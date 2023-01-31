Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store To Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council, Georgia Stand Up and New Georga Project lead Transit Equity MarchThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
NBC Sports
Report: Ejiro Evero to talk to Sean Payton about staying in Denver
Ejiro Evero didn’t land the Broncos head coaching job, but the door may not be closed on him remaining in Denver. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Evero is set to talk to incoming Broncos head coach Sean Payton about the possibility of Evero remaining the defensive coordinator for the Broncos. The Broncos finished 14th in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed after Evero was hired to run the defense in 2022.
NBC Sports
5 potential landing spots for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo’s time as a 49er looks to be over – this time, for good. That’s not just a reference to Tom Brady’s latest retirement announcement. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday bluntly stated he doesn’t see a scenario in which Garoppolo returns to the Bay Area in 2023.
NBC Sports
Report: Texans interview Nick Caley for offensive coordinator job
The Texans interviewed Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley for their offensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Houston named DeMeco Ryans as its head coach earlier this week, and he has wasted no time in starting the process of putting together his staff. He also interviewed 49ers...
NBC Sports
Edelman has heartfelt reaction to Tom Brady retirement announcement
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement on social media Wednesday morning, and this time, he says, it's "for good." After 23 seasons as an NFL player -- the first 20 with the New England Patriots and the last three with the Bucs -- Brady's remarkable career has finally ended.
Falcons and Kris Richard: Cowboys & Saints Ex Coach to Atlanta?
The New Orleans Saints parted ways with co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard, giving the Atlanta Falcons another potential coaching hire to consider.
NBC Sports
Kittle's priceless question to injured Purdy in 49ers' loss
George Kittle always makes sure the vibes are in good shape on the 49ers' sideline. Even in a season-ending 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. As the 49ers struggled through the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field, Kittle walked up to rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who was nursing an injury on his right throwing elbow, and asked a simple question.
NBC Sports
Steve Wilks set to interview with 49ers Monday
Steve Wilks was identified as a candidate to be the next 49ers defensive coordinator before DeMeco Ryans was officially hired as the new head coach of the Texans and his meeting with the team about the job has now been set. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wilks is...
NBC Sports
Report: Chris Harris interviewed for 49ers’ defensive coordinator job Tuesday
A report Tuesday indicated the 49ers had requested to interview Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris. As it turns out, according to Albert Breer of SI.com, Harris completed his interview for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator job Tuesday. The 49ers are interviewing candidates to replace DeMeco Ryans, who has left...
NBC Sports
Kraft, Belichick, release statements after Tom Brady's retirement
Exactly one year after his first retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady made it official. He's done for good. Once again, the announcement sparked a number of reactions and tributes across social media. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick joined in congratulating Brady with glowing statements about their longtime quarterback.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: It’s not about being the face of the league, it’s doing what you can to win
Since Patrick Mahomes became Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018, the worst the team has finished has been a loss in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes was the 2018 AP MVP and appears headed for his second, which will be handed out at NFL Honors next week. And he was the MVP of Super Bowl LIV, helping the Chiefs win their first title in 50 years.
NBC Sports
Why was Tom Brady so great? Patrick Mahomes gives interesting take
Tom Brady has finally called it quits. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback officially retired, "for good" this time, in a social media video released Wednesday. The decision closes one of the great careers in the history of sports. The 45-year-old quarterback won six Super Bowl titles with the New England...
Texas Southern 2023 football schedule released
Texas Southern has released its 2023 football schedule, which includes trips to Louisiana and games against FAMU and Bethune-Cookman. The post Texas Southern 2023 football schedule released appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NBC Sports
What case Purdy believes he made to be QB1 next season
Brock Purdy is not thinking about what lies ahead for him and the 49ers next season. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Purdy explained that he is not paying attention to whether or not his play this season warranted an automatic spot as San Francisco's starting quarterback in 2023. "For me, I...
NBC Sports
Coach Prime comes up big in 1st recruiting class at Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. — Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders proudly recited the numbers from his first recruiting class at Colorado. Two five-star recruits. A No. 21 overall class ranking, which was the highest in 15 years, he pointed out. A top-five class from the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports.
NBC Sports
Report: Broncos have not given Vikings permission to interview Ejiro Evero
The Vikings want to interview Ejiro Evero for their defensive coordinator opening, but the Broncos are reportedly keeping that from happening at the moment. Evero is still under contract after serving as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator in 2022 and Albert Breer of SI.com reports that they have not granted him permission to interview for the lateral move. Evero has spoken with new Broncos head coach Sean Payton about staying in Denver, but he’s not the only choice for that job as the Broncos have been lining up other candidates as well.
NBC Sports
Will Tom Brady re-sign with the Buccaneers for cap purposes?
Tom Brady is gone from Tampa Bay. He leaves behind a championship legacy — along with a $35.1 million cap charge for 2023. That’s not money the Bucs owe Brady. It’s cash the Buccaneers previously have paid, using the available devices to kick the can into future years.
NBC Sports
Report: Cowboys hire Mike Solari as offensive line coach
The Cowboys are hiring veteran coach Mike Solari as their offensive line coach, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. Solari will replace Joe Philbin, whose contract was not renewed. Solari was an assistant offensive line coach under Mike McCarthy in Green Bay in 2015, and he spent the 1987-88 seasons in Dallas working under Tom Landry.
NBC Sports
Jeff Ireland on Saints QBs: We need to find one, but we don’t want to be throwing darts
The Saints are one of the teams that are expected to be in the market for a quarterback this offseason and they are set to receive an asset they can put toward that effort. Sean Payton’s imminent move to the Broncos will result in a first-round pick coming back to the Saints and that’s particularly significant because the Saints were without one after trading theirs to the Eagles last year. While speaking to reporters from the Senior Bowl this week, Ireland said he’s “excited” about the prospect of adding that pick because it gives the team more “flexibility” heading into the offseason.
NBC Sports
Former Patriots running backs coach Cleve Bryant dies at 75
Former Patriots running backs coach Cleve Bryant died Tuesday, the team announced. He was 75. Bryant spent nearly his entire 26-season coaching career in the college ranks, many of them under head coach Mack Brown. He was in New England from 1982-84. The Patriots finished second, fifth and 11 in...
NBC Sports
DeMeco Ryans: Texans rookie defenders are players we can build around
The Texans took defensive players with three of their first five picks in the 2022 draft and their new coach believes they can be the foundation for the team’s defense in the years to come. DeMeco Ryans was asked about cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., safety Jalen Pitre, and linebacker...
