Sturgeon Bay, WI

Green Bay Double Homicide Suspect Waives Extradition

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (WTAQ-WLUK) – Double-murder suspect Richard Sotka agreed to be returned to Wisconsin during his first court appearance Friday. Sotka admitting to authorities he killed Rhonda Cegeski and Paula O’Connor Sunday at a home on Green Bay’s east side before fleeing south. He was arrested Sunday afternoon in Mississippi County, Arkansas.
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay Police Identify Double Homicide Victims

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Upon speaking with the next of kin, the Green Bay Police Department can release that the victims of a double homicide in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane on the City’s east side are Green Bay resident Rhonda Cegelski, 58, and Bellevue resident Paula O’Connor, 53.
GREEN BAY, WI
Woman Accused in Fraud Spree across Wisconsin Arrested in Maine

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — A woman accused of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine’s alleged illegal activity.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wayman Gets Life Sentence, No Parole, for 2020 Murder

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After being sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 murder, Waylon Wayman had to be removed from the courtroom Friday after an outburst reacting to the judge saying he’ll never be eligible for parole. A jury previously convicted Wayman first-degree intentional homicide...
GREEN BAY, WI
Ice Fishing Derby to Benefit Little Suamico Fire Department

SOBIESKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — It’s an event that combines ice fishing and firefighters, and it’s hoping to raise some money for some new equipment. The idea was borne last year out of a firefighters’ ice fishing trip on the frozen waters off Geano Beach. “We were...
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
Domestic Violence Homicide Suspect Has A History

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – In his confession to police about what happened at an east Green Bay duplex last weekend, Richard Sotka said “I’m guilty of killing these girls.”. That is according to a criminal complaint, which also shows Sotka talked at length about his past,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Judge Keeps Schabusiness Trial on Track for Next Month

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A judge Friday declined a defense request to postpone Taylor Schabusiness’ March 6 trial for the murder of Shad Thyrion. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Thyrion on Feb. 23. She has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
GREEN BAY, WI
Growing Bipartisan Support For Closing Green Bay Prison

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Momentum continues to build as a growing number of bipartisan elected leaders have pledged their support for closing the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI) and working with the Village of Allouez to transform the space into an economic engine benefiting Brown County. Prominent elected...
GREEN BAY, WI
Penguin Feeding Experiences Return at the NEW Zoo

SUAMICO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The NEW Zoo has announced the return of a popular animal experience. The Penguin Feeding Experiences are a way to get up-close and personal with the animals. You’ll go behind-the-scenes into the Penguin Habitat, chat with an expert zookeeper and meet and feed the African penguins.
SUAMICO, WI

