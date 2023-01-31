ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s security officers clocked time while nowhere near her

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 6:27 p.m., a public security camera mounted outside the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell arrive at the apartment. Minutes later, the camera recorded her on the balcony, talking to NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie. Cantrell and Vappie spent the next few hours inside the apartment. During that time, Vappie, as well as two other NOPD officers were being paid by taxpayers to protect the mayor.
MONTGOMERY, LA
Spectrum makes donation to Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa

HAMMOND---This week, Spectrum representatives joined area leaders to celebrate a $7,700 donation to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office through Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa. The donation is being used to purchase specialized equipment needed for video surveillance. “I thank Spectrum for this generous donation to our department, as it will...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
John Louis Appe

John Louis Appe passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in Covington, Louisiana at the age of 81. John was born on April 12, 1941, in New Orleans, Louisiana to Effie (Edward) Curtis and Odette Caroline (Perez) Appe. He is survived by his four siblings: Gerald Lloyd Appe, Caroline Appe Sharpe, Jane Appe Millaway, and Catherine Appe McCrossen. He was predeceased by his half-brother Fredrick Carl Appe.
COVINGTON, LA
18-year-old Popeyes employee shot on St. Charles Avenue by angry customer

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting at the Popeyes on Saint Charles Avenue that injured an 18-year-old woman. According to police, the suspect was involved in an altercation with the employees inside the business. The suspect received a refund and was escorted out of Popeyes. The suspect then went...
Luling man accused of molesting juvenile dies in cell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man incarcerated in St. Charles Parish was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased at a hospital, authorities say. According to the sheriff’s office, 71-year-old Jay Foster, who was arrested on Thurs., Jan. 19 on suspicion of molesting a juvenile under the age of 13, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center just before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.
LULING, LA
Murder suspect arrested in week old killing

VOWS, NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad, in conjunction with U.S. Marshalls have arrested 56-year-old Tracey Wright in connection to the January 24th killing of 51-year-old Ferdinand Alexander in the Fillmore District on Perlita Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Customer shoots woman inside St. Charles Avenue business after argument, NOPD says

A customer shot a woman at a St. Charles Avenue business after an argument with employees, New Orleans police said Friday. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue, which will be busy with Mardi Gras parades starting next week. There are several businesses on the block, but authorities didn't identify the specific one.
3 more charged in vehicle break-ins in Thibodaux

Three more have been charged in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred this week in Thibodaux. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced today that Da'Khari Clark, 20, of New Orleans, Keon Carbin, 19, of Patterson and Gregory Payne, 19, of Patterson, have been charged with both vehicle burglaries and attempted burglary for incidents in Lafourche.
THIBODAUX, LA
Arnold Henry Ludwig

Arnold Henry Ludwig of Loranger, Louisiana, passed away at Landmark Nursing Center of Hammond, Louisiana on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the age of 81. He was born on Saturday, June 28, 1941, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Arnold is survived by his daughters, Karen Kimmons (Jeff Kimmons) and, Susan Ludwig...
LORANGER, LA

