ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Austin drivers to expect temporary road closures, dark traffic signal lights as crews work after winter storm

As Austin Transportation field crews clear roadways of fallen trees and debris, some roads may experience temporary closures. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Roads in Austin are still wet and icy as temperatures gradually increase Feb. 2 after the winter storm. Elevated areas, such as overpasses and bridges, are still recommended by Austin Transportation to be avoided by drivers.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Travis County offices closed Tuesday, Wednesday, city operations experience delays amidst winter weather conditions

Due to winter weather, Austin Resource Center is closed Jan. 31. Trash collection will be delayed. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) All Travis County offices and facilities will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 31, and Wednesday, Feb. 1. Essential emergency staff will still be working. The Commissioners Court voting session has been postponed...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown ISD to reopen with two-hour delay Feb 3

Although the bulk of the winter weather is past, the aftermath is still here, and Georgetown ISD has decided to reopen school doors Feb. 3 (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) After multiple discussions with city officials and accessing facilities, Georgetown ISD will reopen school with a two-hour delay, according to the press release.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock ISD extends closures through Feb. 1

Round Rock ISD has extended a closure of campuses and cancellation of classes through Feb. 1 due to inclement weather. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock ISD has extended a closure of campuses and cancellation of classes through Feb. 1 due to inclement weather. This closure is paired with the cancellation...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

City of New Braunfels to monitor roadways, winter weather conditions

The city of New Braunfels will continue to monitor road conditions and post updates to its website and social media accounts. (Community Impact staff) Central Texas, including Comal and Guadalupe counties, remains under a winter storm warning from the National Weather Service, which has been extended to Feb. 2 at 6 a.m. due to freezing temperatures throughout the region.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays County offices close due to inclement weather

All Hays County government offices will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1. (Community Impact staff) All Hays County government offices, other than critical operational staff, will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to "worsening weather conditions," according to a press release from Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra's office. According...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy