ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Harris mourns Tyre Nichols at funeral and calls for police reform: He 'should have been safe'

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday mourned the death of Tyre Nichols, calling his death at the hands of police a moment that demands congressional police reform. "Was he not also entitled to the right to be safe? So when we talk about public safety, let us understand what it means in its truest form. Tyre Nichols should have been safe," Harris said in her brief remarks at his Memphis funeral service.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Man pleads guilty to sending threatening voicemails to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

A man in northern New York pleaded guilty to federal charges Wednesday over sending threatening voicemails to Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene last March. Joseph Morelli pleaded guilty to three counts of interstate threatening communications in federal court in Syracuse, New York, according to court records. Morelli, who plainly...
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Republicans elevate 'parental rights' as top issue while looking to outflank each other heading into 2024

Republican presidential hopefuls have begun casting themselves as impassioned defenders of "parental rights," turning schoolbooks and curricula, doctors' offices, and sports leagues into a new political battleground as they work to distinguish themselves ahead of the 2024 GOP primary. The issue had already emerged as a major vein in the...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'It turned bad in an instant': CNN crew has close call in Ukraine as Russian missiles pummel their location

CNN correspondent Frederik Pleitgen and his team were traveling on Thursday to the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk to report on the search and rescue efforts underway after a residential building was leveled overnight by a Russian missile. It was "supposed to be a fairly easy shoot," Pleitgen said, given that the crew was not heading to the frontlines of the war.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Belize

The US has transferred a Guantanamo Bay detainee who was convicted of terrorism offenses in 2012 to Belize, the Pentagon announced on Thursday. Majid Khan, a Pakistani citizen and US resident, who went to high school in Baltimore, was captured in 2003 and was held for more than three years at secret CIA prisons known as "black sites." He was transferred to the US military prison in Cuba in 2006.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

House passes resolution to remove Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee

The Republican-led House of Representatives voted on Thursday to pass a resolution to remove Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee. House Republicans have argued Omar should not serve on the committee in light of past statements she has made related to Israel that in some cases been criticized by members of both parties as antisemitic. Democrats have criticized the push to oust Omar, arguing it amounts to an act of political revenge and that the Minnesota Democrat has been held accountable for her past remarks. The party-line vote was 218 to 211. GOP Rep. David Joyce of Ohio voted "present."
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden, lawmakers look to find common spiritual ground at more intimate National Prayer Breakfast

President Joe Biden offered an olive branch to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday as he gave an interfaith and bipartisan address to the National Prayer Breakfast, remarks on Capitol Hill that come amid pressing issues including the debt limit, a national conversation on justice and policing and congressional investigations into his administration.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Apparent cyberattack forces Florida hospital system to divert some emergency patients to other facilities

An apparent cyberattack has forced a network of Florida health care organizations to send some emergency patients to other facilities and to cancel some non-emergency surgeries, the health care network said Friday. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, which operates a 772-bed hospital and multiple specialty care centers, said an "IT security issue"...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Democrats in Connecticut want to ban state agencies from using 'Latinx'

Several state Democratic lawmakers in Connecticut are seeking to ban state agencies from using "Latinx," -- the latest example of political backlash against the term. Members of the Connecticut state House introduced a bill last month that would prohibit state agencies and employees acting on behalf of state agencies from using "Latinx" in official communications.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy