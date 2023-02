Taylor Camille Smith went to see the New York City Ballet for the first time in October 2022. She wore a two-piece set by designer Christopher Esber, from New York’s coolest boutique, T.A.—both of which are tagged in an Instagram post documenting this night at the ballet. But, aside from the outfit, it’s the geotag on Smith’s post, “David H. Koch Theater,” that stands out.

