Benzinga

A New Tesla Factory Could Be Coming To Mexico City

Tesla Inc TSLA has been on a roll the past few years opening new factories in China, Germany, Texas and if the deal is reached, in Mexico. Although Tesla and Mexico have not yet reached an agreement, new information is pointing to a possible new factory in Mexico City. As...
The Independent

Four bodies found buried in Mexico near bullet-riddled car of missing Ohio man

Mexican officials say that four bodies were found buried near the bullet-riddled car of a missing Ohio who had been visiting his fiancee in the country.Jose Gutierrez, a 36-year-old project coordinator, has been missing since a Christmas Day restaurant dinner along with fiancée Daniela Pichardo, her sister and her cousin.The attorney general for the Mexican state of Zacatecas says that members of Mexico’s National Guard found four bodies buried near the vehicle. Testing is being carried out to identify the victims.Mr Gutierrez had travelled to Mexico to see Ms Pichardo ahead of their 2023 wedding. When Ms Pichardo did not...
Jalopnik

Plane Passengers in Mexico Were Caught in a Gunfight Between the Cartel and Mexican Military

A passenger plane in Culiacán, Mexico took on gunfire moments before takeoff on Thursday as Mexican military captured the son of the notorious former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The former cartel boss’s son, Ovidio Guzmán, was not aboard the Aeromexico flight caught in the crossfire, but the plane in question was taxiing for takeoff when military planes landing on the airstrip nearby drew fire from the cartel, according to Reuters.
americanmilitarynews.com

Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
msn.com

Americans are flocking to Mexico – a trend ignored during Biden's immigration-focused visit

MEXICO CITY – For more than a decade, Marcos Del Rosario Santiago has lived in la Roma — at the time an up and coming neighborhood in the west side of Mexico City. But Del Rosario has seen a shift in his neighborhood. More Airbnbs are popping up after those living in apartments, some who have had to already have three or four roommates, could no longer afford to live there. At his local panadería, where he often orders a coffee and pan dulce, he used to only hear people order in Spanish, even if they were not Mexican. Now, he said he’s seeing and hearing more foreigners order in English.
New York Post

Missing Ohio architect, fiancée found dead in Mexico

electrek.co

Tesla is going to build a factory in Mexico City, says government official

Tesla is going to build an assembly factory in Mexico City, according to a representative of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The new rumored factory is apparently on top of the rumored factory in Nuevo León, Mexico. Last year, we reported on Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk confirming...
Roger Marsh

Arizona witness photographs large bright lights crossing evening sky

Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Arizona witness at Bullhead City reported watching three very large, bright, white lights crossing the sky at 6:33 p.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
CBS News

Customers and musicians among 8 killed in nightclub shooting in Mexico

Eight people died and five were injured in a shooting at a busy nightclub in the town of Jerez, in northern Mexico, police said Sunday.The incident in Zacatecas state took place late Friday into Saturday when heavily armed men, arriving at the bar in two vehicles, burst in and began shooting indiscriminately, a report from the Security Secretariat said.Six people died on the spot and two more succumbed while receiving medical attention; five people remained hospitalized on Sunday for gunshot wounds.Victims included club employees, musicians and customers, local media said. Witnesses said people panicked as the club's floor became awash...

