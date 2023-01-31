GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Last week marked the end of the 2022 Port of Green Bay’s season with a decrease of 10% from the previous year. With the departure of Algocanada from the port on Jan. 25, the season ended with more than 1.75 million tons of cargo shipments going in and out.

