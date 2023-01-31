Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Champion Schools announce kindergarten registration for 2023-2024 academic year
Champion Schools announced the start of kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 academic year. Beginning Monday, Feb. 6, parents or guardians can pick up a registration packet at the Champion Central Elementary office. If a family already has a child attending the school, a registration packet for a future kindergartner can...
WFMJ.com
Valley schools to receive $2.1 million for security from state
In the fourth round of Ohio Safety Grant Recommended Awards sees additional Valley schools receiving $2,165,400 in the fourth round of funds for school security. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday announced 945 additional schools will be receiving state funding support for physical safety and security upgrades as part of the latest round of Ohio's K-12 School Safety Grant Program for a combined $68 million in grants.
What is P-EBT and who qualifies for it?
Some Ohio schools and children may be eligible to receive P-EBT benefits.
Gov. Shapiro orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of late Erie County EMT
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington.
‘Nazi homeschool’ sparks call for review of Ohio homeschooling
One Ohio couple is said to be supplying “Nazi-approved material” for homeschooling, according to online reports.
Three Brookfield football standouts heading to the college level
The three helped Brookfield to a 10-2 record and a first-round playoff win this past season.
Pitt News
Lee and Innamorato slam UPMC, tout antitrust bill in report
UPMC “abused” its nonprofit status to consolidate power over the health care industry in western Pennsylvania, according to a new report from the American Economic Liberties Project. The antimonopoly group partnered with Rep. Summer Lee and State Rep. Sara Innamorato to author “Critical Condition: How UPMC’s Monopoly Power...
Can you appeal your SNAP benefit reduction?
Many Valley residents who receive SNAP benefits are going to see a reduction beginning March 1.
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
WFMJ.com
Families of Delphi salaried retirees staying hopeful
Families of Delphi salaried retirees are staying hopeful as there's now another push to restore pensions to the more than 5,000 Ohioans affected. An act that failed to pass last year, creating even more false hope for retirees. 21 News caught up with one widow of a Delphi retiree who continues to stay positive.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania GOP declares victory in conservative state Senate district
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are declaring victory in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in a heavily Republican district in northern Pennsylvania. The Republican candidate, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, led Democrat Patricia Lawton by a more than two-to-one margin in preliminary returns from Tuesday’s special election.
Shapiro administration orders 2,300 state employees to return to the office
What’s new: About 2,300 state government employees, many of whom had been working a hybrid schedule allowing them to work remotely, will now be reporting to the office at least three days a week under a new Shapiro administration policy to take effect on March 6. Who it affects:...
tourcounsel.com
Ashtabula Towne Square | Shopping mall in Edgewood, Ohio
Ashtabula Towne Square, formerly Ashtabula Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall serving the city of Ashtabula, Ohio, United States. It has the capacity for 70 stores, as well as a food court, and a six-screen movie theater. The mall does not have an open anchor store. The mall has six...
PA state Senator reacts to deer hunting season opening decision
Despite some push back opening day for deer season will continue to be the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and Pennsylvania state Senator Dan Laughlin gave his reaction to this decision. The Pennsylvania Game Commission voted unanimously to stick with a Saturday opening day, which was instituted in 2019. State Sen. Dan Laughlin said this decision gives […]
Gov. Shapiro Did Something This Morning That Only Two of His Gubernatorial Predecessors Have Done
Early this morning, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro took action on a high-profile matter that every single former Commonwealth governor has sidestepped but two. Ryan Deto explained in Trib Live.
WGAL
12 Pennsylvania school districts accused of moving money to qualify for tax hikes
A dozen Pennsylvania school districts – including some in the Susquehanna Valley – are being accused of playing a shell game to move money around so they could qualify for tax hikes. Under state law, school districts can raise property taxes up to a limit. Any higher increase...
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
Pa. GOP House leader irate after staffer locked out of his office, accuses Speaker Rozzi of ‘breach of trust’
* This story has been updated to include comments from House Speaker Mark Rozzi. The partisan rancor that has left the Pennsylvania House of Representatives essentially on lockdown is showing no letup.
Detroit News
Michigan parents put their son on consent probation. Now they can't get him out of juvenile detention
Hillsdale — Kathy and Gerald Dihle were at a loss over what to do with their 15-year-old son. Brandon was refusing to come home from his friend's house, and the friend's mother told Kathy her son was not there. He was disobedient to his parents, struggling in school and was vaping, Gerald said.
Chick-fil-A ‘doing a bang up business,’ accelerates expansion into central Pa.
More Chick-fil-A restaurants are flocking to central Pennsylvania. It’s good news for those who love the famous sandwiches, but not so much for those who claim the restaurants are a traffic nuisance.
