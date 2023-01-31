Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Semi collision closes I-90 near Ellensburg
INTERSTATE 90 — A semi collision has closed I-90 headed east near Ellensburg, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The closure occurred at milepost 101, five miles west of Ellensburg. There is no current estimated reopening time.
nbcrightnow.com
Shop full of boats and jet skis burns in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima fire crews responded to a large shop that was burning behind a home around 12:10 a.m. on February 3. The large shop was behind a home on the 600 block of West Washington Ave. According to the Yakima Fire Department the shop was full of boats, jet skis and vehicles that were all burning.
nbcrightnow.com
Morning news and weather update February 3: Shop, boats and vehicles burned in Yakima fire, Toppenish superintendent put on leave and a mild weekend on the way
A fire in Yakima destroyed a shop, boats, jet skis, and vehicles, causing an estimated $450,000 in damages. The Toppenish school board has placed the former superintendent on leave and warmer temperatures near fifty degrees should be here throughout the weekend.
2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA
Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
nbcrightnow.com
80 acres of land, trails to close in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Changes in DTG Recycle's development plans for its limited purpose landfill (LPL) at 41 Rocky Top Road will force the closure of recreational access on 80 acres of DTG land. A network of recreational trails was previously developed on LPL land that at the time was believed to...
ifiberone.com
Woman who died in mobile home fire in Wenatchee identified
WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a Wednesday mobile home fire in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told Newsradio 560 KPQ that 45-year-old Shanna Rice died in the fire in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Rice had tried to get out of the home while her significant other had carried his disabled brother to safety.
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news update February 2: Landfill location to close some Yakima trails, Senators urge removal of TikTok from app stores and southern ice storm rages on
80 acres, including some recreational trails are closing in Yakima due to safety concerns of a nearby landfill. In Washington Senators are calling for TikTok to be banned from app stores because of the possibility of Chinese interference. The ice storm across the south continues with 8 deaths being reported from the frigid conditions.
Yakima Police Trying To Slow Drivers Find Those Impaired
Yakima Police Officers are busy trying to send a message to drivers in Yakima to slow down and not run red lights. The Officers are involved in ongoing emphasis patrols in which each officer to required to make 3 to 4 stops every day. You can't say Officers aren't busy...
kpq.com
Victims Involved in Two Fatal Wenatchee Fires Identified
Two victims involved in two separate fatal fires in Wenatchee have been identified. The woman involved in the mobile home park fire on the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue Wednesday morning was identified to be 45-year-old Shanna Rice. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says Rice tried to get out...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima, Walla Walla projects receive Pacific Power grants
The Pacific Power Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Pacific Power, is donating more than $164,000 in new grant funding to support organizations committed to community enhancement and environmental respect. Three projects in Yakima County and two in Walla Walla will be receiving $27,500 each. “We are inspired by these organizations,...
ifiberone.com
Ephrata man killed in rollover crash near Quincy
QUINCY — An Ephrata man was killed in a rollover crash late Thursday night near Quincy. Grant County deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash in the 10000 block of Winchester Road Northwast after a homeowner called 911 to report hearing the crash at about 11:20 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
KIMA TV
DTG to close off 80 acres of what had been a recreational area
YAKIMA, Wash. – Today, DTG Recycle will be closing off an area of their land that has been used for years as a public trail network. They will be fencing off 80 acres located at 41 Rocky Top Road in Yakima. DTG says the closure is due to some...
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee to Build Another Roundabout
It won't be long before we start to see those orange cones, signaling the start of road construction season. Construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Methow and Crawford near Wenatchee's Lincoln Park will get underway in a few months. A Safe Route for Schools grant from the...
KIMA TV
YPD warning of potential power scam
YAKIMA -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is warning the public of a potential scam involving someone pretending to be a Pacific Power representative. A community member says they were notified over the phone that their Pacific Power balance was overdue, and a technician would be over to cancel their power service unless the balance was paid in full.
‘Too close, too big.’ Strong opposition for huge Tri-Cities wind farm, despite jobs
“They are a blight and an eyesore on our beautiful hills,” said one Tri-Cities native.
kpq.com
Three Building Fires, One Death Inside 13 Hours In Wenatchee Valley
There were a total of three building fires in less than 13 hours between Tuesday afternoon and overnight Wednesday morning in the Wenatchee area. One person is dead from a fire at mobile home park in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Wenatchee Valley Fire crews were called to...
ifiberone.com
Woman dies in early Wednesday morning mobile home fire in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — A woman died in a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning in Wenatchee. Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded just after 3 a.m. Wednesday to the reported fire at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Wenatchee police and a Chelan County deputy, who...
nbcrightnow.com
MISSING: 15-year-old in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking for public assistance finding 15-year-old Zain Chapman-Pratt. The teenager is considered a runaway juvenile, according to YPD. Chapman-Pratt is described as about 5'10" and about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should...
kpq.com
The Wenatchee Valley’s Groundhog Day
As we celebrate Groundhog Day and all bemoan Punxsutawney Phil's prediction for six more weeks of winter, an entire population of rodents who are directly related to the famous Phil lay sleeping right here in the Wenatchee Valley. Marmots are essentially smaller groundhogs with less colorful coats, and Washington State...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Sheriff's Office warns of Bitcoin scam callers
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about an influx of scam calls regarding Bitcoin transfers to the office. It reports that numerous people have reported cold calls with an elaborate story asking for Bitcoin. The caller will likely use information about you found...
