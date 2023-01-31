ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yankees announce Tampa Tarpons 2023 Coaching Staff

TAMPA, Fla. - The New York Yankees have announced the Tampa Tarpons' 2023 coaching staff, led by second year manager Rachel Balkovec. BORN: 7/5/87 in Omaha, Neb. • RESIDES: Tampa, Fla. COACHING CAREER: Enters her second season as Tarpons manager in 2023…became the first full-time female manager in the...
Yankees’ 1st round pick from 2022 is primed for a huge 2023 season

When the Yankees drafted Spencer Jones with the 25th pick in the first round in the 2022 MLB Draft, following the pick, they stated that they got exactly who they wanted. Jones, a 6’7 outfielder that has already been dubbed a “lefty Judge,” is sure to turn heads even more with a full year’s worth of playtime this season. Though Jones may be a few years away from cracking the MLB roster, it’s going to be quite the ride to see him progress and improve during that stretch.
Atlanta Braves 2023 schedule contains a franchise first

Once again, the team will open the season on a random weekday in the middle of the day. The Braves 2023 schedule begins on the road against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, March 30, at 1:05 ET. Atlanta will then travel to St. Louis for a three-game series and see old friend Chip Caray before returning home to host the Padres and Reds at Truist Park.
Juan Soto Likes Instagram Comment About Coming to New York Mets

Superstar outfielder Juan Soto will not be a free agent until after the 2024 season, but it looks like he is already thinking about possible landing spots for when he hits the open market. Earlier in the week, Soto posted a picture of himself training on Instagram with the caption:...
Braves News: Atlanta hires Dean Decillis, farm system rankings and more

The Atlanta Braves hired Dean Decillis on Thursday, to serve as a special assistant to the General Manager. His primary role will be in scouting. The move was first reported by Robert Murray of FanSided. 55-year-old Decillis formerly served as a special assignment scout for the Toronto Blue Jays. He...
Notable Braves prospects heading to big league camp

As the calendar flipped over to February, spring training month is officially here with pitchers and catchers set to report to camp on the 15th and the first games being played on the 24th. The Atlanta Braves announced their list of non-roster invitees to big league camp earlier this week...
Braves veteran shows admiration for Ronald Acuna Jr.’s work ethic

I can’t believe it’s come to this, but Ronald Acuna Jr. is officially one of the most polarizing players in baseball. One of the most fun-loving human beings who just wants to play ball has become divisive among Braves Country. It’s not as divided as some might think;...

