Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
Real reason for Tom Brady retirement revealed
Tom Brady went through a public divorce with supermodel Gisele Bündchen at the start of the season. The trouble started brewing in August when media reports surfaced about Bündchen delivering an ultimatum to Brady: Retire after the season or else. Though we don’t know for sure what went on behind closed doors for certain, we Read more... The post Real reason for Tom Brady retirement revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jerry Jones Names 'Best' Quarterback He Saw Wednesday
Jerry Jones was reportedly loving what he saw from one quarterback at Wednesday's Senior Bowl drills. And that QB was TCU's own Max Duggan. Per Yahoo's Jori Epstein: "Jerry Jones isn't unbiased about [Dallas Fort-Worth] players. Still, unprompted, Jerry said Max Duggan 'stood out' in good practice ...
Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton
Drew Brees became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history under Sean Payton, and he is optimistic that the head coach can have the same impact on Russell Wilson’s career. ESPN’s Ed Werder asked Brees for his thoughts on the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton. The former New Orleans Saints star said the sky... The post Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Brett Favre Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady
Tom Brady officially retired for the second time on Wednesday morning. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced his retirement in a video that was posted to his Twitter account. It marks the end of his 23-year career that saw him win seven Super ...
2 teams emerging as favorites for Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made it clear on Thursday that he’s not going to let the team trade him to the San Francisco 49ers. However, it does appear that there are two potential suitors lined up if and when Green Bay decided to part ways with its legendary quarterback. According to Pro Football Read more... The post 2 teams emerging as favorites for Aaron Rodgers appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ESPN Predicts What Team Jimmy Garoppolo Will Play For Next Season
A major domino fell in the NFL's quarterback carousel on Wednesday, with Tom Brady announcing he will retire following 23 seasons in the league. But there are still quite a few other big-name signal-callers who could be on the move this offseason. One of them is likely to be San Francisco 49ers ...
John Lynch Announces Decision On His Future With 49ers
John Lynch has done a tremendous job since taking over as the 49ers GM back in 2017. And speaking to the media Wednesday, the Hall of Famer maintained his devotion to building San Francisco into a Super Bowl team in 2023. "I'm committed to this," Lynch said, via Lindsey Pallares. Lynch came to The ...
Jerry Jones has ridiculous take on Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl appearance
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII after running roughshod through
NBC Sports
5 potential landing spots for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo’s time as a 49er looks to be over – this time, for good. That’s not just a reference to Tom Brady’s latest retirement announcement. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday bluntly stated he doesn’t see a scenario in which Garoppolo returns to the Bay Area in 2023.
Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts
The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
Look: Kyle Shanahan Not Happy With Question On Wednesday
One media member had an interesting question for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. This reporter asked Shanahan if his playcalling in recent years is why his quarterbacks keep getting hurt and he definitely wasn't thrilled about it. "I think if you looked at the injuries, common ...
Aaron Rodgers Says He's 'Not Going' To NFL Team During Golf Event
Aaron Rodgers said he's 'not going' to one NFL team amid ongoing trade rumors.
Josh Allen Has Special Message For Bills Mafia
The Buffalo Bills season didn't end the way the coaches, the players, or the fans wanted it to. The Bills who were preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl this season were bounced out of the playoffs in the second round at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. Now the Bills...
NBC Sports
Edelman has heartfelt reaction to Tom Brady retirement announcement
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement on social media Wednesday morning, and this time, he says, it's "for good." After 23 seasons as an NFL player -- the first 20 with the New England Patriots and the last three with the Bucs -- Brady's remarkable career has finally ended.
49ers Players Reportedly Take Same Side On Trey Lance, Brock Purdy Debate
With the 49ers announcing yesterday that Jimmy Garoppolo isn't expected to return next season, San Francisco will likely enter their 2023 campaign with two quarterbacks dueling for the starting job. The first, San Francisco's starter for the final eight games this season, will be Brock Purdy. ...
Kyle Shanahan reveals 49ers plan at quarterback for 2023 with Tom Brady retired
In the aftermath of Tom Brady’s retirement, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed where the team’s loyalties lie in the quarterback room for the upcoming season. No Tom Brady? No problem. San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan wasn’t gunning for him anyway — or so he says....
Comments / 0