US Marshals join search for man wanted for theft from North Fork Area Transit
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department has announced that the U.S. Marshals will be joining the search for a man who was accused of misusing nearly three quarters of a million dollars.
norfolkneradio.com
Johnny Carson Foundation to match donations made to North Fork Area Transit
NORFOLK - North Fork Area Transit is continuing to try and gather the funds it needs to start services back up, and a foundation has offered its support. According to a press release, the Johnny Carson Foundation has agreed to provide a $500,000 matching grant to NFAT as a way to help eliminate the existing debt and provide funds for sustainability.
klkntv.com
19-year-old killed, another seriously hurt in crash in northeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 19-year-old Schuyler teen was killed in a crash on Thursday. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened east of Clarkson, at the intersection of Highway 15 and 822nd Road. Deputies say a Toyota SUV was going north on the highway just...
News Channel Nebraska
24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman
WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old from Schuyler killed in Highway 15 crash near Clarkson
CLARKSON, Neb. -- A 19-year-old from Schuyler was killed in a northeast Nebraska crash Thursday afternoon. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Highway 15 northeast of Clarkson. Sheriff Mike Unger said the crash occurred near the Stanton/Colfax County line. In a...
News Channel Nebraska
Morning structure fire in Norfolk, cause determined to be electrical
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Firefighters battled flames and frigid temperatures in northeast Nebraska early Friday. The Norfolk Fire Division was called to a house near Koenigstein Ave. and 13th St. for an upstairs fire. Norfolk Fire Capt. Landon Grothe said a call was put in around 8:30 a.m. after a resident...
News Channel Nebraska
Johnny Carson Foundation offers assistance for transit services in Norfolk
NORFOLK – The efforts to resume public transportation services in Norfolk have potentially received a significant boost. The Johnny Carson Foundation has agreed to provide a $500,000 matching grant to North Fork Area Transit as a way to help eliminate the agency’s existing debt and provide funds for sustainability. The Carson Foundation funds will be made available if $500,000 can be generated through local fundraising efforts from January 31, 2023 and by February 28, 2023.
News Channel Nebraska
Snorton appointed as Norfolk's newest council member
NORFOLK, Neb. -- In a special Wednesday meeting, the City of Norfolk appointed Justin Snorton as the Ward 3 representative. A Norfolk resident since 2002, Snorton was appointed in a unanimous vote during a special Wednesday night meeting. Snorton fills Gary Jackson's seat after Jackson resigned in January. “We had...
norfolkneradio.com
Highway 15 accident kills one, leaves one severely injured
CLARKSON - One person was killed and another severely injured following an accident along the Stanton/Colfax County line Thursday afternoon. Stanton and Colfax County Sheriffs responded to an accident on Highway 15 and 822nd road northeast of Clarkson around 3:00 p.m. An investigation concluded that a Toyota SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 15 before suddenly turning left onto 822nd road directly in the path of a southbound pickup.
norfolkneradio.com
Four people injured in accident in Pierce County
Four people were injured following a two vehicle crash that occurred in southern Pierce County Monday afternoon. Sheriff Rick Eberhardt says multiple agencies responded to an accident on Highway 81 about a mile north of 850th road around 3:30 p.m. He says a passenger car was traveling southbound on Highway 81 when it crossed the center line and struck a pickup that was traveling northbound before catching fire.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man accused of hitting woman with cell phone, throwing her into tub
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man was apprehended after he allegedly hit a woman in the head with a cell phone and throwing her into a bath tub. Norfolk Police and Norfolk Rescue were called to an apartment on Lakewood Drive Tuesday afternoon. Arriving officers reported finding a woman with a laceration to her head that was still bleeding.
19-year-old killed after being ejected from SUV during crash in Stanton County
A 19-year-old is dead after being ejected from their vehicle during a crash in Stanton County Thursday afternoon.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man arrested following assault of a female
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested yesterday after reportedly assaulting a female. Captain Mike Bauer said police and Norfolk Rescue responded to an assault call in the 1400 block of Lakewood Drive around 1:15 p.m. Once inside, they found a female with a visible laceration on her head and bleeding.
News Channel Nebraska
Two-car accident slows down noon traffic in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A two-car accident slowed down noon traffic in Norfolk on Wednesday. Authorities were called to 100 Park Avenue at 11:41 a.m. on the report of a traffic collision. Upon arrival, two cars could be seen with significant damage to their fronts. There's no word yet on how...
norfolkneradio.com
Drone usage in agriculture continues to increase
NORFOLK - More farmers in Nebraska and nationwide are beginning to purchase and use drones for their operation. Drones come in a variety of sizes. Some are small and used mainly to see what’s around you, some have multispectral cameras on them, and others are large and can house liquid to spot spray fields.
norfolkneradio.com
Friday's local and area sports results; the weekend's schedule
The Norfolk Catholic girls wrestlers are in 12th place with 22 points after the first day of the A-2 district in Madison. Jordan Aschoff at 130, Danielle Carney at 190 and Quenlyn Kennel at 235 have advanced to the semifinal round. The Norfolk High girls wrestling team leads the A-4...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus Community Hospital receives award
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A local hospital in Columbus recently received an award. The Columbus Community Hospital was given the 2022 Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award for Physician Engagement from Press Ganey. The award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the country’s top hospitals and health systems.
norfolkneradio.com
NRCS continues to help farmers with cover crops and no-till practices
NORFOLK - For over 80 years, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, also known as NRCS, has helped farmers with soil and water quality with all of their programs and projects aimed at benefitting the environment. Wayne County NRCS Soil Conservation Technician Marty Marx says they work with farmers on...
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State women win three events; men earn two golds at Concordia
Wayne State College recorded three event wins Friday evening at the Concordia Classic Women’s Indoor Track and Field Meet in Seward. The meet attracted 14 teams from NCAA Division II and III and NAIA levels. Junior Emily Smollen had a first place finish in the long jump at 17’...
News Channel Nebraska
After dotting the national 8-man record book, Neligh-Oakdale star heading to college level
Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale high school is committed to play football at Chadron State next season. "I'd like to thank God, my family, coaches, and teammates for making me who I am today. I'm thankful for the coaches at Chadron for believing in me and giving me this great opportunity," he said. "I can't wait to begin this amazing journey at my new home."
