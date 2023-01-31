Read full article on original website
Related
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Metro Fire Department Swears in New Chief
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department has officially swore in their new Fire Chief, Matthew Knott, during a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall on Friday. “I think your style of leadership, Chief Knott, is already coming through,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich. “You’re a thoughtful leader, and somebody who wants to get their hands dirty, roll up their sleeves, and get in there and assist our community when they’re in need.”
94.3 Jack FM
Less than Ideal Ice Conditions Ahead of Lake Winnebago Weekend Fisheree
LAKE WINNEBAGO (WTAQ-WLUK) — Hopes are high for many people heading outdoors for some fun on the ice this weekend. The recent cold snap comes as good news, but is it enough to make up for a warm start to the season?. In nearly 50 years of plowing, ice...
94.3 Jack FM
Fire Sends 1 to Hospital, Forces 10 From Their Homes
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation following a fire at an apartment on Green Bay’s east side. Firefighters say they were called to an apartment building in the 2700 block of Humboldt Road around 12:30 p.m. They discovered the fire in a bedroom of one of the apartments, which they were able to put out in about 10 minutes. Seven other units sustained smoke damage.
94.3 Jack FM
Oshkosh Elementary School can Move Forward with New Name
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Oshkosh Area School District can name its new elementary school “Menominee,” the Menominee Tribal Legislature voted Thursday. The school will replace the current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School building, and is expected to open in fall, 20-24. “Menominee” led in voting...
94.3 Jack FM
Growing Bipartisan Support For Closing Green Bay Prison
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Momentum continues to build as a growing number of bipartisan elected leaders have pledged their support for closing the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI) and working with the Village of Allouez to transform the space into an economic engine benefiting Brown County. Prominent elected...
94.3 Jack FM
Lindemann Pleads Not Guilty in Oshkosh Boat Crash
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Jason Lindemann pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges related to a boating crash on the Fox River which injured multiple people. After a sheriff’s department detective testified at a preliminary hearing Thursday, Lindemann was ordered to stand trial, and immediately entered the not guilty pleas to 21 charges, including two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety for the July 9 collision.
94.3 Jack FM
And then the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers became the Shantymen
GRAND CHUTE, WI – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have pushed the boundaries of their identity in celebrations of Wisconsin industry and heritage. Now, the Rattlers – the team that brought you Udder Tuggers, Brats, and Los Cascabeles – and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders unveil their Lake Winnebago Shantymen identity in conjunction with spearing season in the state of Wisconsin.
94.3 Jack FM
Ice Fishing Derby to Benefit Little Suamico Fire Department
SOBIESKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — It’s an event that combines ice fishing and firefighters, and it’s hoping to raise some money for some new equipment. The idea was borne last year out of a firefighters’ ice fishing trip on the frozen waters off Geano Beach. “We were...
94.3 Jack FM
Soil health details matter – Dr. Lee Briese to use a yo-yo to teach at annual meeting
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — Soil health remains a top-of-mind concern for many crop and dairy farmers in the Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers (SRPF) conservation group. SRPF invites the public to learn more about efforts to improve soil health and water quality from educational and entertaining speakers during its annual meeting from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Feb. 16.
94.3 Jack FM
Wisconsin Herd Changes Name for Special Game Empowering Women
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Wisconsin Herd will change it’s name for a special game in Oshkosh. The game will be held Friday, February 3 to support women’s empowerment. The team’s name will be changed to the “Wisconsin HER” and players will wear one-of-a-kind “Wisconsin HER” jerseys...
94.3 Jack FM
Woman Accused in Fraud Spree across Wisconsin Arrested in Maine
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — A woman accused of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine’s alleged illegal activity.
94.3 Jack FM
Let your Imagination Take Flight in the Neville Public Museum’s Newest Exhibit
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A traveling, interactive science exhibit produced by NASA and Boeing is calling a Green Bay museum home for the next three months. Above and Beyond will open at the Neville Public Museum Saturday. The 3,000-square-foot exhibition offers an unprecedented interactive demonstration of advances in...
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Police Identify Double Homicide Victims
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Upon speaking with the next of kin, the Green Bay Police Department can release that the victims of a double homicide in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane on the City’s east side are Green Bay resident Rhonda Cegelski, 58, and Bellevue resident Paula O’Connor, 53.
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Double Homicide Suspect Waives Extradition
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (WTAQ-WLUK) – Double-murder suspect Richard Sotka agreed to be returned to Wisconsin during his first court appearance Friday. Sotka admitting to authorities he killed Rhonda Cegeski and Paula O’Connor Sunday at a home on Green Bay’s east side before fleeing south. He was arrested Sunday afternoon in Mississippi County, Arkansas.
94.3 Jack FM
Kaukauna Murder Suspect Wants Some Statements to Police Tossed Out
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Kaukauna murder suspect wants some of his statements to police disallowed, saying he didn’t knowingly and willingly waive his Miranda rights. Dontae Payne and Tanya Stammer are charged with first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery for the death of Brian Porsche at a home on W. Division Street on March 30, 2021.
94.3 Jack FM
Manitowoc County Authorities Arrest Out-of-State Fugitive
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Manitowoc County authorities arrested an out-of-state fugitive on probation for child abduction. Valettamarie Campbell, 48, of Phoenix, Arizona was taken into custody Thursday. Campbell had previously been sentenced to probation for abduction of a child from a state agency and absconded by failing to report...
94.3 Jack FM
Penguin Feeding Experiences Return at the NEW Zoo
SUAMICO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The NEW Zoo has announced the return of a popular animal experience. The Penguin Feeding Experiences are a way to get up-close and personal with the animals. You’ll go behind-the-scenes into the Penguin Habitat, chat with an expert zookeeper and meet and feed the African penguins.
94.3 Jack FM
Domestic Violence Homicide Suspect Has A History
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – In his confession to police about what happened at an east Green Bay duplex last weekend, Richard Sotka said “I’m guilty of killing these girls.”. That is according to a criminal complaint, which also shows Sotka talked at length about his past,...
94.3 Jack FM
Judge Keeps Schabusiness Trial on Track for Next Month
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A judge Friday declined a defense request to postpone Taylor Schabusiness’ March 6 trial for the murder of Shad Thyrion. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Thyrion on Feb. 23. She has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
94.3 Jack FM
Wayman Gets Life Sentence, No Parole, for 2020 Murder
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After being sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 murder, Waylon Wayman had to be removed from the courtroom Friday after an outburst reacting to the judge saying he’ll never be eligible for parole. A jury previously convicted Wayman first-degree intentional homicide...
Comments / 0