Fernando Tatis Jr. drops another huge injury update ahead of Padres’ Spring Training
Fernando Tatis Jr. revealed that he’s getting close to 100 percent as he continues to rehab from his previous shoulder injury, per AJ Cassavell. “(I am) as close to 100 percent as I’ve been in the last two years with my shoulder,” Tatis Jr. said during Padres’ FanFest. He is also reportedly a full participant in baseball activities.
3 players who could make or break Braves’ World Series chances
These three Atlanta Braves stars will determine if the 2023 team can win the World Series. The Atlanta Braves won their first World Series in 26 years two seasons ago, but the pressure is on the franchise to get back to the Fall Classic to raise another championship banner for Braves Country.
MLB Insider: How Braves’ latest front office hire will help Atlanta where it hurts
The Atlanta Braves are hiring Dean Decillis in a prominent front office position. Here’s how it’ll help, and how it’ll impact the Blue Jays. The Atlanta Braves are hiring Dean Decillis as special assistant to the general manager, according to sources. Decillis was most recently a special assignment scout with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Dodgers: Insider Has Us Wondering About Will Smith's Future in LA
Will Smith is one of the best catchers in baseball. Dodgers prospect Diego Cartaya might be even better. It's a good problem to have for LA.
Yankees announce Tampa Tarpons 2023 Coaching Staff
TAMPA, Fla. - The New York Yankees have announced the Tampa Tarpons' 2023 coaching staff, led by second year manager Rachel Balkovec. BORN: 7/5/87 in Omaha, Neb. • RESIDES: Tampa, Fla. COACHING CAREER: Enters her second season as Tarpons manager in 2023…became the first full-time female manager in the...
Dodgers make attention-grabbing Spring Training move with top pitching prospects
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced their 2023 Spring Training non-roster invites on Friday. Among the players listed were two of the top pitching prospects in baseball in Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone, via Juan Toribio. Miller is the No. 24 overall ranked prospect in baseball, per MLB.com. Stone is the...
Yankees’ 1st round pick from 2022 is primed for a huge 2023 season
When the Yankees drafted Spencer Jones with the 25th pick in the first round in the 2022 MLB Draft, following the pick, they stated that they got exactly who they wanted. Jones, a 6’7 outfielder that has already been dubbed a “lefty Judge,” is sure to turn heads even more with a full year’s worth of playtime this season. Though Jones may be a few years away from cracking the MLB roster, it’s going to be quite the ride to see him progress and improve during that stretch.
Atlanta Braves 2023 schedule contains a franchise first
Once again, the team will open the season on a random weekday in the middle of the day. The Braves 2023 schedule begins on the road against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, March 30, at 1:05 ET. Atlanta will then travel to St. Louis for a three-game series and see old friend Chip Caray before returning home to host the Padres and Reds at Truist Park.
Red Sox Reportedly Swing Trade For Right-Hander To Bolster Pitching Depth
The Boston Red Sox traded Franklin German in exchange for Theo Denlinger from the Chicago White Sox.
Juan Soto Likes Instagram Comment About Coming to New York Mets
Superstar outfielder Juan Soto will not be a free agent until after the 2024 season, but it looks like he is already thinking about possible landing spots for when he hits the open market. Earlier in the week, Soto posted a picture of himself training on Instagram with the caption:...
Astros Reportedly Take Chance On Hard-Throwing Former Red Sox Prospect
The Astros are making moves left and right
Braves News: Atlanta hires Dean Decillis, farm system rankings and more
The Atlanta Braves hired Dean Decillis on Thursday, to serve as a special assistant to the General Manager. His primary role will be in scouting. The move was first reported by Robert Murray of FanSided. 55-year-old Decillis formerly served as a special assignment scout for the Toronto Blue Jays. He...
Worst-case projections for Braves still are really good
The Braves are boring again. I don’t mean that they are uninteresting. A team with a swashbuckling slugger such as Ronal...
Notable Braves prospects heading to big league camp
As the calendar flipped over to February, spring training month is officially here with pitchers and catchers set to report to camp on the 15th and the first games being played on the 24th. The Atlanta Braves announced their list of non-roster invitees to big league camp earlier this week...
Braves veteran shows admiration for Ronald Acuna Jr.’s work ethic
I can’t believe it’s come to this, but Ronald Acuna Jr. is officially one of the most polarizing players in baseball. One of the most fun-loving human beings who just wants to play ball has become divisive among Braves Country. It’s not as divided as some might think;...
