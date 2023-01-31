Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
FBI is expected to search Mike Pence's home and office for classified materials soon
The FBI is expected to search former Vice President Mike Pence's house in Indiana and office in Washington for additional classified materials soon, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Pence's representatives have been in talks with the Justice Department over the searches and have expressed that they want to...
Harris mourns Tyre Nichols at funeral and calls for police reform: He 'should have been safe'
Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday mourned the death of Tyre Nichols, calling his death at the hands of police a moment that demands congressional police reform. "Was he not also entitled to the right to be safe? So when we talk about public safety, let us understand what it means in its truest form. Tyre Nichols should have been safe," Harris said in her brief remarks at his Memphis funeral service.
Why House Republicans kicked off their 'weaponization' probe by interviewing a little-known retired FBI official
House Republicans investigating what they believe are political abuses inside the Justice Department got to work this week, securing a private interview with one of their top targets. But the witness, former FBI official Jill Sanborn, is far from a household name. Perhaps hoping to change that are the House...
Man pleads guilty to sending threatening voicemails to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
A man in northern New York pleaded guilty to federal charges Wednesday over sending threatening voicemails to Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene last March. Joseph Morelli pleaded guilty to three counts of interstate threatening communications in federal court in Syracuse, New York, according to court records. Morelli, who plainly...
Federal agents interview veteran who alleges George Santos took thousands from dying dog's GoFundMe
Federal law enforcement officials are investigating a US Navy veteran's allegation that Rep. George Santos raised money for a lifesaving surgery for his dying dog only to take off with the money. Rich Osthoff, the veteran, told CNN he spoke to a pair of FBI agents on Wednesday about the...
Republicans elevate 'parental rights' as top issue while looking to outflank each other heading into 2024
Republican presidential hopefuls have begun casting themselves as impassioned defenders of "parental rights," turning schoolbooks and curricula, doctors' offices, and sports leagues into a new political battleground as they work to distinguish themselves ahead of the 2024 GOP primary. The issue had already emerged as a major vein in the...
Inside George Santos' transformation from Anthony Devolder into a political figure
The transformation of George Santos began in 2019, the year he went from Anthony Devolder, just another New Yorker sharing political musings on social media, to a Republican congressional candidate with a compelling fictional resume. His improbable rise to the House of Representatives started as he joined a group of...
Fact check: Six false claims fully disproven by the newly released Paul Pelosi evidence
The conspiracy theories about the October attack on Paul Pelosi never made sense. And now the public can see that a whole bunch of these false claims have been definitively disproven by audio and video evidence. Prominent right-wing figures -- including former President Donald Trump and some Republican members of...
From MAGA flamethrower to powerful committee chair: Jim Jordan's effort to rebrand draws skepticism on Capitol Hill
Rep. Jim Jordan, one of the GOP's most vocal partisans and now the chair of the powerful Judiciary Committee, started a recent meeting on the "weaponization" of the federal government with a surprising move: He urged caution. Rather than issuing a series of partisan attack lines about the so-called "Deep...
Pelosi says she will support Schiff in California Senate race if Feinstein doesn't run
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will support Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff's bid for US Senate in California if the state's longtime senator, Democrat Dianne Feinstein, decides not to run for reelection next year. "If she decides not to run, I will be supporting House Intelligence Committee...
Senate Democrats grapple with pressure to remove GOP's 'blue slip' authority on judges
When the Senate Judiciary Committee meets Thursday to vote on another slate of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees, Democrats will be benefiting from more than their two additional years of Senate control. Democrats -- with the expansion of their majority in the midterms to a 51-49 margin -- have gained...
Homeland Security intel chief describes revamp of department amid radicalization in the US
The Department of Homeland Security is reviewing the structure and mission of its intelligence division as the US navigates a period of heightened polarization and radicalization, the agency's intel chief said in an interview with CNN. Extreme public discourse and divisive politics of recent years is in part to blame...
'It turned bad in an instant': CNN crew has close call in Ukraine as Russian missiles pummel their location
CNN correspondent Frederik Pleitgen and his team were traveling on Thursday to the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk to report on the search and rescue efforts underway after a residential building was leveled overnight by a Russian missile. It was "supposed to be a fairly easy shoot," Pleitgen said, given that the crew was not heading to the frontlines of the war.
US transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Belize
The US has transferred a Guantanamo Bay detainee who was convicted of terrorism offenses in 2012 to Belize, the Pentagon announced on Thursday. Majid Khan, a Pakistani citizen and US resident, who went to high school in Baltimore, was captured in 2003 and was held for more than three years at secret CIA prisons known as "black sites." He was transferred to the US military prison in Cuba in 2006.
US Capitol Police ramp up security ahead of Biden's State of the Union address
US Capitol Police are ramping up security for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to Congress next week, including adding a non-scalable fence around the Capitol grounds, according to two sources familiar with the plans. Intelligence officials in the police department warned in an email circulated to the...
House passes resolution to remove Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee
The Republican-led House of Representatives voted on Thursday to pass a resolution to remove Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee. House Republicans have argued Omar should not serve on the committee in light of past statements she has made related to Israel that in some cases been criticized by members of both parties as antisemitic. Democrats have criticized the push to oust Omar, arguing it amounts to an act of political revenge and that the Minnesota Democrat has been held accountable for her past remarks. The party-line vote was 218 to 211. GOP Rep. David Joyce of Ohio voted "present."
Biden, lawmakers look to find common spiritual ground at more intimate National Prayer Breakfast
President Joe Biden offered an olive branch to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday as he gave an interfaith and bipartisan address to the National Prayer Breakfast, remarks on Capitol Hill that come amid pressing issues including the debt limit, a national conversation on justice and policing and congressional investigations into his administration.
First on CNN: House Foreign Affairs chair to highlight plight of Afghan women by bringing former ambassador to SOTU
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Mike McCaul has invited former Afghanistan Ambassador to the US Roya Rahmani to be his guest for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address next week, CNN has learned exclusively. Rahmani, a fierce defender of women's rights in Afghanistan, was the country's first female...
Apparent cyberattack forces Florida hospital system to divert some emergency patients to other facilities
An apparent cyberattack has forced a network of Florida health care organizations to send some emergency patients to other facilities and to cancel some non-emergency surgeries, the health care network said Friday. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, which operates a 772-bed hospital and multiple specialty care centers, said an "IT security issue"...
Democrats in Connecticut want to ban state agencies from using 'Latinx'
Several state Democratic lawmakers in Connecticut are seeking to ban state agencies from using "Latinx," -- the latest example of political backlash against the term. Members of the Connecticut state House introduced a bill last month that would prohibit state agencies and employees acting on behalf of state agencies from using "Latinx" in official communications.
