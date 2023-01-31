Read full article on original website
Eanes, Lake Travis ISDs to remain closed Feb. 3 due to winter weather fallout
Eanes ISD and Lake Travis ISD will remain closed Feb. 3. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Following power outages and impassable roads, Eanes and Lake Travis ISDs will remain closed Feb. 3. EISD announced several campuses are without power and are currently under a water boil notice. There is not an estimate...
City of Austin to resume regular operations Feb. 3 after winter storm
Austin Resource Recovery will resume operations Friday, Feb. 3, and collections will continue into the weekend. (Amy Denney/Community Impact) The city of Austin will resume regular operations Friday, Feb. 3 after office closures and delays due to the winter storm warning. The city will remain under a Level 2 Emergency...
Dripping Springs city staff cleaning city streets, parks closed until further notice after winter storm expires
All Dripping Springs city parks and trails are closed until further notice until crews are able to remove fallen trees in the public areas. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Due to the recent winter storm, ice has accumulated on trees and caused limbs to fall onto roads and through city parks. Dripping...
Austin drivers to expect temporary road closures, dark traffic signal lights as crews work after winter storm
As Austin Transportation field crews clear roadways of fallen trees and debris, some roads may experience temporary closures. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Roads in Austin are still wet and icy as temperatures gradually increase Feb. 2 after the winter storm. Elevated areas, such as overpasses and bridges, are still recommended by Austin Transportation to be avoided by drivers.
Capital Metro to suspend all services Feb. 1, support transportation to cold weather shelters
Capital Metro offers different bus service throughout the Austin metro. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) *Update: Anyone trying to get ahold of Capital Metro services for a ride to a cold weather shelter or for life-sustaining trips, such as dialysis, can call the Customer Service GO Line at 512-474-1200. All Capital...
Where to find warming shelters in Austin amid freezing temperatures, power outages
Thousands of customers are without due to down power lines as temperatures remain in the 30s. (Deeda Lovett/Community Impact) As tens of thousands of Austin residents face power outages and freezing temperatures Feb. 1, the city will operate four cold weather shelters. The National Weather Service forecasts periods of freezing...
Round Rock Police Department reopens some closed streets, extends closures for others
The Round Rock Police Department has announced the reopening and continued closure of several streets as inclement weather and ice accumulation continue to pose a risk to drivers as of 10:25 a.m. Feb. 2. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) The Round Rock Police Department has announced the reopening and continued...
Dripping Springs city hall offices closed Feb. 1 due to winter weather
Dripping Springs city hall offices will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 1, and employees will work remotely. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Dripping Springs city hall offices will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 1 due to winter weather and icy conditions on roads. City Hall, the Ranch Park Event Center and Ranch House will...
Georgetown to offer curbside tree pick up following winter storm
Clean up crews are working to clean tree limbs and debris from roads. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) As things begin to unfreeze, the city of Georgetown is receiving reports of fallen tree limbs and debris on the roads, according to a Facebook announcement. In the following days, the city will work...
Severe weather forces road closures in Leander, downs power lines
The winter storm affecting the Austin region caused ice to accumulate on power lines throughout the area. (Beth Marshall/Community Impact) According to the Leander Police Department, ice on the roadways, fallen tree branches and downed powers lines have forced the closure of several roads throughout the Leander area Feb. 1.
Travis County offices closed Tuesday, Wednesday, city operations experience delays amidst winter weather conditions
Due to winter weather, Austin Resource Center is closed Jan. 31. Trash collection will be delayed. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) All Travis County offices and facilities will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 31, and Wednesday, Feb. 1. Essential emergency staff will still be working. The Commissioners Court voting session has been postponed...
Georgetown ISD to reopen with two-hour delay Feb 3
Although the bulk of the winter weather is past, the aftermath is still here, and Georgetown ISD has decided to reopen school doors Feb. 3 (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) After multiple discussions with city officials and accessing facilities, Georgetown ISD will reopen school with a two-hour delay, according to the press release.
Round Rock ISD extends closures through Feb. 1
Round Rock ISD has extended a closure of campuses and cancellation of classes through Feb. 1 due to inclement weather. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock ISD has extended a closure of campuses and cancellation of classes through Feb. 1 due to inclement weather. This closure is paired with the cancellation...
New Braunfels ISD to monitor weather conditions for school opening on Feb. 2
New Braunfels ISD staff will drive roadways in the early morning of Feb. 2 to determine if roads can be traveled safely. (Community Impact Staff) New Braunfels ISD has announced the district is continuing to monitor local weather conditions to ensure schools can reopen Feb. 2. The National Weather Service...
'It’s going to get worse,' officials warn Austin residents to avoid roads if possible
Austin officials are encouraging residents to stay off the roads, especially icy bridges and overpasses. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) The Texas Department of Transportation said it is still working to treat icy patches on the road after freezing temperatures and rain in the Austin area Jan. 30 and 31. As the...
City of New Braunfels to monitor roadways, winter weather conditions
The city of New Braunfels will continue to monitor road conditions and post updates to its website and social media accounts. (Community Impact staff) Central Texas, including Comal and Guadalupe counties, remains under a winter storm warning from the National Weather Service, which has been extended to Feb. 2 at 6 a.m. due to freezing temperatures throughout the region.
Hays County offices close due to inclement weather
All Hays County government offices will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1. (Community Impact staff) All Hays County government offices, other than critical operational staff, will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to "worsening weather conditions," according to a press release from Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra's office. According...
LIST: Power outages across Central Texas amid Winter Storm Warning
AUSTIN, Texas — All of Central Texas area is under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. This warning comes with overnight lows in the 30s, potential accumulation of black ice and freezing rain. The winter weather is impacting power across the area. Here's a...
Georgetown ISD remains closed on Feb. 2 due to inclement weather
Georgetown ISD cancels school for feb 2 due to inclement weather, according to a press release. (Joe Warner/Community Impact). After discussions with Williamson County and the National Weather Services, Georgetown ISD has canceled classes for Feb 2, according to a press release. While road conditions are expected to improve around...
Dripping Springs ISD closes school Feb. 3; after-school events to be held on case-by-case basis
Dripping Springs ISD will not hold school Friday, Feb. 3 due to significant debris and power outages on campuses. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Dripping Springs ISD will not hold school Friday, Feb. 3. The district announced Thursday, Feb. 2 that school operations would resume as normal on Feb. 3, but have...
