at the DP World Tour's Ras Al Khamiah Championship, it appears those assumptions are correct. In fact, after watching the video below, I actually thought...
Golf.com
5 drivers with a generous sweetspot | ClubTest 2023
Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for a new driver, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to highlight...
Wedge Trainer Review
The Wedge Trainer is aimed at helping golfers of all ages and abilities to reduce the activity of the wrists when chipping and pitching
PuttOUT Devil Balls Review
The devil is in the detail when it comes to putting, so how can the aptly named Devil Balls help you hole more putts on the greens?
Golf Digest
Viktor Hovland's AT&T Pebble Beach playing partner is a match made in (fast food) heaven
It was less than a year ago when Viktor Hovland charmed golf fans and media with an answer about turning pro and having some real money in his pocket for the first time. He wasn't thinking about buying flashy cars or flying private planes, but rather being able to splurge on . . . Chipotle. Yep, Chipotle.
