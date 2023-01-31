Read full article on original website
Lil Wayne Announces 2023 Tour
Lil Wayne has announced a 28-city run of Spring 2023 tour dates across North America. After kicking off in Minneapolis on April 4th, the “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour” will stop off in cities including Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Atlanta, Nashville, and more before closing out in Los Angeles on May 13th. See the full itinerary below.
Fall Out Boy Announce 2023 North American Tour
Fall Out Boy have announced a North American tour in support of their upcoming album, So Much (For) Stardust. Kicking off with a hometown gig at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, the 29-date outing hits stadiums and amphitheaters across the country from late June through early August. Notably, Fall Out Boy will also headline shows at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City, Fenway Park in Boston, and Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.
How to Get Tickets to Marco Antonio Solís’ 2023 Tour
Marco Antonio Solís has prepared a new solo outing after his two-year reunion run with Los Bukis, and tickets to the “El Buki World Tour 2023” will undoubtedly offer a different type of show from the Latin music legend as he performs his individual hits like “Si No Te Hubieras Ido,” “Más Que Tu Amigo,” and “O Me Voy o Te Vas.”
How to Get Tickets to Beyoncé’s 2023 “Renaissance” Tour
Beyoncé will hit the road in 2023 to tour in support of her transformative three-act Renaissance project, as she announced on Wednesday (February 1st). Grab tickets here, and read on for more details including the on-sale date. What Is Beyoncé’s Next Tour? — Produced by Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment, and...
Pixies Expand 2023 North American Tour Dates
Pixies have expanded their 2023 North American headline tour with a new handful of dates announced today. Franz Ferdinand and Bully will join Pixies as supporting acts for the entire second leg, which kicks off June 8th in Boston. The run also includes stops in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, and more before wrapping up June 25th in Austin.
Thrice to Celebrate The Artist in the Ambulance with 20th Anniversary Tour
Thrice’s seminal third album, The Artist in the Ambulance, turns 20 this year. In celebration, the post-hardcore band is hitting the road on a North American anniversary tour that will see them performing the LP from front to back, with support from Holy Fawn. The outing kicks off May...
Liturgy and BIG|BRAVE Announce 2023 North American Tour
Liturgy and BIG|BRAVE are teaming up for a 2023 North American tour. The announcement comes as the experimental metal acts each get set to release a new album in the coming weeks. The tour kicks off June 10th in Montreal and runs through a July 8th gig in Raleigh, North...
Black Belt Eagle Scout Announces Spring 2023 Tour, Shares “Spaces”: Stream
Katherine Paul’s indie rock project Black Belt Eagle Scout is headed out on a Spring 2023 tour across North America in support of her upcoming album, The Land, The Water, The Sky. Claire Glass and Adobo will open on select dates. After kicking off the trek on February 3rd...
Hayley Kiyoko Announces 2023 Tour
Hayley Kiyoko will celebrate her recent album Panorama with a 2023 tour, taking the pop artist throughout the UK, Europe, and North America. The 33-date trek kicks off overseas in Glasgow on April 5th. Throughout the month, Kiyoko will make stops in London, Paris, Munich, and more, before the North American leg begins in Orlando on April 27th. Then, the tour will travel through cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Portland, Vancouver, Dallas, Philadelphia, and New York, before the finale in Silver Spring, Maryland on June 2nd.
2023 Inkcarceration Festival Lineup: Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Slipknot, and More
The Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival has revealed its 2023 lineup, featuring headliners Limp Bizkit, Pantera and Slipknot. The festival is set for July 14th-16th at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio, where the movie The Shawshank Redemption was filmed. Single day and weekend passes are on sale now via Inkcarceration’s official website or StubHub.
Danny Carey: Tool Have a “Big Tour Coming in the Fall”
Tool are apparently gearing up for a “big tour” in the fall. Drummer Danny Carey teased the news while accepting an award from Drumeo. Carey, who was named Progressive Drummer of the Year, filmed an acceptance video (watch below) from Tool’s rehearsal space in Hollywood, California. After delivering his “thank yous,” he proclaimed, “I hope to see you out there on the road in 2023. We have a big tour coming in the fall, a few festivals in the summertime.”
Trivium and Beartooth Announce 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour
Trivium and Beartooth have announced an extensive 2023 US co-headlining tour presented by Knotfest Roadshow. Malevolence and Archetypes Collide will support the run, which kicks off April 21st in Tampa, Florida, and runs through June 15th in Seattle. A Live Nation pre-sale begins today (January 31st) at noon ET via...
Carcass Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour with Municipal Waste
UK extreme metal legends Carcass have announced a Spring 2023 North American tour, featuring a stacked bill that also includes Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich and Creeping Death. The outing kicks off March 31st in Santa Ana, California, and crisscrosses the US and Canada before wrapping up with an April 30th...
Bryan Adams Announces 2023 Tour with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Bryan Adams is heading out on tour in 2023, and he’s bringing Joan Jett and the Blackhearts with him. The artists will embark on a North American tour that kicks off this summer. In support of his 15th studio album, last year’s So Happy It Hurts, the aptly titled...
Chris Stapleton Announces “All-American Road Show” 2023 Tour Dates
Chris Stapleton will spend much of his Spring and Summer 2023 on the road for his “All-American Road Show,” a lengthy list of tour dates across North America. The “All-American Road Show” 2023 tour dates kick off April 26th in El Paso, Texas, at the UTEP Don Haskins Center. Stapleton will then make stops at large-scale venues like Syracuse’s St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Mansfield’s Xfinity Center, St. Louis’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Charleston’s Credit One Stadium, Bangor’s Maine Savings Amphitheater, Gilford’s Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Toronto’s Budweiser Stage, and many others. He’s also set to headline the final night of Stagecoach.
Desertfest NYC 2023 Lineup: Melvins, Boris, and More
Desertfest NYC has revealed its 2023 lineup, highlighted by headliners Melvins and Boris. The third edition of heavy psych/stoner rock event is set for September 14th (Thursday) through the 16th (Saturday). The Thursday night pre-party show will take place at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, while the Friday and Saturday performances will be spread across three stages at Knockdown Center in Queens.
Bruce Springsteen, 73 and Sunny, Defied Father Time at 2023 Tour Kickoff in Tampa: Review and Photos
Tan and muscled, 73 in the books but 53 in the looks, Bruce Springsteen sauntered onstage Wednesday night (February 1st) with nothing to prove and all the determination to prove it anyway. The Garden State Bard and his E Street brethren opened their much-anticipated 2023 tour (grab tickets here) at...
