Joe Burrow offers thoughts on Bengals-Chiefs trash talk and rivalry

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took his usual approach when asked about a semi-controversial topic after the AFC title game.

Asked about all the trash talk, which included Chiefs players hammering the “Burrowhead” talk and some Joe Burrow cigars talk after the conference title game, Burrow said he loves all the chatter.

“I just think that’s what makes football fun,” Burrow said. “It’s all love at the end of the day. They know the respect that we have for them and we know the respect that they have for us. It’s an intense, emotional game and things like that are going to happen but I think that’s why the game is fun.”

The Bengals and Chiefs have traded plenty of verbal jabs off the field over the course of four matchups over the last two seasons, some of them small, yet wildly amplified by the media and fans (Burrowhead, for example).

But at the end of the day, Burrow’s setting the tone when it comes to the trash talk and what fans should expect going into next year. After all, these two teams will see each other again next year during the regular season.