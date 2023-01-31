Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Suspect in Madison Brooks Case Also Facing Rape Charge in Livingston Parish, This Time Involving a Minor
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - One of the suspects accused of raping Madison Brooks before her death earlier this year is facing a second rape charge, this time in Livingston Parish. Kaivon Washington was in Livingston Parish in 2020, when he was 15, and is accused of forcing himself...
Suspect in Madison Brooks rape case remains in Livingston Parish jail; bond set at $250K
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the suspects in the Madison Brooks rape case remains in jail in Livingston Parish after he was arrested in connection to a 2020 rape. Kaivon Washington, 18, was arrested again earlier this week in relation to a rape investigation from 2020. A detective from the Walker Police Department […]
NOPD locates, arrests suspect in deadly Fillmore area shooting
Officers responded to the 4500 block of Perlita Street where they found a man, 51-year-old Ferdinand Alexander, suffering from a gunshot wound.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany teachers, staff will have access to Narcan to help prevent student overdose
An unexpected emergency room visit in the middle of the school day rattled Dale Blanchard’s family. Blanchard’s son kept drifting in and out of consciousness at the hospital, unable to walk, and could barely talk or hold his head up. The 15-year-old later reported that he had used...
Mckinley High School students decorate coconuts for the New Orleans Zulu Parade
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mckinley High School students are showing off their art skills this Mardi Gras season with decorated throws. The young artists are decorating 500 coconuts for the New Orleans Zulu parade. Students are designing the coconuts for two groups, the Walking Warriors, and Zulu Tramps. Talented...
Locals in barber shop react to new NOPD crime fighting plan
NEW ORLEANS — The crime in the city often comes up in regular conversations as it impacts so many New Orleanians. As the interim NOPD chief laid out her plans, locals shared their thoughts. Stan Norwood is a barber at Dennis' Barber Shop. He works to mentor his young...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s security officers clocked time while nowhere near her
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 6:27 p.m., a public security camera mounted outside the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell arrive at the apartment. Minutes later, the camera recorded her on the balcony, talking to NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie. Cantrell and Vappie spent the next few hours inside the apartment. During that time, Vappie, as well as two other NOPD officers were being paid by taxpayers to protect the mayor.
an17.com
Spectrum makes donation to Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa
HAMMOND---This week, Spectrum representatives joined area leaders to celebrate a $7,700 donation to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office through Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa. The donation is being used to purchase specialized equipment needed for video surveillance. “I thank Spectrum for this generous donation to our department, as it will...
brproud.com
Daycare worker in East Baton Rouge Parish accused of throwing, hurting 3-year-old
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A father contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after picking his 3-year-old daughter up from daycare on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and finding a laceration on her forehead, according to an arrest affidavit. The father claimed that Angel Fernandez, 37, of Denham Springs,...
an17.com
John Louis Appe
John Louis Appe passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in Covington, Louisiana at the age of 81. John was born on April 12, 1941, in New Orleans, Louisiana to Effie (Edward) Curtis and Odette Caroline (Perez) Appe. He is survived by his four siblings: Gerald Lloyd Appe, Caroline Appe Sharpe, Jane Appe Millaway, and Catherine Appe McCrossen. He was predeceased by his half-brother Fredrick Carl Appe.
WDSU
18-year-old Popeyes employee shot on St. Charles Avenue by angry customer
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting at the Popeyes on Saint Charles Avenue that injured an 18-year-old woman. According to police, the suspect was involved in an altercation with the employees inside the business. The suspect received a refund and was escorted out of Popeyes. The suspect then went...
wbrz.com
Accused teenage carjacker charged as an adult in Southern student's killing
BATON ROUGE - A teen who was 16 years old when he allegedly shot and killed a Southern University student during a botched carjacking near the school's campus is being charged as an adult in the killing. Court records show De'Arius Ellis, who turns 17 next month, was formally charged...
Customer fires shot through Popeyes' window, hitting employee
NEW ORLEANS — Cellphone video shows a loud commotion inside the front lobby of the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans. Brady Chiasson shot the video around 6:45 p.m., just moments before a shooting there Thursday night. “This lady went to...
Panic ensues after puppy stolen from Lakeview during home invasion
"Toby's personality is really laidback, almost like a cat. He's not a rambunctious puppy, he's calm and personally I love that. He calms me down," Elston said.
fox8live.com
Luling man accused of molesting juvenile dies in cell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man incarcerated in St. Charles Parish was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased at a hospital, authorities say. According to the sheriff’s office, 71-year-old Jay Foster, who was arrested on Thurs., Jan. 19 on suspicion of molesting a juvenile under the age of 13, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center just before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.
Murder suspect arrested in week old killing
VOWS, NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad, in conjunction with U.S. Marshalls have arrested 56-year-old Tracey Wright in connection to the January 24th killing of 51-year-old Ferdinand Alexander in the Fillmore District on Perlita Street.
One arrested, one wanted in 2022 deadly double shooting investigation
Through investigations, the NOPD was able to identify 29-year-old Brian Plummer as one of two people responsible.
NOLA.com
Customer shoots woman inside St. Charles Avenue business after argument, NOPD says
A customer shot a woman at a St. Charles Avenue business after an argument with employees, New Orleans police said Friday. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue, which will be busy with Mardi Gras parades starting next week. There are several businesses on the block, but authorities didn't identify the specific one.
lafourchegazette.com
3 more charged in vehicle break-ins in Thibodaux
Three more have been charged in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred this week in Thibodaux. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced today that Da'Khari Clark, 20, of New Orleans, Keon Carbin, 19, of Patterson and Gregory Payne, 19, of Patterson, have been charged with both vehicle burglaries and attempted burglary for incidents in Lafourche.
an17.com
Arnold Henry Ludwig
Arnold Henry Ludwig of Loranger, Louisiana, passed away at Landmark Nursing Center of Hammond, Louisiana on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the age of 81. He was born on Saturday, June 28, 1941, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Arnold is survived by his daughters, Karen Kimmons (Jeff Kimmons) and, Susan Ludwig...
Comments / 0