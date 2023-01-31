ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton

Drew Brees became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history under Sean Payton, and he is optimistic that the head coach can have the same impact on Russell Wilson’s career. ESPN’s Ed Werder asked Brees for his thoughts on the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton. The former New Orleans Saints star said the sky... The post Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

John Lynch Announces Decision On His Future With 49ers

John Lynch has done a tremendous job since taking over as the 49ers GM back in 2017. And speaking to the media Wednesday, the Hall of Famer maintained his devotion to building San Francisco into a Super Bowl team in 2023. "I'm committed to this," Lynch said, via Lindsey Pallares. Lynch came to The ...
INDIANA STATE
ClutchPoints

3 best Jimmy Garoppolo destinations with 49ers departure imminent

Since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, Jimmy Garoppolo has proven that he can be a reliable option in the NFL. Garoppolo has appeared in 74 games throughout his career, including 57 total starts. In the games that he has started, he has posted a record of 40-17. Along with his record, he has also found success on the stat sheet. He has thrown for 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and just 42 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 225 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
NBC Sports

5 potential landing spots for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo’s time as a 49er looks to be over – this time, for good. That’s not just a reference to Tom Brady’s latest retirement announcement. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday bluntly stated he doesn’t see a scenario in which Garoppolo returns to the Bay Area in 2023.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Comeback

Aaron Rodgers makes stance on 49ers clear

There’s a lot of drama swirling around Aaron Rodgers right now and whether or not he will be traded away from the Green Bay Packers. While the New York Jets sound like the most likely option if it does indeed happen, there’s been a lot of speculation that Rodgers might want to return to Northern Read more... The post Aaron Rodgers makes stance on 49ers clear appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Shanahan has sarcastic response to QB injury question

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan did not think much of one question he received at his year-end press conference Wednesday. The 49ers had major issues with quarterback injuries all season, with Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo both suffering season-ending injuries. Brock Purdy later suffered a major injury in the NFC Championship game, and his... The post Kyle Shanahan has sarcastic response to QB injury question appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys, the most dominant NFL franchise of the 1990s, haven't been back to the Super Bowl - or an NFC Championship Game - since that decade. But the Cowboys are not alone in their quest for another Super Bowl. As Jerry Jones pointed out on Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers, who also ...
ARLINGTON, TX
atozsports.com

Vikings: Popular DC candidate just became available

The Minnesota Vikings’ search for its next defensive coordinator has stalled as of late, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of great options still available. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reports that the Vikings are holding out for a potential interview with Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero. However, they’ll likely have to wait for him to wrap up his interview process with Arizona and Indianapolis, who are interested in him as a head coaching candidate.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

New, huge Derek Carr update revealed

The Raiders have finally authorized Derek Carr to speak with potential trade partners, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Raiders already have granted QB Derek Carr permission to speak with other teams interested in trading for him that have also agreed to compensation with Las Vegas,” Schefter tweeted. Raiders already have granted QB Derek Carr permission Read more... The post New, huge Derek Carr update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
saturdaytradition.com

Gary Barta explains why he has confidence in Brian Ferentz

Gary Barta followed Kirk Ferentz’ press conference on Wednesday, and was asked about Iowa’s offense in recent years, and why he supports offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Kirk Ferentz earlier Wednesday said there would not be staff changes before next season. Iowa’s offense last season finished 123rd nationally after...
IOWA CITY, IA
NBC Sports

DeMeco Ryans: Texans rookie defenders are players we can build around

The Texans took defensive players with three of their first five picks in the 2022 draft and their new coach believes they can be the foundation for the team’s defense in the years to come. DeMeco Ryans was asked about cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., safety Jalen Pitre, and linebacker...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Will Raiders pivot from Tom Brady to Aaron Rodgers?

The Raiders have made it clear that they’ll be moving on from quarterback Derek Carr. Which means they’ll need a quarterback to move in. Many believed they’d make a run at Tom Brady, given the familiarity that coach Josh McDaniels has with Brady from their many years together in New England.

