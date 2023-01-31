Read full article on original website
2 new businesses now open in Round Rock Premium Outlets
Toy and accessory retailer Claire's and children's shoe retailer Journeys Kidz both opened stores in the Round Rock Premium Outlets in January. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Two new businesses opened in Simon Malls' Round Rock Premium Outlets at the end of January, bringing a variety of children's accessories, toys and shoes:
Outback Steakhouse to Open Round Rock Location
Public records illuminate key information: a $1.8 million price tag, a construction period spanning from mid-2023 to end of q1 2024, and an impressive 5000 square foot total restaurant space.
Cooling market: Home prices in Leander, Cedar Park continue to fall; inventory increases
In Leander and Cedar Park, median prices drop and the amount of available homes on the market continue to climb in December. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Prices of homes are continuing to trend downward as inventory is on a steady uptick in Cedar Park and Leander, according to Austin Board of Realtors year-end report.
H-E-B's First Two-Story Location Will Soon Open In This Texas City
The new store is slated to open this month.
40 new businesses to visit in Northwest Austin in 2023
Looking for a new business to visit in Northwest Austin? The following 40 shops opened in 2022 or are set to open in 2023. These listings are not comprehensive. 23. Alo Yoga (coming in 2023) 11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin. 24. Legends Boxing. 11521 N. RM 620, Ste. 850, Austin.
Eater
New Giant Entertainment Restaurant/Bar Opens in Cedar Park
A massive entertainment destination opened in Cedar Park this winter. Spare Birdie Public House, a 23,000-square-foot entertainment space-slash-restaurant-slash-bar, is found on 1400 Discovery Boulevard and opened on Monday, January 30. Think of Spare Birdie as a mashup of Top Golf and your local bowling alley, but a bit more baroque....
KXAN
Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore Item Of The Week: Double Oven
Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s item of the week is a new 48″ 7-Burner Freestanding Dual Fuel Range Double Oven. This item is available to purchase at a fraction of the retail price in-store at the Lake Creek ReStore located in Northwest Austin or online with in-store pick-up at the Lake Creek ReStore.
5 new businesses now open in Barton Creek Square
Barton Creek Square is an enclosed mall located off off South Capital of Texas Hwy. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square, 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Space N10, Austin, on Jan. 14. The lifestyle clothing store features brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban and Hurley. The store offers shoes, clothing and accessories such as hats and sunglasses. Knockout has eight locations, including an additional Austin location in Lakeline Mall. 2901 S Capital of Texas Highway, Space N10, Austin. 512-358-6434. www.kowear.com.
High-End Mexican Cuisine to Soon Open in Austin
“People have seen what we’ve done in a casual setting, and we want to say what we can do at the higher-end. We really believe that Mexican should be considered fine dining and represented proudly as such.”
10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including Crumbl Cookies location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
4 kid-friendly spots to cure cabin fever in Austin this weekend, Feb. 3-5
Thinkery is located at 1830 Simond Ave., Austin. (Courtesy Thinkery) Five YMCA of Austin locations will be open for free this weekend until 6 p.m. on Feb. 5 for those who have been stuck at home during the winter storm. Visitors can use the fitness centers, exercise classes, heated pools, gymnasiums, Child Watch and locker rooms.
Leander Beauty Supply opens, providing multicultural hair care; owned by Council Member Na'Cole Thompson
Leander Beauty Supply offers wigs, hair extensions, beard care, and other beauty products and accessories. (Courtesy Leander Beauty Supply) Leander Beauty Supply, a specialty beauty store, opened Jan. 30. Owned by Leander City Council Member Na’Cole Thompson, the business offers multicultural hair care; wigs; hair extensions; beard care; and beauty,...
Family-owned business Dos Olivos Market in Buda supports other similar establishments
Rebecca Varela and her father, Rafael, are co-owners of Dos Olivos Markets in Buda, Dripping Springs, Wimberley and Harlingen. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Upon entrance, the walls of the Dos Olivos Market in Buda feature rows and columns of wine. On the opposite end of the shop are rows of locally made, family-produced artisan goods available for sale. Throughout the shop are seats and tables for dining in, culminating in a setting for a "sobre mesa," time spent with family and friends at the dinner table after a big meal.
Desilicious Cafe now serving vegetarian South Indian cuisine in northwest Austin
Desilicious—a South Indian restaurant serving traditional, made-from-scratch vegetarian cuisine—can seat up to 30 people and is located on the west side of MoPac Expressway at the Parmer Lane intersection. (Courtesy Desilicious Cafe) Desilicious—a South Indian cafe serving traditional, made-from-scratch dosas and idlys—is now open at the intersection of...
Austin-area cities offering tree limb, brush collections post-storm
Residents looking to clear out downed tree limbs or other brush will have the opportunity to do so through city-run collection services.
This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
gotodestinations.com
A Slice of Italy: Top 5 Italian Restaurants in Austin, Texas
Italian cuisine is a staple in many households. It is loved by people worldwide for its rich, bold flavors and comforting dishes. Austin, Texas, is no exception. With so many restaurants, it can take time to determine which truly serves the best Italian food. We’re diving into some of the best Italian restaurants in Austin, TX.
Austin residents raid H-E-B dumpster for food as 100,000 people still without power
H-E-B and public officials are telling the public that the food is unsafe to eat.
Austin Chronicle
These Restaurants Have 86’d Service Today
Local dining spots shutter themselves against the weather. Because, if a certain number of staff and/or customers are killed or incapacitated in a motorcrash, what’s the point in running a food-mongering community hub at all. We mean, that’s what it comes down to, right?. And this day’s rain...
Insurance provider offers advice for surveying ice damage, filing claims
A large number of trees in Georgetown were damaged as a result of a recent ice storm. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) As temperatures rise after the winter storm that swept through Central Texas, homeowners out surveying damage to their property may consider filing a claim with their insurance provider. The buildup...
