Washington State

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Real reason for Tom Brady retirement revealed

Tom Brady went through a public divorce with supermodel Gisele Bündchen at the start of the season. The trouble started brewing in August when media reports surfaced about Bündchen delivering an ultimatum to Brady: Retire after the season or else. Though we don’t know for sure what went on behind closed doors for certain, we Read more... The post Real reason for Tom Brady retirement revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Jerry Jones Names 'Best' Quarterback He Saw Wednesday

Jerry Jones was reportedly loving what he saw from one quarterback at Wednesday's Senior Bowl drills. And that QB was TCU's own Max Duggan. Per Yahoo's Jori Epstein: "Jerry Jones isn't unbiased about [Dallas Fort-Worth] players. Still, unprompted, Jerry said Max Duggan 'stood out' in good practice ...
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton

Drew Brees became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history under Sean Payton, and he is optimistic that the head coach can have the same impact on Russell Wilson’s career. ESPN’s Ed Werder asked Brees for his thoughts on the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton. The former New Orleans Saints star said the sky... The post Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

2 teams emerging as favorites for Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made it clear on Thursday that he’s not going to let the team trade him to the San Francisco 49ers. However, it does appear that there are two potential suitors lined up if and when Green Bay decided to part ways with its legendary quarterback. According to Pro Football Read more... The post 2 teams emerging as favorites for Aaron Rodgers appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

ESPN Predicts What Team Jimmy Garoppolo Will Play For Next Season

A major domino fell in the NFL's quarterback carousel on Wednesday, with Tom Brady announcing he will retire following 23 seasons in the league. But there are still quite a few other big-name signal-callers who could be on the move this offseason. One of them is likely to be San Francisco 49ers ...
The Spun

John Lynch Announces Decision On His Future With 49ers

John Lynch has done a tremendous job since taking over as the 49ers GM back in 2017. And speaking to the media Wednesday, the Hall of Famer maintained his devotion to building San Francisco into a Super Bowl team in 2023. "I'm committed to this," Lynch said, via Lindsey Pallares. Lynch came to The ...
INDIANA STATE
NBC Sports

5 potential landing spots for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo’s time as a 49er looks to be over – this time, for good. That’s not just a reference to Tom Brady’s latest retirement announcement. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday bluntly stated he doesn’t see a scenario in which Garoppolo returns to the Bay Area in 2023.
WASHINGTON STATE
FanSided

Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts

The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Power 93.7 WBLK

Josh Allen Has Special Message For Bills Mafia

The Buffalo Bills season didn't end the way the coaches, the players, or the fans wanted it to. The Bills who were preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl this season were bounced out of the playoffs in the second round at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. Now the Bills...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Edelman has heartfelt reaction to Tom Brady retirement announcement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement on social media Wednesday morning, and this time, he says, it's "for good." After 23 seasons as an NFL player -- the first 20 with the New England Patriots and the last three with the Bucs -- Brady's remarkable career has finally ended.
TAMPA, FL

