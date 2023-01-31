Read full article on original website
94.3 Jack FM
Officials: Extreme Cold Temperatures Likely Played a Role in Sturgeon Bay Man’s Death
STURGEON BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Extreme cold temperatures likely attributed to a Sturgeon Bay man’s death, officials say. On Tuesday morning, police were called to the 100 block of S. Lansing Avenue for a report an unconscious man on the side of the road. The man has been...
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Double Homicide Suspect Waives Extradition
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (WTAQ-WLUK) – Double-murder suspect Richard Sotka agreed to be returned to Wisconsin during his first court appearance Friday. Sotka admitting to authorities he killed Rhonda Cegeski and Paula O’Connor Sunday at a home on Green Bay’s east side before fleeing south. He was arrested Sunday afternoon in Mississippi County, Arkansas.
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Police Identify Double Homicide Victims
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Upon speaking with the next of kin, the Green Bay Police Department can release that the victims of a double homicide in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane on the City’s east side are Green Bay resident Rhonda Cegelski, 58, and Bellevue resident Paula O’Connor, 53.
94.3 Jack FM
Woman Accused in Fraud Spree across Wisconsin Arrested in Maine
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — A woman accused of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine’s alleged illegal activity.
94.3 Jack FM
Woman Accused of Burglarizing De Pere Church on Christmas Pleads Not Guilty
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A woman accused of breaking into a church on Christmas Day pleaded not guilty Friday to burglary and theft charges. Mary Jo Pepin, 65, returns to court March 13 for a preliminary hearing. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to Our Lady of...
94.3 Jack FM
Wayman Gets Life Sentence, No Parole, for 2020 Murder
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After being sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 murder, Waylon Wayman had to be removed from the courtroom Friday after an outburst reacting to the judge saying he’ll never be eligible for parole. A jury previously convicted Wayman first-degree intentional homicide...
94.3 Jack FM
Ice Fishing Derby to Benefit Little Suamico Fire Department
SOBIESKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — It’s an event that combines ice fishing and firefighters, and it’s hoping to raise some money for some new equipment. The idea was borne last year out of a firefighters’ ice fishing trip on the frozen waters off Geano Beach. “We were...
94.3 Jack FM
Domestic Violence Homicide Suspect Has A History
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – In his confession to police about what happened at an east Green Bay duplex last weekend, Richard Sotka said “I’m guilty of killing these girls.”. That is according to a criminal complaint, which also shows Sotka talked at length about his past,...
94.3 Jack FM
Judge Keeps Schabusiness Trial on Track for Next Month
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A judge Friday declined a defense request to postpone Taylor Schabusiness’ March 6 trial for the murder of Shad Thyrion. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Thyrion on Feb. 23. She has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
94.3 Jack FM
Growing Bipartisan Support For Closing Green Bay Prison
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Momentum continues to build as a growing number of bipartisan elected leaders have pledged their support for closing the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI) and working with the Village of Allouez to transform the space into an economic engine benefiting Brown County. Prominent elected...
94.3 Jack FM
Port of Green Bay Sees a Decrease in Cargo Shipments for 2022 Season
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Last week marked the end of the 2022 Port of Green Bay’s season with a decrease of 10% from the previous year. With the departure of Algocanada from the port on Jan. 25, the season ended with more than 1.75 million tons of cargo shipments going in and out.
94.3 Jack FM
Penguin Feeding Experiences Return at the NEW Zoo
SUAMICO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The NEW Zoo has announced the return of a popular animal experience. The Penguin Feeding Experiences are a way to get up-close and personal with the animals. You’ll go behind-the-scenes into the Penguin Habitat, chat with an expert zookeeper and meet and feed the African penguins.
94.3 Jack FM
Let your Imagination Take Flight in the Neville Public Museum’s Newest Exhibit
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A traveling, interactive science exhibit produced by NASA and Boeing is calling a Green Bay museum home for the next three months. Above and Beyond will open at the Neville Public Museum Saturday. The 3,000-square-foot exhibition offers an unprecedented interactive demonstration of advances in...
