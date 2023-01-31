Read full article on original website
Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton
Drew Brees became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history under Sean Payton, and he is optimistic that the head coach can have the same impact on Russell Wilson’s career. ESPN’s Ed Werder asked Brees for his thoughts on the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton. The former New Orleans Saints star said the sky... The post Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
John Lynch Announces Decision On His Future With 49ers
John Lynch has done a tremendous job since taking over as the 49ers GM back in 2017. And speaking to the media Wednesday, the Hall of Famer maintained his devotion to building San Francisco into a Super Bowl team in 2023. "I'm committed to this," Lynch said, via Lindsey Pallares. Lynch came to The ...
Well, There’s a Reason the Vikings DC Search Is Taking So Long
Thirteen days ago, the Minnesota Vikings cut ties with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after the purple and gold defense flamed out of the playoffs. The Vikings lost at home to the New York Giants, and that was that. Fast forward to the beginning of February, and the franchise has not...
3 best Jimmy Garoppolo destinations with 49ers departure imminent
Since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, Jimmy Garoppolo has proven that he can be a reliable option in the NFL. Garoppolo has appeared in 74 games throughout his career, including 57 total starts. In the games that he has started, he has posted a record of 40-17. Along with his record, he has also found success on the stat sheet. He has thrown for 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and just 42 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 225 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
NBC Sports
5 potential landing spots for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo’s time as a 49er looks to be over – this time, for good. That’s not just a reference to Tom Brady’s latest retirement announcement. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday bluntly stated he doesn’t see a scenario in which Garoppolo returns to the Bay Area in 2023.
Tom Brady’s Father Makes Feelings Known on Son Playing for 49ers vs. Retirement
Tom Brady finally called it in this week with the announcement of his retirement from the NFL. Even with reports that he would be up for playing for another season, and even potentially for another team, Brady instead said the time had finally come. With one of those teams maybe...
Mike Shanahan Comments on Sean Payton as Broncos HC
What does Mike Shanahan think of the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton?
Vic Fangio disciple makes shocking Vikings move amid interest from Sean Payton, Broncos
As the Denver Broncos look for their next defensive coordinator, Sean Desai has emerged as a major contender. Desai is reportedly already invested in the Broncos and has taken his name out of consideration for the Minnesota Vikings’ open DC position, via Mike Klis of 9News. Desai interviewed for...
Aaron Rodgers makes stance on 49ers clear
There’s a lot of drama swirling around Aaron Rodgers right now and whether or not he will be traded away from the Green Bay Packers. While the New York Jets sound like the most likely option if it does indeed happen, there’s been a lot of speculation that Rodgers might want to return to Northern Read more... The post Aaron Rodgers makes stance on 49ers clear appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
John Lynch’s firm message to Trey Lance about staying healthy in 2023
The San Francisco 49ers somehow managed to reach the NFC Championship Game this season despite losing their top two quarterbacks in the regular season. John Lynch and company have some tough decisions to make this offseason, including what to do with Trey Lance, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury all the way back in Week 2 of the regular season.
Kyle Shanahan has sarcastic response to QB injury question
San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan did not think much of one question he received at his year-end press conference Wednesday. The 49ers had major issues with quarterback injuries all season, with Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo both suffering season-ending injuries. Brock Purdy later suffered a major injury in the NFC Championship game, and his... The post Kyle Shanahan has sarcastic response to QB injury question appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys, the most dominant NFL franchise of the 1990s, haven't been back to the Super Bowl - or an NFC Championship Game - since that decade. But the Cowboys are not alone in their quest for another Super Bowl. As Jerry Jones pointed out on Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers, who also ...
Kyle Shanahan reveals 49ers plan at quarterback for 2023 with Tom Brady retired
In the aftermath of Tom Brady’s retirement, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed where the team’s loyalties lie in the quarterback room for the upcoming season. No Tom Brady? No problem. San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan wasn’t gunning for him anyway — or so he says....
atozsports.com
Vikings: Popular DC candidate just became available
The Minnesota Vikings’ search for its next defensive coordinator has stalled as of late, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of great options still available. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reports that the Vikings are holding out for a potential interview with Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero. However, they’ll likely have to wait for him to wrap up his interview process with Arizona and Indianapolis, who are interested in him as a head coaching candidate.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: It’s not about being the face of the league, it’s doing what you can to win
Since Patrick Mahomes became Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018, the worst the team has finished has been a loss in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes was the 2018 AP MVP and appears headed for his second, which will be handed out at NFL Honors next week. And he was the MVP of Super Bowl LIV, helping the Chiefs win their first title in 50 years.
New, huge Derek Carr update revealed
The Raiders have finally authorized Derek Carr to speak with potential trade partners, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Raiders already have granted QB Derek Carr permission to speak with other teams interested in trading for him that have also agreed to compensation with Las Vegas,” Schefter tweeted. Raiders already have granted QB Derek Carr permission Read more... The post New, huge Derek Carr update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Brock Purdy continues to weigh surgery options, but 49ers still anticipate a six-month recovery
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy still has not decided whether to undergo a repair or reconstruction for the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow. A repair will keep him out about six months, while Tommy John surgery would sideline him for roughly a year. The 49ers’ team doctors do...
saturdaytradition.com
Gary Barta explains why he has confidence in Brian Ferentz
Gary Barta followed Kirk Ferentz’ press conference on Wednesday, and was asked about Iowa’s offense in recent years, and why he supports offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Kirk Ferentz earlier Wednesday said there would not be staff changes before next season. Iowa’s offense last season finished 123rd nationally after...
NBC Sports
DeMeco Ryans: Texans rookie defenders are players we can build around
The Texans took defensive players with three of their first five picks in the 2022 draft and their new coach believes they can be the foundation for the team’s defense in the years to come. DeMeco Ryans was asked about cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., safety Jalen Pitre, and linebacker...
NBC Sports
Will Raiders pivot from Tom Brady to Aaron Rodgers?
The Raiders have made it clear that they’ll be moving on from quarterback Derek Carr. Which means they’ll need a quarterback to move in. Many believed they’d make a run at Tom Brady, given the familiarity that coach Josh McDaniels has with Brady from their many years together in New England.
