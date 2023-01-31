Families of Delphi salaried retirees are staying hopeful as there's now another push to restore pensions to the more than 5,000 Ohioans affected. An act that failed to pass last year, creating even more false hope for retirees. 21 News caught up with one widow of a Delphi retiree who continues to stay positive.

HUBBARD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO