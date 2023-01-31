Read full article on original website
wktn.com
KHS Hosting CCP Meeting
There will be a College Credit Plus meeting on Wednesday, February 8th at 6:30PM in the Kenton High School cafeteria. Per State requirements, any student interested in taking CCP courses needs to attend this meeting with a parent. CCP information and updates will be presented. Area colleges are invited to...
wktn.com
Officials Quick to Condemn Alleged Nazi Homeschooling Program Operating in Upper Sandusky
Reports about a Nazi homeschooling network operating out of Upper Sandusky has residents up in arms and officials calling for an investigation. The so-called Dissident Homeschool program allegedly operated by a couple only known as “Mr. and Mrs. Saxton” supposedly distributed Nazi material to around 2500 subscribers as part of their educational material.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Schools announces the construction of two career tech buildings at former Emerson Schools site
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Schools announced that they will be building two buildings on the former site of Emerson Schools building lot for their Ag and Outdoor Occupations and Engineering Technology Programs. The cost is nearly 3 million dollars and will be paid for through CARES act fund....
Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient
DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
wktn.com
USV and Ridgemont Among 900 Ohio Schools Receiving School Safety Support
(LAKEWOOD, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that more than 900 additional schools will receive state funding support for physical safety and security upgrades as part of the latest round of Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program. Governor DeWine made the announcement this morning while visiting Lakewood High School...
wktn.com
Bluffton University Nursing Program Granted Five-Year CCNE Accreditation
BLUFFTON, Ohio—Bluffton University’s nursing program has been granted the full five-year accreditation by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), the nation’s leading accrediting agency for nursing programs at the bachelor’s, master’s and residency levels. The accreditation status follows a successful virtual site accreditation visit...
wktn.com
Hardin County Prosecutor Shoots Down Attempt to Tie His Office to Promotion of Antisemitic Propaganda and Ideologies.
Hardin County Prosecutor Brad Bailey is refuting a couple from Wyandot County who he says is trying to affiliate his office with the promotion of what he calls their antisemitic propaganda and ideologies. In a release, Bailey stated that Katja and Logan Lawrence improperly posted his office’s website as a...
Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property
LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
bgfalconmedia.com
Students live in hazardous conditions on campus
Students at Bowling Green State University are living in dormitories overrun with hazardous mold and pest infestations, according to evidence provided by building residents and residence life staff. Residents are to expect bumps in the road when it comes to adjusting to life on a college campus. Making new friends...
wktn.com
Fowler Promoted to Detective at APD
Patrolman Courtland Fowler was appointed to the position of Detective with the Ada Police Department earlier this month. Detective Fowler’s dedication to the Police Department and her close attention to detail were reasons listed for her promotion. Throughout last year, Detective Fowler began preparing for the appointment. She took...
wktn.com
Game Night Scheduled at MLJ Library
Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library’s newest adult program starts next week. Game Night will be held Tuesday February 7 from 5:30 until 7:00. The library will have plenty of games at different levels of difficulty or you can bring your own game. No registration is required.
Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Democrats say no thanks to key city positions
BUCYRUS—No Democratic or Independent candidates filed to run in the May primary to elect a Mayor and Law Director for the city of Bucyrus. Mayor Jeff Reser is not seeking re-election. With a looming financial crisis facing the city and a council that cannot agree on a path forward,...
hometownstations.com
Allen County Sheriff responds to NAACP's news conference on mandating body cameras
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Monday, the Lima Chapter of the NAACP held a news conference to talk again about body cameras. They said that they have contacted Governor Mike DeWine's offices to talk about mandating body cameras for law enforcement. They would like to see the Allen County Sheriff's Office equipped with the cameras because they say Allen is the largest county in our area without them. We talked to Sheriff Matt Treglia about the issue again, and he says it is not the cost of the equipment that is keeping his office from getting them. It is that the laws regarding the cameras need to be addressed first to protect the privacy of the citizens he represents.
sciotopost.com
Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition
OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
hometownstations.com
Chief Prosecutor Rick Eddy announces his run for Lima Municipal Court Judge
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Municipal Court chief prosecutor has his sights set on becoming the court's next judge. This morning, Rick Eddy filed his petitions with the board of elections to run for Lima Municipal Court judge. He has been working in the city's prosecutor's office for 15 years, and in 2016 he became the chief prosecutor. Eddy believes his knowledge and experience make him the right person to become the lima municipal court's next judge.
13abc.com
Sheriff assures public alleged nazi-sympathizers are not affiliated with office
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office is assuring the public an Upper Sandusky couple accused of distributing nazi-sympathetic “educational” material is not currently involved with the department. Sheriff Todd Frey released a statement Tuesday alerting the public that some of those reported to...
A town divided: 62 years after the killing of Nancy Eagleson, Paulding residents have many suspects, but no closure
PAULDING, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third story in a series about the 1960 killing of Nancy Eagleson. Also readpart one and part two. On Sept. 20, members of Nancy Eagleson’s family went to court to ask Paulding County Judge Michael Wehrkamp for permission to exhume Nancy’s body.
hometownstations.com
Lima Memorial Women’s Health Center receives generous donation from Texas Roadhouse
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Texas Roadhouse is helping brighten the day of patients of Lima Memorial’s Women’s Health Center. This is the second year that the restaurant donated a stack of gift cards for the medical staff to hand out to patients that have been newly diagnosed with breast cancer. Texas Roadhouse collected donations from their customers and they raised enough money that the Women’s Health Center can give out 600 dollars worth of gift cards to their patients.
sciotopost.com
Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also
OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
