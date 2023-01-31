ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Eater

New Giant Entertainment Restaurant/Bar Opens in Cedar Park

A massive entertainment destination opened in Cedar Park this winter. Spare Birdie Public House, a 23,000-square-foot entertainment space-slash-restaurant-slash-bar, is found on 1400 Discovery Boulevard and opened on Monday, January 30. Think of Spare Birdie as a mashup of Top Golf and your local bowling alley, but a bit more baroque....
CEDAR PARK, TX
KXAN

Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore Item Of The Week: Double Oven

Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s item of the week is a new 48″ 7-Burner Freestanding Dual Fuel Range Double Oven. This item is available to purchase at a fraction of the retail price in-store at the Lake Creek ReStore located in Northwest Austin or online with in-store pick-up at the Lake Creek ReStore.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

5 new businesses now open in Barton Creek Square

Barton Creek Square is an enclosed mall located off off South Capital of Texas Hwy. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square, 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Space N10, Austin, on Jan. 14. The lifestyle clothing store features brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban and Hurley. The store offers shoes, clothing and accessories such as hats and sunglasses. Knockout has eight locations, including an additional Austin location in Lakeline Mall. 2901 S Capital of Texas Highway, Space N10, Austin. 512-358-6434. www.kowear.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including Crumbl Cookies location

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Leander Beauty Supply opens, providing multicultural hair care; owned by Council Member Na'Cole Thompson

Leander Beauty Supply offers wigs, hair extensions, beard care, and other beauty products and accessories. (Courtesy Leander Beauty Supply) Leander Beauty Supply, a specialty beauty store, opened Jan. 30. Owned by Leander City Council Member Na’Cole Thompson, the business offers multicultural hair care; wigs; hair extensions; beard care; and beauty,...
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Family-owned business Dos Olivos Market in Buda supports other similar establishments

Rebecca Varela and her father, Rafael, are co-owners of Dos Olivos Markets in Buda, Dripping Springs, Wimberley and Harlingen. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Upon entrance, the walls of the Dos Olivos Market in Buda feature rows and columns of wine. On the opposite end of the shop are rows of locally made, family-produced artisan goods available for sale. Throughout the shop are seats and tables for dining in, culminating in a setting for a "sobre mesa," time spent with family and friends at the dinner table after a big meal.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

Desilicious Cafe now serving vegetarian South Indian cuisine in northwest Austin

Desilicious—a South Indian restaurant serving traditional, made-from-scratch vegetarian cuisine—can seat up to 30 people and is located on the west side of MoPac Expressway at the Parmer Lane intersection. (Courtesy Desilicious Cafe) Desilicious—a South Indian cafe serving traditional, made-from-scratch dosas and idlys—is now open at the intersection of...
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
TEXAS STATE
gotodestinations.com

A Slice of Italy: Top 5 Italian Restaurants in Austin, Texas

Italian cuisine is a staple in many households. It is loved by people worldwide for its rich, bold flavors and comforting dishes. Austin, Texas, is no exception. With so many restaurants, it can take time to determine which truly serves the best Italian food. We’re diving into some of the best Italian restaurants in Austin, TX.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

These Restaurants Have 86’d Service Today

Local dining spots shutter themselves against the weather. Because, if a certain number of staff and/or customers are killed or incapacitated in a motorcrash, what’s the point in running a food-mongering community hub at all. We mean, that’s what it comes down to, right?. And this day’s rain...
AUSTIN, TX
