WFMJ.com

Valley schools to receive $2.1 million for security from state

In the fourth round of Ohio Safety Grant Recommended Awards sees additional Valley schools receiving $2,165,400 in the fourth round of funds for school security. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday announced 945 additional schools will be receiving state funding support for physical safety and security upgrades as part of the latest round of Ohio's K-12 School Safety Grant Program for a combined $68 million in grants.
OHIO STATE
Pitt News

Lee and Innamorato slam UPMC, tout antitrust bill in report

UPMC “abused” its nonprofit status to consolidate power over the health care industry in western Pennsylvania, according to a new report from the American Economic Liberties Project. The antimonopoly group partnered with Rep. Summer Lee and State Rep. Sara Innamorato to author “​​Critical Condition: How UPMC’s Monopoly Power...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Families of Delphi salaried retirees staying hopeful

Families of Delphi salaried retirees are staying hopeful as there's now another push to restore pensions to the more than 5,000 Ohioans affected. An act that failed to pass last year, creating even more false hope for retirees. 21 News caught up with one widow of a Delphi retiree who continues to stay positive.
HUBBARD, OH
abc27.com

Pennsylvania GOP declares victory in conservative state Senate district

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are declaring victory in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in a heavily Republican district in northern Pennsylvania. The Republican candidate, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, led Democrat Patricia Lawton by a more than two-to-one margin in preliminary returns from Tuesday’s special election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Ashtabula Towne Square | Shopping mall in Edgewood, Ohio

Ashtabula Towne Square, formerly Ashtabula Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall serving the city of Ashtabula, Ohio, United States. It has the capacity for 70 stores, as well as a food court, and a six-screen movie theater. The mall does not have an open anchor store. The mall has six...
ASHTABULA, OH
YourErie

PA state Senator reacts to deer hunting season opening decision

Despite some push back opening day for deer season will continue to be the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and Pennsylvania state Senator Dan Laughlin gave his reaction to this decision. The Pennsylvania Game Commission voted unanimously to stick with a Saturday opening day, which was instituted in 2019. State Sen. Dan Laughlin said this decision gives […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

