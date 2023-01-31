Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
NASA Inks Cooperation Agreement with Israel Space Agency for Beresheet 2
NASA signed a collaboration agreement with the Israel Space Agency on Wednesday that will see the two agencies working together on the Beresheet 2 lunar mission that began preliminary work in December 2020. The agreement builds on the collaboration between the two agencies in 2019 during which NASA and the...
DARPA advances air-burst-maneuvering X-plane.
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has made progress on an experimental airplane that uses air bursts instead of ailerons. As part of the Control of Revolutionary Airplane with Novel Effectors (CRANE) initiative, DARPA said that Aurora Flight Sciences would begin detailed design of an aircraft that uses active flow control to steer.
Watch a drone drop a microgravity capsule in 1st-of-its-kind experiment (video)
A British startup has performed a first-of-its-kind microgravity experiment using a drone.
NASA detects the biggest explosion ever recorded
Astronomers across the globe were awestruck as multiple telescopes both on the ground and orbiting the Earth detected an unbelievably large gamma-ray burst (GRB). In October 2022, an "unusually bright and long-lasting pulse of high-energy radiation" swept over planet Earth, according to NASA.
The Newest Ships in the US Navy
The British Empire more or less ruled the world during the 18th century through its naval power. The British Navy was more advanced, with newer ships that could outmaneuver those of Spanish and French rivals. However, this power would eventually wane as the American Revolutionary War and Napoleonic Wars took their toll on the empire, […]
Steven Seagal Calls Russian TV Anchor Live On-Air
The actor has been a Russian citizen since 2016 and was recommended to be put on a sanctions list for his support of Russia's war efforts.
Russia Responds to U.S. Saying It Broke Nuclear Treaty
The U.S. State Department on Tuesday told Congress that Russia has violated the New START Treaty that allows for inspections of nuclear facilities.
Another Putin Foe Meets a Grim Soviet-Era Fate
Sixteen months after his arrest, Mikheil Saakashvili has lost more than 90 pounds and needs a walker to move around his prison hospital. The former Georgian president was for a time, on a hunger strike, which helps explain his weight loss and his exhaustion. But it does not explain the traces of arsenic, mercury, and other toxins that a doctor found in his hair and nail clippings. It does not explain the beatings he has described to his lawyer. It does not explain the constant pain in his left shoulder, neck, and spine.Nor can anything other than malice—organized, official, state-sponsored...
Mariupol Explosions Have Mayor 'Smiling and Waiting for Good News'
This is the same city that, in 2022, Boychenko called "one of the worst genocides of civilians in modern history."
Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US
The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."
Brazilian Navy says it will sink 'ghost' aircraft carrier at high sea
A decommissioned aircraft carrier from the 1960s that has been floating offshore for three months since Turkey refused it entry to be scrapped there will be sunk in the Atlantic Ocean in waters under Brazil's jurisdiction, the Brazilian Navy said on Wednesday.
Inside the US Army Plant Making Artillery Shells for Ukraine
Hundreds are working 24/7 to keep the pipeline of ordnance flowing as Ukraine fights back against Russian invaders.
Photo of Bradley Fighting Vehicles Traveling to Ukraine Raises Questions
Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder said the armored vehicles offer a "level of firepower" and protection that "will bring advantages on the battlefield."
msn.com
Underwater volcano in ‘Ring of Fire’ erupts off Vanuatu
An underwater volcano off the archipelago nation of Vanuatu erupted on Wednesday, sending a cloud of ash some 300 feet into the air and prompting officials to warn residents to stay away. Locals on Epi island — part of the small South Pacific nation to the east of Australia —...
The US Military’s Largest Land Vehicles
After months of deliberations, the U.S. decided in late January to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, to help it combat Russia’s invasion. The 70-ton tank was first deployed by the U.S. during the Gulf War in 1991. No U.S.-operated Abrams tank has ever been lost due to enemy fire. It is a formidable […]
The 12 Stealth Planes Used by Global Superpowers
The cloaking devices of “Star Trek” aren’t quite a reality yet – but stealth aircraft have gotten us a lot closer. Military aircraft such as the F-22 Raptor or the B-2 Spirit aren’t technically invisible on radar, but their stealth technology makes them harder to detect and track. A stealth aircraft’s general design effectively reduces […]
Inside Pine Gap: The top secret CIA base located deep in the Australian outback
Pine Gap is a satellite tracking station south-west of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory and is operated by US intelligence agencies in partnership with Australia.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
PBRs: The US Navy’s Small and Nimble Watercraft In Vietnam
The Patrol Boat, River – commonly known as PBR – was a nimble, speedy riverboat commissioned by the US Navy, for use during the Vietnam War. The vessel could easily traverse the shallow, weed-filled waters of Vietnamese rivers, and was equipped with a variety of weapons that made it a lethal combatant against enemy vessels.
Futurism
Elon Musk Says SpaceX May Build Starship That Dies on Purpose
One SpaceX Starship alone was never going to get us to Mars — that much was clear from the start. Even getting it beyond Earth's orbit will likely require numerous refueling stops, courtesy of additional Starships. And pulling all that off while recovering all the spacecraft and their Super Heavy boosters would be even more difficult.
U.S. Secures Four More Military Bases Surrounding China
The U.S. has negotiated a deal with the Philippines, granting access to four more military bases there to hold China’s influence at bay and monitor the South China Sea and area around Taiwan, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. After meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Manila on Thursday, Austin said the two countries talked about strengthening their military alliance. “These efforts are especially important as the People’s Republic of China continues to advance its illegitimate claims,” Austin said, in reference to China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea. America’s bargain falls under the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement between the countries, which allows the U.S. military to construct facilities on accessible Philippine bases, preposition equipment, upkeep aircraft and vessels, and cycle troops through the bases, according to The Wall Street Journal.Read it at The Wall Street Journal
