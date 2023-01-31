ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Report: Jeff Saturday 'absolutely in play' for Colts head coach job

By Kevin Hickey
 3 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts have continued their search for a new head coach this week, adding more finalists to the list. Even so, it appears interim head coach Jeff Saturday is still in the running for the vacancy.

Saturday was the first candidate to receive a second interview after the first round of meetings wa concluded by general manager Chris Ballard. Though Saturday is by far the least qualified candidate, it’s not a surprise he’s made it this far considering owner Jim Irsay’s affinity for the former center.

And even as we get closer to a conclusion of this entire process, Saturday still appears to be well in the mix. Peter King of NBC Sports reported Monday in his Football Morning in America column that Saturday is “absolutely” still in the running.

“If the Colts somehow hire Jeff Saturday (1-7 as interim coach, including blowing a 33-point lead at Minnesota), who I’m told is absolutely in play for the full-time head coaching job, that will ignite a powder keg in the minority-coaching wars. Rightfully so. I do believe Indianapolis will finish this process with the most coaches interviewed in history. Seriously. The Colts are at 14 now, and it’s not over.”

At this point, we know the implications of the Colts hiring Saturday as their next head coach following his interim tenure. It would be a move made solely by Irsay despite all the other candidates who are far more qualified.

Since the second round of interviews commenced last week, the Colts have completed four such meetings entering Tuesday with more reported to be coming. The exact dates of those upcoming interviews have yet to be reported.

That includes:

  • Cincinnati Bengals OC Brian Callahan (upcoming)
  • Green Bay Packers STC Rich Bisaccia (upcoming)
  • Philadelphia Eagles OC Shane Steichen (upcoming)

There’s a chance this list isn’t concluded yet either, especially after Ballard stated after the season that they have no qualms with the process going into February.

We’ll eventually know the conclusion to the process and whether that selection will be Saturday. Even though it’s difficult to believe, Saturday is still seemingly in the running for the vacant job.

