Photos by Nikoo Hamzavi (@thisisnikoo) We first noticed the Quirk Overland in our 2022 Atlas Mountain Race (AMR) rig roundup and reached out to London-based frame builder Quick Cycles to learn more. It turns out the Overland is their take on a do-everything, go-anywhere bikepacking rig, which first debuted at the 2020 AMR. According to Quirk, “The Overland is designed for those wanting to take their off-road adventures to the next level. Our aim was to run big tyres, increase our cargo-carrying capacity but still have a frame that is fast and fun to ride unloaded.” The timing seems fitting for an update, as the 2023 Atlas Mountain Race happens to start today from Marrakesh.

18 HOURS AGO