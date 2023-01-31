ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mother Jones

The Future of American Environmental Protests May be Unfolding in a Forest Outside Atlanta

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The past two weeks have marked a significant escalation in the years-long struggle over the proposed construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center (PSTC), a $90 million project that would be built on nearly 100 acres of city-owned land in an unincorporated section of DeKalb County—Georgia’s fourth largest county that encompasses a sliver of southeast Atlanta. The forest—once the homeland of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, then the site of a slave plantation and notorious prison camp—for at least a year has been occupied by activists who call themselves “forest defenders.” They have camped among the trees with the goal of blocking the construction of the PSTC, a massive complex for law enforcement that would include training and recreational facilities. For them and other opponents of the project, PSTC is known instead as “Cop City.”
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Oak Hill Reserve prepares to launch in Newnan

Following the success of Kolter Homes’ southside community Cresswind Peachtree City, the company is introducing a new active adult concept at Oak Hill Reserve in Newnan. Oak Hill Reserve is an age-restricted community that features an intimate enclave of 43 homesites in the Atlanta area. The new homes debuting at Oak Hill Reserve preview the evolution of Kolter Homes’ enhanced floorplan lineup. Reports are that Kolter Homes will be open for sale by early March.
NEWNAN, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Rankings: These are the top-rated Alpharetta elementary schools

If you and your family are looking for a home in Alpharetta, you’re probably factoring school choice into your decision. To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of the top-rated elementary schools in Alpharetta, according to this ranking system from Great Schools.  Great Schools creates rankings by analyzing data from state departments of education […] The post Rankings: These are the top-rated Alpharetta elementary schools appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ALPHARETTA, GA
WJCL

Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction

JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
GEORGIA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Nurses at Atlanta VA removed over fake diploma scheme

(NewsNation) — Three nurses were removed from a Veterans Affairs hospital in Atlanta following a federal investigation into a scheme that awarded fake nursing diplomas to thousands of people across the country. In a statement to NewsNation, Department of Veterans Affairs press secretary Terrence Hayes said the nurses were...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Sequoyah High School students disciplined after racist social media posts

Atlanta News First sports reporters Fred Kalil and Scott Pennyman host ANF+ Sports Tonight, covering everything you need to know about Atlanta sports. Microsoft halting development on massive westside Atlanta project. Updated: 4 hours ago. The tech giant was planning to use a 90-acre parcel of land at the westside...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy