Arizona State

Apparent cyberattack forces Florida hospital system to divert some emergency patients to other facilities

An apparent cyberattack has forced a network of Florida health care organizations to send some emergency patients to other facilities and to cancel some non-emergency surgeries, the health care network said Friday. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, which operates a 772-bed hospital and multiple specialty care centers, said an "IT security issue"...
50 percent of flu patients caught the illness at home

WISCONSIN (WKBT) -- A study from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that more households are getting the flu now than before the beginning of the pandemic. The study looked at household transmission in two flu seasons before the pandemic and from the 2021-22 flu season.
